Hon Risk manager MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Christopher Adie
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Who Should Use This EA
Manual Traders
Perfect for traders who execute trades manually but need automated protection
- Protects against emotional trading decisions
- Enforces discipline when under pressure
- Prevents revenge trading after losses
- Provides emergency position closure via mobile
Prop Firm Traders
Essential protection for funded traders with strict rules
- Automatically enforces daily loss limits
- Prevents account violations that could result in funding loss
- Real-time risk monitoring to stay within firm guidelines
- Remote monitoring capability when away from desk
- Detailed reporting for compliance requirements
Investor Account Management
Ideal for investors who fund account managers or copy traders
- Real-time monitoring of managed accounts via Telegram
- Emergency override capabilities to protect investments
- Daily P&L tracking and reporting
- Automatic protection against catastrophic losses
- Transparent risk monitoring for peace of mind
High-Risk Strategy Traders (Martingale/Grid)
Critical protection for aggressive trading strategies
- Hard stops for martingale sequences that could wipe accounts
- Grid position monitoring and emergency closure
- Prevents strategies from exceeding safe risk levels
- Real-time position tracking for complex strategies
- Mobile alerts when risk thresholds are approached
Traders Building Discipline
Enforcement tool for developing proper trading habits
- Forces adherence to predefined risk rules
- Removes emotional decision-making from risk management
- Builds confidence through consistent rule enforcement
- Provides objective performance tracking
- Creates accountability through automated limits