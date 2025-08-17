FOZ OneShot Sessions

📌 FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day.

✨ Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity.





The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline.

Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent.





🚀 Key Highlights

🎯 One trade per day per enabled session (default = London)

🔒 Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks

🕒 Smart time logic — automatic GMT ↔ broker time conversion with DST awareness

⚖️ Margin-aware execution — adjusts lots safely, no “No money” errors

📑 Broker-compliant — TP/SL always set, stop levels handled automatically

🧩 Simple setup — just choose session, lot, SL/TP, and go

✅ Market-tested & validation approved



📊 Trading Logic (Why “One Shot”?)

The EA is built around high-energy market session opens:

London Open + 5 minutes 🕘

New York Open + 5 minutes 🕛

Peak Overlap (US Equities Open + 5 minutes) 🏦

At each enabled session:

1️⃣ Check if conditions allow trading (session active, equity above minimum).

2️⃣ Open one market order with broker-side TP/SL immediately.

3️⃣ No more trades that day for that session — discipline first.

4️⃣ Positions auto-closed before New York session end for safety.

👉 That’s why it’s called One Shot: precise timing, maximum discipline.





⚙️ Inputs Explained

⚡ InpDirection — Force trade direction: BUY or SELL

📏 InpInitialLot — Fixed lot size (auto-scales down if margin too low)

🎯 InpTPPoints — Take Profit in broker points

🛡️ InpSLPoints — Stop Loss in broker points (auto-adjusted if needed)

📅 InpSkipFridays — Skip Friday trades for extra caution

🌍 InpTradeLondon — Enable/disable London session trade

🗽 InpTradeNewYork — Enable/disable New York session trade

⏰ InpTradeOverlap — Enable/disable US equity overlap trade

💰 InpMinEquityToTrade — Minimum account equity required to trade

⚠️ The EA will place one trade per enabled session per day.

For a strict “One Shot a Day” approach → enable only one session.





🔒 Safety & Compliance

🛡️ Margin check: automatic lot reduction, or skip if not enough equity

📑 Broker safety: stop/freeze levels respected, SL/TP always attached

🧾 Clean logs: one attempt per session, no retries flood

🕐 History-safe: no errors when backtest data is missing

🚫 No risky methods: absolutely no martingale, grid, arbitrage



💡 Why Traders Choose FOZ One Shot Sessions

✅ Simplicity — minimal inputs, maximum clarity

✅ Discipline — no overtrading, one shot per day

✅ Transparency — no hidden tricks or black boxes

✅ Robustness — time zone & DST logic built-in

✅ Compliance — passed MetaQuotes validation cleanly



⚡ FOZ One Shot Sessions is for traders who believe:

“Less is more. One shot is enough.”



👉 Try it in the Strategy Tester.

👉 Choose your session.

👉 See how a disciplined, robust EA feels in action.





