Hon PropDesk Manager - Prop Firm Professional Trading Control System

The Problem: Prop traders lose funded accounts due to rule violations, poor risk management, and emotional trading decisions.

The Solution: Hon PropDesk Manager protects your funded account with automated compliance monitoring, one-click trade execution, and built-in psychology safeguards.

Key Benefits:

Never violate prop firm rules again - Automatic daily loss and drawdown monitoring

- Automatic daily loss and drawdown monitoring Trade faster and smarter - One-click BUY/SELL with instant risk calculation

- One-click BUY/SELL with instant risk calculation Control your account remotely - Full Telegram integration for mobile trading

- Full Telegram integration for mobile trading Stop emotional trading - Built-in consecutive loss protection and revenge trade detection

- Built-in consecutive loss protection and revenge trade detection Professional dashboard - Real-time P&L, risk levels, and market conditions at a glance

- Real-time P&L, risk levels, and market conditions at a glance Watchout for news and close trades before high impact news also disable trading totally during news

Perfect For:

FTMO, all propfirm

Funded account managers

Anyone serious about risk management

Bottom Line: Stop worrying about rule violations and focus on trading. HPDM handles the risk management, compliance monitoring, and trade execution so you can concentrate on finding profitable setups.

Price: Professional trading software at a fraction of what one rule violation would cost you.

Protect your funded account. Trade with confidence. Scale your success.

for detailed setup check this link https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VTEsUQuG5ctbdKXdq-EPO9RxDRsIkHFH5YOUPb3Sy2U/edit?usp=sharing