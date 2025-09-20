Hon PropDesk Manager

Hon PropDesk Manager - Prop Firm Professional Trading Control System

The Problem: Prop traders lose funded accounts due to rule violations, poor risk management, and emotional trading decisions.

The Solution: Hon PropDesk Manager protects your funded account with automated compliance monitoring, one-click trade execution, and built-in psychology safeguards.

Key Benefits:

  • Never violate prop firm rules again - Automatic daily loss and drawdown monitoring
  • Trade faster and smarter - One-click BUY/SELL with instant risk calculation
  • Control your account remotely - Full Telegram integration for mobile trading
  • Stop emotional trading - Built-in consecutive loss protection and revenge trade detection
  • Professional dashboard - Real-time P&L, risk levels, and market conditions at a glance
  • Watchout for news and close trades before high impact news also disable trading totally during news

Perfect For:

  • FTMO, all propfirm
  • Funded account managers
  • Anyone serious about risk management

Bottom Line: Stop worrying about rule violations and focus on trading. HPDM handles the risk management, compliance monitoring, and trade execution so you can concentrate on finding profitable setups.

Price: Professional trading software at a fraction of what one rule violation would cost you.

Protect your funded account. Trade with confidence. Scale your success.

for detailed setup check this link https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VTEsUQuG5ctbdKXdq-EPO9RxDRsIkHFH5YOUPb3Sy2U/edit?usp=sharing

Önerilen ürünler
Risk Manager Optimum
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Yardımcı programlar
RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net! Take control of your trading with RiskManagerOptimum , the most advanced and customizable risk management Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand precision, protection, and profitability, this EA safeguards your account while maximizing your trading potential. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, RiskManagerOptimum ensures your capital is secure with cutting-edge features that adapt to a
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Yardımcı programlar
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
Draw Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Draw Agent, tüm grafik analizlerinizi, karalamalarınızı, notlarınızı ve daha fazlasını oluşturmanız ve yönetmeniz için güzel ve yenilikçi bir yol olarak tasarlanmıştır. Bu araç, grafik alanını bir kara tahta olarak ele almak ve elle çizmek için serbest çizim yöntemi sağlar. Bu Serbest Çizim aracı, tablodaki olayları işaretlemek veya vurgulamak için MT4/MT5 tablolarına çizim yapmanızı sağlar. Elliott dalgalarını elle çizmek, çizelgede çizgiler çizmek veya çizelgenizdeki fikirleri göstermek istiy
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Devrim niteliğindeki İşlemler Zaman Yöneticisi ile işlem rutininizin kontrolünü zahmetsizce elinize alın. Bu güçlü araç, belirlenen zamanlarda emir gerçekleştirmeyi otomatikleştirerek alım satım yaklaşımınızı dönüştürür. Satın alma işleminden emir belirlemeye kadar çeşitli ticaret eylemleri için manuel müdahale olmadan kişiselleştirilmiş görev listeleri oluşturun. Trades Time Manager Kurulum ve Girdiler Kılavuzu EA hakkında bildirim almak istiyorsanız, URL'mizi MT4/MT5 terminaline ekleyin (ekran
MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
TeleBotx5 - MetaTrader5 to Telegram  Trade Copier [MANUAL] Overview: Very easy-to-use Mt5 to Telegram Trade Copier. This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move.  TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram.   **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for ev
Pending Orders Stacking Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Yardımcı programlar
Pending Orders Stacking EA Bu manuel uzman danışman, kullanıcının istediği veya brokerin izin verdiği miktara kadar bekleyen emirleri üst üste koymak için oluşturulmuştur. Buy Stop bekleyen emirleri üst üste koyabilir. Sell Stop bekleyen emirleri üst üste koyabilir. İlk işlemi anlık emir olarak açabilir, geri kalanı bekleyen emir olarak ayarlayabilir (isteğe bağlı). Tüm bekleyen emirleri kapatabilir. Tüm açık işlemleri kapatabilir. Zaman dilimleri arasında kolay geçiş için zaman dilimi düğmeleri
Binance real time futures data
Ping You Jiang
Yardımcı programlar
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate the real-time data analysis of the encrypted digital currency market, the program can automatically import the real-time transaction data of Binance Futures to MT5 for analysis. The main functions are: 1. Support the automatic creation of USD-M futures trading pairs of the Ministry of Currency Security, and the base currency can also be set separately. The base currency BaseCurrency is empty to indicate all currencies,
CloseOrdersEa
Yusuf Watinani Umar
Yardımcı programlar
Overview: This utility serves as a tool to provide easy navigation for closing open positions. • Close all open buy positions at market price.  • Close all open sell positions at market price.  • Close all orders at market price based on predefined conditions for efficient trading management.  • Close orders for the current chart at market price, allowing focused control over specific trading instruments.
SwapSort
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Yardımcı programlar
Swap Sort is an MQL5 script designed for traders and investors to streamline their decision-making process by efficiently analyzing and organizing swap fees for financial instruments. This tool is ideal for professionals who want to optimize their trading strategies by minimizing costs and maximizing profits. Swap fees can significantly impact the success or failure of a trade, as high fees can erode profits over time, while favorable swaps can enhance returns for positions held overnigh. Wit
Market View MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Yardımcı programlar
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
BTC Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199]  Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channe
Instant Trade Risk Click
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
Yardımcı programlar
The instant trade risk click EA is aimed to help you get into the market as quickly as possible. You give it your risk percentage, and your risk to reward you're hoping to get, then an option to set only stop loss and no take profit. With that, every CTRL + Left Click events on the chart would instantly open a position, with the price on the clicked x and y axis as the stop loss, and the open price as the current markets bid/ask price. If you click above the price, it's a Sell position , if yo
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Yardımcı programlar
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Yardımcı programlar
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibility - Works with almost all signal formats Multi-Channel & Multi-MT5 Support - Copy signals from multiple Telegram chan
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
TrailNow Ghost Trailing Stop in Price or Pips
Daniel Izuchukwu Adindu
Yardımcı programlar
TrailNow Ghost EA - Gelişmiş İstemci Tarafı Trailing Stop Yardımcı Programı TrailNow Ghost EA - Gelişmiş İstemci Tarafı Trailing Stop Yardımcı Programı Genel Bakış TrailNow Ghost EA, sunucu tarafı stop loss emirlerini değiştirmeden gelişmiş istemci tarafı trailing stop işlevselliği uygulayan ileri düzey bir MetaTrader 5 yardımcı programıdır. Bu yenilikçi yaklaşım, çeşitli broker ortamları ve ticaret stratejileri ile uyumluluğu korurken tüccarlara pozisyon yönetimi üzerinde gelişmiş kontrol sağl
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Yardımcı programlar
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
EasyTrend Pro for MT5
Denis Glaz
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without switching the schedu
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts
Sergio Domingues
Yardımcı programlar
Features 1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration Set price levels and spacing between orders. Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control. 2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes Hedge Mode : Allows simultaneous long and short positions , ideal for advanced strategies. Netting Mode : Consolidates positions for easier balance management. 3️⃣ Supported Order Types Limit Orders : Buy and sell at predetermined prices. Market Orders : Instant execution. Integrated Take-Profit : Wi
Volume and Doji Strategy
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Uzman Danışmanlar
The "Visa + Doji Strategy EA" is a concept in automated trading that combines the principles of Visa and Doji candlestick patterns in its algorithm. Here's a detailed description: Visa Component**: This part of the strategy utilizes an analogy to the Visa payment system, symbolizing fast, reliable, and global transactions. In trading terms, it represents swift entry and exit points in the market, identifying opportunities with high potential and minimal delay. The Visa component may use indicat
Hon Risk manager
Christopher Adie
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Risk Manager EA - Complete User Guide Table of Contents What is Advanced Risk Manager EA? Key Features Who Should Use This EA? Installation & Setup Dashboard Overview Telegram Control System Risk Management Features Mobile Protection System Trading Scenarios & Use Cases Troubleshooting Best Practices What is Advanced Risk Manager EA? The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a professional risk management and account protection system for MetaTrader 5. It's NOT a trading robot that opens trades -
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Yardımcı programlar
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Göstergeler
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Yardımcı programlar
Click trade manager şimdiye kadarki en iyi ürünümüz! Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel prop firması tüccarları için en iyi çözüm! FTMO/MFF prop firmanızı veya kişisel hesaplarınızı düşüş limitlerini ihlal etmekten koruyun. EA tüm işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır, böylece düşüş sınırlarınıza asla ulaşmazlar. Bir işlemin düşüş limitinizi aşması durumunda sizi uyarır. Kâr hedefinize ulaşıldığında işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır. Sihirli sayıları komisyoncudan gizlemek için ayarlanabilir.
StudentK Strategy EA
Chui Yu Lui
Yardımcı programlar
--- StudentK Strategy EA --- 1. Various strategies available 2. Private channel for discussion 3. Keep going improvements for opportunities 4. Adapt StudentK's Indicators for advanced usage 5. ** Price must be increased from time to time (old 1-year members will get discount) ** --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated p
SSFx Hedge Manager
John Gicharu Nyoike
Yardımcı programlar
Simplify Trade Management with the SSFx Hedge Manager The SSFx Hedge Manager is a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline your trading experience by managing open positions through smart hedging techniques. It uses profits from winning trades to close out losing ones gradually, helping you minimize losses and maximize overall efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, this EA makes trade management seamless and stress-free. Key Features Automated Hedging : The EA acti
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
Çok amaçlı araçlar: Lot hesaplayıcı, fiyat analizi, risk/ödül oranı, pozisyon yönetici, arz  talep bölgelerini de içeren 66'den fazla fonksiyon Deneme sürümü   |   Kullanım Kılavuzu   |   MT4 Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında çalışmaz: Ürünü test etmek için Demo Sürümünü BURADAN indirebilirsiniz. Sorularınız için iletişim İşlem sürecinizi kolaylaştırın, hızlandırın ve otomatikleştirin. Terminalin standart  özelliklerini bu program ile genişletin Yeni işlem açma : Lot / Risk / Risk/Ödül h
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
İŞLEM KLAVYESİ Finans piyasalarında çevik ve hassas işlem yapmak için gelişmiş bir araç. DAX, XAU/USD, Forex ve diğer piyasalarda (scalping, gün içi, swing vb.) işlem yapan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu tuş takımı, tek tıklamayla ve birden fazla profesyonel yapılandırmayla işlem yapmanızı sağlar. "Günlük Scalping Tuş Takımı", tek tıklamayla işlemleri açmanıza, kapatmanıza ve korumanıza olanak tanır ve zaman kaybetmeden M1/M5'te işlem yapmak için idealdir. Hedging, başabaş noktası, toplam kap
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
EmoGuardian'ı kullanarak alım satım hesabınıza gelişmiş risk limitleri uygulayarak aşırı alım satım, FOMO ve zorlayıcı davranışlardan kaçının. Pozisyonlara otomatik olarak Zarar Durdur ekleyin , EA kayıplarını yönetin , EA'ları otomatik olarak yükleyin/boşaltın.   Riski pozisyon başına, işlem başına, Zaman Aralığı başına, günlük olarak sınırlayın. Risk yönetimi seçenekleri, yatırımcıların hesaplarını patlatmalarına neden olan zorlayıcı davranışlarla özel olarak mücadele etmek için geliştirilmişt
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Yardımcı programlar
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Signal
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts: Birden Fazla Piyasayı Takip Edin ve Hiçbir Önemli Sinyali Kaçırmayın Genel Bakış Custom Alerts , birden fazla enstrümanı tek bir yerden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için dinamik bir çözümdür. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels ve IX Power gibi önde gelen araçlarımızdan gelen verileri entegre ederek, Custom Alerts sizi grafikler arasında geçiş yapmak zorunda kalmadan önemli piyasa gelişmeleri hakkında otomatik olarak bilgilendirir. Artık broker’ınızın sunduğu tüm varl
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için Binance Ticaret Aracı 1. Bu ürün websocket'ten canlı grafik, tarihsel grafik, Binance'te sorunsuz bir şekilde işlem yapmanızı sağlayan sıfır manuel müdahale ile sorunsuz çalışmasını sağlamak için mt5 terminali yeniden başlatıldığında otomatik güncellemeler. Spot ve Vadeli İşlemler için Ticaret, Canlı Grafik ve Geçmiş Veriler Mevcuttur Nasıl kullanılır : 1. API anahtarınızı ve sırrınızı bu yardımcı programın Giriş alanına eklemeniz gerekir. API'nizi oluşturduğunuzda Vadeli İşlemler i
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Bot Token veya Yönetici İzinleri gerekmeden üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan Sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın. Kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış ve ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü sadece birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Telegram Sürümü Demo sürümünü denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna gidin. Dis
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
K Trade Assistant Pro MT5
Kaijun Wang
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Asistan: Ticaret Asistanı-MT4 (indirmek için tıklayın) Ticaret Asistanı-MT5 (indirmek için tıklayın) Lütfen kullanım kılavuzunu dikkatlice okuyunuz. Temeller: Pozisyonların hızlı açılıp kapatılması, tek tıklamayla pozisyon açılıp kapatılması, tek tıklamayla emir verilmesi Çizgili Ticaret Otomatik sl/tp Yakın Semboller Kar Korumalı SL Protect'i Taşı SL'yi takip etmek Hesap Risk Kontrolü Düzenin Gölgesi Otomatik Sipariş Ekleme Otomatik Kapatma Siparişleri Kapat Yeniden Aç Sembol Bilgileri So
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight – Akıllı Yatırım Burada Başlıyor Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı – Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler – saniyeler içinde, hiç manuel grafik taraması yapmadan analiz edebileceğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight , gösterge verilerini uygulanabilir ticaret zekasına dönüştüren, yapay zekaya hazır bir dışa aktarma aracıdır. Artık tahminlere ve görsel karmaşaya zaman harcamak istemeyen yatırımcılar için geliştirilmiştir; tüm piyasanın anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında s
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Hon Risk manager MT4
Christopher Adie
Yardımcı programlar
Who Should Use This EA Manual Traders Perfect for traders who execute trades manually but need automated protection Protects against emotional trading decisions Enforces discipline when under pressure Prevents revenge trading after losses Provides emergency position closure via mobile Prop Firm Traders Essential protection for funded traders with strict rules Automatically enforces daily loss limits Prevents account violations that could result in funding loss Real-time risk monitoring to stay
Hon Telegram Signal Copier MT4
Christopher Adie
Yardımcı programlar
Hon Telegram Signal Copier  Complete User Guide & Documentation Who Is This For? Ideal Users: Forex Traders - Copy signals from Telegram channels automatically Signal Subscribers - Execute trades instantly from premium signal providers Trading Teams - Distribute signals across multiple accounts Scalpers - Need instant execution without manual intervention Algorithm Traders - Want to combine manual signals with automated execution Key Features & Benefits Core Capabilitie
Hon Risk manager
Christopher Adie
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Risk Manager EA - Complete User Guide Table of Contents What is Advanced Risk Manager EA? Key Features Who Should Use This EA? Installation & Setup Dashboard Overview Telegram Control System Risk Management Features Mobile Protection System Trading Scenarios & Use Cases Troubleshooting Best Practices What is Advanced Risk Manager EA? The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a professional risk management and account protection system for MetaTrader 5. It's NOT a trading robot that opens trades -
Hon Telegram Signal Copier
Christopher Adie
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Signal Copier v1.0 - Professional Trading Automation Transform Any Telegram Channel Into Your Personal Trading Robot Universal Signal Parser - Works with 95% of signal providers 100% Automated Trading - Never miss a signal again ️ Advanced Risk Management - Protect your capital with smart controls Real-Time Performance Tracking - Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports Lightning Fast Execution - 2-second signal detection 24/7 Operation - Trade around the clock Key Features
Hon ProTrader
Christopher Adie
Yardımcı programlar
ProTrader Command Professional Trading Analytics & Risk Management System Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional trading platform with real-time analytics, automated risk management, and performance tracking. Core Features Real-Time Trading Dashboard Professional MT5 Interface Enhancement Live account metrics displayed directly on your chart Performance indicators with color-coded status alerts Position overview showing all trades at a glance Risk status monitoring with visual war
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt