SwingSync Pro

Synchronized Multi-Pair Trading

SwingSync EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that synchronizes trading across multiple currency pairs simultaneously, combining proprietary market analysis with advanced risk management to deliver steady account growth. This true multi-currency EA manages all pairs in parallel from a single chart, maximizing opportunities while spreading risk across your entire portfolio.

Timeframe Recommendation:
This product is designed for the 30-minute chart. You can also test it on the 1-hour chart.

WHY SWINGSYNC EA WORKS

Professional-Grade Trading Logic:

Our proprietary algorithm identifies rare market conditions where probability strongly favors reversal. By synchronizing analysis across multiple pairs, SwingSync captures the best opportunities while others wait for single-pair setups.

Key Advantages:

  • Synchronized Analysis: Monitors all pairs simultaneously for optimal entries
  • Patience Pays: Waits for the highest probability conditions on each pair
  • Multi-Layer Confirmation: Multiple proprietary filters ensure trade quality
  • Dynamic Management: Intelligent position management maximizes profits
  • Statistical Edge: Based on proven market inefficiencies
  • Portfolio Synergy: Diversifies risk while maximizing opportunities

DESIGNED FOR SERIOUS TRADERS

What Sets SwingSync Apart:

  • TRUE Multi-Currency - Trades pairs simultaneously from one chart
  • NO Martingale - Never increases position size after losses
  • NO Grid Systems - One trade per pair at a time
  • NO Scalping - Not sensitive to spread or slippage
  • NO Over-Trading - Selective entry criteria (1-2 trades/week per pair)
  • NO Multiple Instances - One EA manages your entire portfolio

Perfect for traders who value:

  • Long-term growth
  • Capital preservation
  • Professional approach to trading

SIMULTANEOUS MULTI-CURRENCY PORTFOLIO

Trades several pairs at the same time from a single chart!

Recommended Trading Pairs:

The following pairs have been extensively tested and optimized on Vantage Markets on 30-minute chart:

  • AUDJPY,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURAUD,AUDCAD,GBPJPY,NZDCAD

Important Note: These pairs work excellently on my broker (Vantage Markets) with low spreads. However, you are free to test and trade ANY currency pairs that your broker offers. Performance may vary based on your broker's conditions, spreads, and execution quality. Always test on demo first with your specific broker before going live.

SETUP INSTRUCTIONS: How to Add Currency Pairs:

  1. In the EA parameters, locate the "Currencies for the EA" input field
  2. Enter your desired pairs separated by commas (no spaces)
  3. IMPORTANT: Use your broker's exact ticker format

Examples by Broker:

  • Vantage Markets (with+suffix): AUDJPY+,AUDUSD+,CADCHF+,EURAUD+,AUDCAD+,GBPAUD+,GBPJPY+,GBPUSD+,GBPSGD+,NZDCAD+,USDSGD+
  • Most Other Brokers (standard format): AUDJPY,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURAUD,AUDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPJPY,GBPUSD,GBPSGD,NZDCAD,USDSGD
  • Some Brokers (with suffix like .pro or m): AUDJPY.pro,AUDUSD.pro,CADCHF.pro (adjust to your broker's format)

Important Notes:

  • Always use YOUR broker's exact symbol format (check Market Watch)
  • You can trade fewer or more pairs - just add/remove as needed
  • Test on demo first with your specific broker before going live
  • Performance may vary based on broker conditions and spreads

    I will soon add my Real Account performance and Demo account performance links




