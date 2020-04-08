Bollinger Band MT4 Scanner

BB Scanner MT4 is a powerful, next-generation market scanner that detects Bollinger Bands breakouts across multiple symbols and timeframes.
It provides a modern, interactive dashboard that displays signals, entry price, target levels, stop loss, and real-time status — all in one place.

✨ Key Features

  • 🔎 Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanning (auto or custom list)

  • 📊 Precise BB Breakout Detection (Buy/Sell with ATR-based targets)

  • 🎯 Automatic Target 1, Target 2, Stop Loss calculation

  • 🖥️ Modern Dashboard UI with pagination, minimization & color themes

  • 📢 Alerts System (popup, sound, email, mobile push)

  • 📈 Interactive Chart Access (click “VIEW” to open chart with template)

  • 🔥 Active Signals Panel to focus on the hottest pairs right now

⚙️ Settings

  • Symbols to scan (manual list or auto from Market Watch)

  • Timeframe selection

  • ATR period & multipliers (Targets, SL)

  • Dashboard layout & colors

  • Alerts (popup, sound, email, mobile)

  • Chart template for quick access

🚀 Benefits

  • Monitor dozens of instruments at a glance.

  • Save time by spotting only the strongest breakout opportunities.

  • Improve trading discipline with pre-calculated targets & SL.

  • Never miss a signal again with real-time alerts.


