Hon Risk manager MT4

Who Should Use This EA

Manual Traders

Perfect for traders who execute trades manually but need automated protection

  • Protects against emotional trading decisions
  • Enforces discipline when under pressure
  • Prevents revenge trading after losses
  • Provides emergency position closure via mobile

Prop Firm Traders

Essential protection for funded traders with strict rules

  • Automatically enforces daily loss limits
  • Prevents account violations that could result in funding loss
  • Real-time risk monitoring to stay within firm guidelines
  • Remote monitoring capability when away from desk
  • Detailed reporting for compliance requirements

Investor Account Management

Ideal for investors who fund account managers or copy traders

  • Real-time monitoring of managed accounts via Telegram
  • Emergency override capabilities to protect investments
  • Daily P&L tracking and reporting
  • Automatic protection against catastrophic losses
  • Transparent risk monitoring for peace of mind

High-Risk Strategy Traders (Martingale/Grid)

Critical protection for aggressive trading strategies

  • Hard stops for martingale sequences that could wipe accounts
  • Grid position monitoring and emergency closure
  • Prevents strategies from exceeding safe risk levels
  • Real-time position tracking for complex strategies
  • Mobile alerts when risk thresholds are approached

Traders Building Discipline

Enforcement tool for developing proper trading habits

  • Forces adherence to predefined risk rules
  • Removes emotional decision-making from risk management
  • Builds confidence through consistent rule enforcement
  • Provides objective performance tracking
  • Creates accountability through automated limits

Installation & Prerequisites https://docs.google.com/document/d/1uqzzH8S6tfQM0cB7NAThnpqGeYS352uTw3bVydaQ69k/edit?usp=sharing



