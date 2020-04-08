Bollinger Band MT4 Scanner
- Indicateurs
- Jalitha K Johny
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
BB Scanner MT4 is a powerful, next-generation market scanner that detects Bollinger Bands breakouts across multiple symbols and timeframes.
It provides a modern, interactive dashboard that displays signals, entry price, target levels, stop loss, and real-time status — all in one place.
✨ Key Features
-
🔎 Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanning (auto or custom list)
-
📊 Precise BB Breakout Detection (Buy/Sell with ATR-based targets)
-
🎯 Automatic Target 1, Target 2, Stop Loss calculation
-
🖥️ Modern Dashboard UI with pagination, minimization & color themes
-
📢 Alerts System (popup, sound, email, mobile push)
-
📈 Interactive Chart Access (click “VIEW” to open chart with template)
-
🔥 Active Signals Panel to focus on the hottest pairs right now
⚙️ Settings
-
Symbols to scan (manual list or auto from Market Watch)
-
Timeframe selection
-
ATR period & multipliers (Targets, SL)
-
Dashboard layout & colors
-
Alerts (popup, sound, email, mobile)
-
Chart template for quick access
🚀 Benefits
-
Monitor dozens of instruments at a glance.
-
Save time by spotting only the strongest breakout opportunities.
-
Improve trading discipline with pre-calculated targets & SL.
-
Never miss a signal again with real-time alerts.