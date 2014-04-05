Volume Compair Indicator
- 지표
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- 버전: 1.2
- 활성화: 20
It allows traders to better understand the balance between buying and selling pressure, providing clear visual signals for potential reversals and breakouts.
Key Features:
Cumulative Delta Volume: separates buying and selling pressure in real time.
-
Median Buy & Sell Volume lines: highlight equilibrium zones in order flow.
-
Volume Velocity Factor: adjusts delta strength based on sudden volume changes.
-
Smart MFI Alerts: automatic buy/sell arrows appear when Money Flow Index (MFI) reaches overbought/oversold levels.
-
Fully customizable settings: Cumulative Delta period, range, MFI levels, and velocity factor.
How to Use:
-
Blue histogram = Cumulative Delta Up (buying pressure).
-
Orange histogram = Cumulative Delta Down (selling pressure).
-
White lines = Median Buy & Sell Volumes, showing balance zones.
-
Green/Red arrows = Automatic alerts for possible reversals when MFI confirms exhaustion.
Benefits for Traders:
-
Detect hidden buying/selling pressure before price reacts.
-
Combine volume and order flow signals with technical analysis.
-
Anticipate market reversals at extreme volume conditions.
-
Works on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, and Crypto.
-
Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.