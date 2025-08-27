PrimeGBPUSD – by BlackLotTrading (MT5)

🤖 Trading Logic (AI-assisted & rule-based)





PrimeGBPUSD uses elements of artificial intelligence and modern quantitative methods to evaluate market structure and dynamics with discipline and clarity.

🧠 Core Methods

• Hybrid Analysis (AO×2 + CCI): Combined oscillators act like a neural filter—trades trigger only when momentum and trend confirm simultaneously.

• Adaptive Pattern Scoring: Pattern recognition aligns current conditions with historical regimes and continuously adapts to GBPUSD volatility (London/NY sessions, event risk).

• Rule-based AI Framework: Only statistically robust setups—no impulsive signals, no emotions.

🛟 Risk Anchors (for every trade)

• Fixed Stop-Loss and fixed Take-Profit—without exception.

• Broker StopLevel is respected automatically; SL/TP are always valid.

• Full traceability of rules and decisions.

🎯 Position Management

• Objective exits via Envelopes rebound when the market turns.

• Optional trailing stop to let runners extend while capping risk.

• One position per symbol & magic—no grid, no averaging down.





🛡️ Protection Suite (real protections, not cosmetics)



Entry: Maximum spread; caps for open positions/lots (account-wide).

Daily: MaxDailyLoss (currency) & Max_Daily_DD (%) → on trigger: entry lock until daily reset + close of open trades.

Account: Min_Equity, Max_Equity, MaxEquity_DD (%) → immediate close + self-deactivation on trigger.

News Filter: GBP & USD high-impact events (BoE, Fed, CPI, NFP) excluded with pre/post buffers.





⚙️ Setup & Operation





Symbol/TF: GBPUSD, M15

Install: Attach the EA to a GBPUSD M15 chart

Enable News Filter: MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → allow WebRequest

VPS: Continuous operation is essential—this is how the statistical edge compounds

Parameters: Entry_Amount (lots), SL/TP (pips), AO/CCI/Envelopes periods & levels, spread and daily limits

Recommendation: Start conservatively (0.10–0.50 lots on GBPUSD M15), then scale gradually after stable results.





📊 Optimization & Sessions





GBPUSD liquidity and volatility cluster in the London session and the London–New York overlap. Use session-aware profiles and validate with forward tests:

• PRIME_London.set: Focus on core London hours—spread efficiency and momentum continuation.

• PRIME_Overlap.set: Focus on the London–NY overlap—tighter daily limits, wider news buffers.

Important: Always confirm with forward/out-of-sample tests—robustness beats flashy backtests.





👥 Who It’s For





Traders with a 12–24-month horizon.

Anyone avoiding grid/martingale who values defined stop criteria.

Users who prioritize consistency, discipline, and clean risk management.





📝 Practitioner Tips





Evaluate in series (100–300 trades), not single days.

Set a realistic spread cap (GBPUSD is typically tight—widen around news).

Don’t set SL/TP too tight—respect broker StopLevel.

Honor daily limits—so you’re still trading tomorrow.





