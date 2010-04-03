Volume Compair Indicator

It allows traders to better understand the balance between buying and selling pressure, providing clear visual signals for potential reversals and breakouts.

✨ Key Features:

  • 📊 Cumulative Delta Volume: separates buying and selling pressure in real time.

  • 📈 Median Buy & Sell Volume lines: highlight equilibrium zones in order flow.

  • Volume Velocity Factor: adjusts delta strength based on sudden volume changes.

  • 🔔 Smart MFI Alerts: automatic buy/sell arrows appear when Money Flow Index (MFI) reaches overbought/oversold levels.

  • 🔧 Fully customizable settings: Cumulative Delta period, range, MFI levels, and velocity factor.

📊 How to Use:

  1. Blue histogram = Cumulative Delta Up (buying pressure).

  2. Orange histogram = Cumulative Delta Down (selling pressure).

  3. White lines = Median Buy & Sell Volumes, showing balance zones.

  4. Green/Red arrows = Automatic alerts for possible reversals when MFI confirms exhaustion.

🚀 Benefits for Traders:

  • Detect hidden buying/selling pressure before price reacts.

  • Combine volume and order flow signals with technical analysis.

  • Anticipate market reversals at extreme volume conditions.

  • Works on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, and Crypto.

  • Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.


Produits recommandés
Range Exhaustion MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicateurs
L'épuisement de la fourchette se produit lorsque le prix atteint ou dépasse la fourchette attendue pour la période en cours. À ces niveaux, le prix commence à perdre son élan par rapport au début de la période, c'est donc un bon point pour vous assurer que vous ne prenez pas de nouvelles positions. Cet indicateur vous montrera où cela est susceptible de se produire sur votre graphique, montrant les niveaux pour les périodes quotidiennes, hebdomadaires et mensuelles. Lorsque vous voyez un prix dé
Percentage Oscillator
Alexandre Borela
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Comme les institutions échangent de gros volumes, il n'est pas rare pour eux d'essayer de défendre leur position à des niveaux de pourcentage spécifiques. Ces niveaux serviront de support naturel et de résistance que vous pouvez utiliser soit pour entrer dans un commerce ou être conscient des dangers possibles contre votre position. Cet oscillateur vous montrera la variation de pourcentage pour: Jour. Semaine. Mois. Quartier. Année. Dans u
FREE
Higher Time Frame Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur suit efficacement tous les autres chandeliers temporels que vous souhaitez suivre sur le même graphique. 1. Sélectionnez n'importe quel délai supérieur pour charger les barres sur le même graphique 2. Personnalisez les couleurs et le style des chandeliers 3. Choisissez le nombre de barres pour dessiner les chandeliers 4. Suivez les bougies complètes dans un délai plus long, ainsi que la mèche et le corps. 5. Facile et pratique pour ceux qui ne veulent pas changer de graphique
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicateurs
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Supertrendingsignal
OTAVIO AGUIAR CAMPOS Aguiar
Indicateurs
O indicador Supertrendingsignal imprime um sinal na tela indicando início de uma forte tendência. O sinal não mostra o ponto de entrada com melhor risco retorno, apenas faz a indicação de uma forte tendência.  Foi idealizado a partir de um conjunto de médias móveis e volume. Parametros: Periodmalongo: Períodos da média longa Periodmamedio: Períodos da segunda media Periodmamedio2: Perídos da terceira media Periodmacurto: Períodos da média curta. PeriodATR: Períodos do indicador ATR para adequar
FREE
Rush Point Histograma
Fabricio Nicolau
Indicateurs
Rush Point Histogram Continuity force indicator. Operation: After a breach of support or resistance of an asset, the trader can understand by reading the histogram if such a move tends to continue, thus filtering false breaks or short breaks without trend formation. Through a simple, level-based reading, the trader can make a decision based on the histogram, where: Below 21: No trend formation 21 to 34: Weak trend 34 to 55: Strong Trend 55 to 89: Strong tendency Suggested Reading: Observed disru
No Wick On Close
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicateurs
We at Minions Labs love to study, challenge and discover new facts about Price Behavior in current markets. We would NOT call it Price Action because today this is a word totally overused and means, thanks to the False Prophets out there, absolutely NOTHING. The study hypothesis we propose is this: Some Assets, in certain Timeframes, present a behavior of Price continuity when the candlesticks close without a Wick on them... So the purpose of this indicator is to "color" those candlesticks who
FREE
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
Indicateurs
I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the pro
FREE
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Easy Trend Trading
Loncey Duwarkah
Indicateurs
The Easy Trend Trading Indicator delivers quick and accurate BUY/SELL signals, ensuring that traders can make timely decisions. It works flawlessly across various timeframes and supports all symbols, making it a versatile tool for any market. Whether you're trading short-term or long-term, this indicator adapts to your needs with ease. Quick Setup: Simply "Enable" the indicator via input settings With a low memory footprint, the indicator is designed for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance e
Dsc Vwap Channel
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Indicador usado para sabermos os pontos de suporte de resistência no gráfico. Funciona em todos ativos e timeframes. Acerte exatamente os pontos de entradas e saídas das suas operações.   SEE OUR RESULTS ON INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/diogo.cansi/   TELEGRAM GROUP =  https://t.me/robosdsc More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp 55-991372299
FREE
Utilities
Douglas Lucio De Araujo
Indicateurs
Indicator with 3 features - Clock : Clock independent of the chart, counting continues even when the market is closed. - Template : After setting up a configuration in any graphic, be it color patterns, indicators, zoom ... The configuration will be copied to all active graphics. - TimeFrame : Set the TimeFrame on a chart, and with just one click all the active charts will be changed to the same TimeFrame.
ForExp1
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Удобный трендовый индикатор. Не меняет своих значений. Имеет огромные возможности для настройки. Не требователен к ресурсам компьютера. Создавался для работы в системе BearsHunter. Эксперт МТ5 с использованием данного индикатора: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30381 Эксперт МТ4 с использованием данного индикатора: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30383 Параметры: m1_MA_Mode_1 - метод усреднения(0-9). m1_MA_Mode_2 - метод усреднения(0-9). m1_MA_Mode_3 - метод усреднения(0-9). m1_P
FREE
LT Day High Low
Thiago Duarte
4.55 (29)
Indicateurs
This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days. It is possible to have an alert (in the software and mobile app) for when the price breaks the high or low of the current day. Configurações: Days -   past days to calculate (1 = actual day only). Alert when reach levels -   activate the alert for specific levels or both. Push notification -   enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app. Appearance High -   high level color. Low -   low level color. Size actual day -   thickness
FREE
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicateurs
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
RastroBot EA
Raquel Costa
Experts
RastroBot usa o indicador Donchian Channel para identificar sinais de entrada, inspirados nas famosas estratégias Turtle. Simples e eficaz, é amplamente utilizado por traders profissionais e está integrado ao MT5. Ideal para quem quer usar esses sinais em operações de scalping. Não usa IA, Martingale ou Grid. Não é um "santo graal" do trading, mas uma estratégia honesta para lucrar com rápidas acelerações de tendência. O EA pode ser usado além do scalping, ajustando ou desativando o trailing
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicateurs
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
FREE
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicateurs
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
KT Tether Line MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
Indicateurs
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
Percentage Levels
Alexandre Borela
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Comme les institutions échangent de gros volumes, il n'est pas rare pour eux d'essayer de défendre leur position à des niveaux de pourcentage spécifiques. Ces niveaux serviront de support naturel et de résistance que vous pouvez utiliser soit pour entrer dans un commerce ou être conscient des dangers possibles contre votre position. Un exemple de pourcentages usuels est de 0,25% et de 0,50% sur EURUSD pour le semaine, vous pouvez voir cet
FREE
Support and Resistence Levels
Leonardo Nozawa
Indicateurs
Draw levels of support and resistance based on highs/lows or closes from daily, weekly or monthly. This indicator uses the highs, lows or closes to draw horizontal lines on the graph. By observing those lines you can identify trend (gaining or losing levels of resistence/support) and find good levels where price can bounce. For those who trade price action, this is a very useful indicator.
Advanced Economic Calendar
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Indicateur Avancé de Calendrier Économique Cet indicateur affiche directement sur le graphique tous les événements économiques futurs pertinents pour la paire de devises ou l’instrument sélectionné. Il permet d’anticiper les périodes de forte volatilité et de planifier les stratégies de trading avec plus de précision. Fonctionnalités principales Affichage des événements futurs jusqu’à 5 jours à l’avance (paramétrable). Filtrage par niveau d’impact des nouvelles (élevé, moyen, faible). Option pou
FREE
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicateurs
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Steady Bands3
Roberto Tavares
Indicateurs
Equidistant bands indicator with calculated moving average, allows you to configure the band size and can be used freely as an entry / exit indicator. Buffer 0 = price, buffer 1 = upper band, buffer 2 = lower band. you can also configure the periods of moving averages used in the calculations and also the shift to previous bars in addition to the price that can CLOSE (default) or OPEN. Excellent for fast daily moving pairs and frequent returns.
FREE
Trend is real
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, inside it has complex analytical algorithms with which the system determines the moments of inputs. The indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore, the Trend Revers indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, that is, displays the entry points to the
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Plus de l'auteur
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers . Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart. Key Features: Real-time tick tracking : counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current c
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Professional Tick Volume Indicator with Strength & Absorption Detection Enhance your trading strategy with the   TickVolumeMedian   indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze tick volume dynamics with precision. This advanced tool helps identify strong buying/selling pressure, absorption patterns, and volume-based market structure shifts. Key Features:   Visual Strength Detection   – Distinguishes between   strong   and   absorbed   moves using histogram colors.   Smart Volume Classi
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
The ADX  Histogram is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster. Key Features: Histogram with four states : Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend Orange = Normal Sell Trend Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals. Fully customiz
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy. Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing. Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Opt
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Utilitaires
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart. Key Features: ️ Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions wit
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis