FOZ OneShot Sessions
- Morgana Brol Mendonca
- Version: 1.10
📌 FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day.
✨ Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity.
The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline.
Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent.
🚀 Key Highlights
-
🎯 One trade per day per enabled session (default = London)
-
🔒 Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
-
🕒 Smart time logic — automatic GMT ↔ broker time conversion with DST awareness
-
⚖️ Margin-aware execution — adjusts lots safely, no “No money” errors
-
📑 Broker-compliant — TP/SL always set, stop levels handled automatically
-
🧩 Simple setup — just choose session, lot, SL/TP, and go
-
✅ Market-tested & validation approved
📊 Trading Logic (Why “One Shot”?)
The EA is built around high-energy market session opens:
-
London Open + 5 minutes 🕘
-
New York Open + 5 minutes 🕛
-
Peak Overlap (US Equities Open + 5 minutes) 🏦
At each enabled session:
1️⃣ Check if conditions allow trading (session active, equity above minimum).
2️⃣ Open one market order with broker-side TP/SL immediately.
3️⃣ No more trades that day for that session — discipline first.
4️⃣ Positions auto-closed before New York session end for safety.
👉 That’s why it’s called One Shot: precise timing, maximum discipline.
⚙️ Inputs Explained
-
⚡ InpDirection — Force trade direction: BUY or SELL
-
📏 InpInitialLot — Fixed lot size (auto-scales down if margin too low)
-
🎯 InpTPPoints — Take Profit in broker points
-
🛡️ InpSLPoints — Stop Loss in broker points (auto-adjusted if needed)
-
📅 InpSkipFridays — Skip Friday trades for extra caution
-
🌍 InpTradeLondon — Enable/disable London session trade
-
🗽 InpTradeNewYork — Enable/disable New York session trade
-
⏰ InpTradeOverlap — Enable/disable US equity overlap trade
-
💰 InpMinEquityToTrade — Minimum account equity required to trade
⚠️ The EA will place one trade per enabled session per day.
For a strict “One Shot a Day” approach → enable only one session.
🔒 Safety & Compliance
-
🛡️ Margin check: automatic lot reduction, or skip if not enough equity
-
📑 Broker safety: stop/freeze levels respected, SL/TP always attached
-
🧾 Clean logs: one attempt per session, no retries flood
-
🕐 History-safe: no errors when backtest data is missing
-
🚫 No risky methods: absolutely no martingale, grid, arbitrage
💡 Why Traders Choose FOZ One Shot Sessions
-
✅ Simplicity — minimal inputs, maximum clarity
-
✅ Discipline — no overtrading, one shot per day
-
✅ Transparency — no hidden tricks or black boxes
-
✅ Robustness — time zone & DST logic built-in
-
✅ Compliance — passed MetaQuotes validation cleanly
⚡ FOZ One Shot Sessions is for traders who believe:
“Less is more. One shot is enough.”
👉 Try it in the Strategy Tester.
👉 Choose your session.
👉 See how a disciplined, robust EA feels in action.
