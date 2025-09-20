Hon PropDesk Manager
- Yardımcı programlar
- Christopher Adie
- Sürüm: 3.3
- Güncellendi: 20 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Hon PropDesk Manager - Prop Firm Professional Trading Control System
The Problem: Prop traders lose funded accounts due to rule violations, poor risk management, and emotional trading decisions.
The Solution: Hon PropDesk Manager protects your funded account with automated compliance monitoring, one-click trade execution, and built-in psychology safeguards.
Key Benefits:
- Never violate prop firm rules again - Automatic daily loss and drawdown monitoring
- Trade faster and smarter - One-click BUY/SELL with instant risk calculation
- Control your account remotely - Full Telegram integration for mobile trading
- Stop emotional trading - Built-in consecutive loss protection and revenge trade detection
- Professional dashboard - Real-time P&L, risk levels, and market conditions at a glance
- Watchout for news and close trades before high impact news also disable trading totally during news
Perfect For:
- FTMO, all propfirm
- Funded account managers
- Anyone serious about risk management
Bottom Line: Stop worrying about rule violations and focus on trading. HPDM handles the risk management, compliance monitoring, and trade execution so you can concentrate on finding profitable setups.
Price: Professional trading software at a fraction of what one rule violation would cost you.
Protect your funded account. Trade with confidence. Scale your success.
for detailed setup check this link https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VTEsUQuG5ctbdKXdq-EPO9RxDRsIkHFH5YOUPb3Sy2U/edit?usp=sharing