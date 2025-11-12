Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution.



MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS



Position Management:

- Real-time viewing of all open positions

- Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type

- Visual indication of profitable and losing positions

- Bulk closing operations

- Breakeven function for profit protection



Trading Operations:

- Instant market order execution

- All types of pending orders

- Integrated risk calculator

- Stop loss and take profit configuration



Risk Analysis:

- Current exposure calculation

- Margin and drawdown monitoring

- Capital management recommendations

- Color-coded risk level indication



USER GUIDE



LAUNCH AND SETUP

The panel automatically launches when placed on a chart. Recommended placement on the main trading instrument.



INTERFACE STRUCTURE

The panel is divided into three main tabs:

- Trade - for order placement and parameter calculation

- Risk - for current risk analysis

- Positions - for open position management



WORKING WITH TRADING MODULE



Instrument Selection:

Use the dropdown list to select trading symbols. The system automatically loads available instruments.



Trade Parameter Calculation:

- Enter position volume or use automatic calculation

- Set stop loss in points

- Configure take profit

- Set risk percentage for automatic volume calculation



Order Execution:

Market Orders - use BUY/SELL buttons for instant execution.



Pending Orders:

- Select order type (Limit, Stop, Stop-Limit)

- Specify activation price

- For Stop-Limit, additionally specify limit price

- Use Auto button for automatic price calculation



RISK MANAGEMENT



Account Monitoring:

The panel displays key account parameters:

- Current balance and equity

- Free margin

- Margin level

- Current drawdown



Exposure Analysis:

The system calculates:

- Total risk across all positions

- Risk percentage of deposit

- Recommended volume for new positions



NOTIFICATION SYSTEM:

The panel uses color indication and temporary messages to notify about:

- Successful order execution

- Operation execution errors

- Risk limit exceedances

- Position status changes



TAB AND FUNCTION DESCRIPTION



TRADE TAB:



Symbol Selection Section:

- Dropdown list of available instruments

- Current spread display

- Swap information



Risk Calculation Section:

- Position volume input field

- Monetary risk equivalent display

- Risk percentage configuration

- Automatic recalculation when parameters change



Price Level Section:

- Stop loss and take profit input fields

- Risk/Reward ratio display

- Automatic calculation based on ratio



Order Execution Section:

Market Orders:

- BUY/SELL buttons with current price display

- Instant execution



Pending Orders:

- Complete set of order types

- Activation price input fields

- Automatic calculation buttons

- Visual separation by order types



RISK TAB:



Account Information:

- Current balance and equity values

- Free margin level

- Margin usage percentage

- Color-coded load indication



Risk Analysis:

- Portfolio aggregate risk

- Risk percentage of deposit

- Current drawdown

- Danger level indicators



Recommendation System:

- Optimal volume calculation

- Overall risk level assessment

- Position management suggestions



POSITIONS TAB:



Positions List:

- Table of all open positions

- Key parameter display

- Profitability color coding

- Sorting system by various criteria



Management Tools:



Individual Management:

- Position selection by click

- Breakeven function with offset configuration

- Partial closing options

- Breakeven parameter visualization



Bulk Operations:

- Close all positions

- Close positions by direction

- Close only profitable positions

- Mass breakeven setup



Status Panel:

- Total number of positions

- Aggregate volumes and profit

- Deposit indicators

- Swap calculation



PRACTICAL RECOMMENDATIONS



WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION:



Security Configuration:

- Always verify parameters before execution

- Use recommended risk levels

- Monitor overall portfolio exposure



Efficient Management:

- Apply bulk operations to save time

- Use breakeven function for profit protection

- Regularly analyze Risk tab



Interface Customization:

- Move panel to convenient screen area

- Use minimization mode when necessary

- Configure default parameters



ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES:



Automatic Calculation:

The system automatically calculates optimal order parameters based on specified risk level.



Color Indication:

Intuitive color system allows quick assessment of position status and risk levels.



Bulk Operations:

Powerful tools for managing multiple positions simultaneously.



Real-time Updates:

All data updates in real-time without delays.



Trading Assistent provides a professional approach to trading, combining powerful analytical capabilities with intuitive management. The system is designed for traders who value efficiency and strict risk control.