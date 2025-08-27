PrimeGBPUSD

PrimeGBPUSD – by BlackLotTrading (MT5)

Robust. Disciplined. Sustainable.
Made & Developed in Germany.


💰 Pricing (Early-Bird)


The launch price is 249.00 $ for the first 20 activations. Once these are sold, the price will increase to 399.00 $,
and in the future the final price will be 1,800.00 $.

👉 !Secure your spot now—before the price increases!


💳 5-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Test PrimeGBPUSD completely risk-free. If you’re not satisfied within 14 days, you’ll receive a full refund—no questions asked.


Why PrimeGBPUSD?


Not a “get-rich-quick” system, but a tool engineered for steady, multi-year performance on GBPUSD. Rule-based instead of gut feeling. No grid, no martingale—so expectancy and risk stay transparent, even through rough market phases.


🤖 Trading Logic (AI-assisted & rule-based)


PrimeGBPUSD uses elements of artificial intelligence and modern quantitative methods to evaluate market structure and dynamics with discipline and clarity.

🧠 Core Methods
Hybrid Analysis (AO×2 + CCI): Combined oscillators act like a neural filter—trades trigger only when momentum and trend confirm simultaneously.
Adaptive Pattern Scoring: Pattern recognition aligns current conditions with historical regimes and continuously adapts to GBPUSD volatility (London/NY sessions, event risk).
Rule-based AI Framework: Only statistically robust setups—no impulsive signals, no emotions.

🛟 Risk Anchors (for every trade)
Fixed Stop-Loss and fixed Take-Profit—without exception.
• Broker StopLevel is respected automatically; SL/TP are always valid.
• Full traceability of rules and decisions.

🎯 Position Management
• Objective exits via Envelopes rebound when the market turns.
• Optional trailing stop to let runners extend while capping risk.
One position per symbol & magic—no grid, no averaging down.


🛡️ Protection Suite (real protections, not cosmetics)


Entry: Maximum spread; caps for open positions/lots (account-wide).
Daily: MaxDailyLoss (currency) & Max_Daily_DD (%) → on trigger: entry lock until daily reset + close of open trades.
Account: Min_Equity, Max_Equity, MaxEquity_DD (%) → immediate close + self-deactivation on trigger.
News Filter: GBP & USD high-impact events (BoE, Fed, CPI, NFP) excluded with pre/post buffers.


⚙️ Setup & Operation


Symbol/TF: GBPUSD, M15
Install: Attach the EA to a GBPUSD M15 chart
Enable News Filter: MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → allow WebRequest
VPS: Continuous operation is essential—this is how the statistical edge compounds
Parameters: Entry_Amount (lots), SL/TP (pips), AO/CCI/Envelopes periods & levels, spread and daily limits
Recommendation: Start conservatively (0.10–0.50 lots on GBPUSD M15), then scale gradually after stable results.


📊 Optimization & Sessions


GBPUSD liquidity and volatility cluster in the London session and the London–New York overlap. Use session-aware profiles and validate with forward tests:
PRIME_London.set: Focus on core London hours—spread efficiency and momentum continuation.
PRIME_Overlap.set: Focus on the London–NY overlap—tighter daily limits, wider news buffers.
Important: Always confirm with forward/out-of-sample tests—robustness beats flashy backtests.


👥 Who It’s For


Traders with a 12–24-month horizon.
Anyone avoiding grid/martingale who values defined stop criteria.
Users who prioritize consistency, discipline, and clean risk management.


📝 Practitioner Tips


Evaluate in series (100–300 trades), not single days.
Set a realistic spread cap (GBPUSD is typically tight—widen around news).
Don’t set SL/TP too tight—respect broker StopLevel.
Honor daily limits—so you’re still trading tomorrow.


🚀 Bottom Line


PrimeGBPUSD isn’t a magic trick—it’s a precise, AI-assisted rule set with a firm risk framework: Every trade has a fixed Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.
➡️ Capital preservation first.
➡️ Returns through consistency, clear rules, and disciplined execution.



