KAB CommandPanel V33

Fast execution utility for manual traders. Drag-and-drop visual trading, split take-profits, and single-ticket management system.

Speed, Precision, and Risk Control.

KAB Trade Manager is built for traders who need to execute fast but keep risk tight. It integrates all essential tools into floating, collapsible windows.

Core Functions:

  1. Instant Order Execution: Market and Pending orders with automatic Lot sizing based on SL distance.

  2. Focus Ticket Manager: A dedicated window to monitor and manage your most important active trade. View real-time P/L, distances, and modify SL/TP specifically for one ticket.

  3. Grid & Basket Tools: One-click "Close All", "Close Winners", or "Reverse" positions.

  4. Hidden Partial TP: Scale out of positions automatically without the broker seeing your TP levels.

  5. Visual Interaction: Drag lines on the chart to modify active orders or set up pending orders.

Supported Languages: English, 中文, العربية, 日本語. Installation: Just attach to the chart and allow automated trading.

Smart Risk Calculation – Calculates the volume (lots) for new orders by considering the set risk amount and the size of the Stop Loss. It allows you to adjust the SL to any level while strictly observing your defined risk capital.

  • Risk ($) Checkbox – Enable/Disable the automatic lot calculation.

  • Defined Value – Set the necessary risk value in the "Risk" field (in deposit currency, e.g., $50).

  • Dynamic Adjustment – The panel recalculates the volume instantly as you drag the ghost SL line on the chart.

Visual Ghost Lines & Ratios – Sets the relationship between profit and loss visually through a "What You See Is What You Get" interface.

  • Ghost Lines – Before execution, dashed lines for Entry, SL, and TP appear on the chart.

  • Live Feedback – Each line displays the exact projected Profit or Loss in currency.

  • Visual RR – Instead of typing a fixed ratio (like 2:1), you simply drag the TP line until its value (e.g., +$100) is double your SL value (e.g., -$50), giving you complete visual control over your Risk:Reward ratio.

Order Focus Mode – A unique management system that allows you to "Focus" on a specific ticket within your basket of trades.

  • Focus Window – A dedicated floating window displaying duration, swap, and precise P/L for the selected ticket.

  • Isolated Actions – Perform specific actions like "Reverse", "BreakEven", "Partial Close", or "Independent Trailing Stop" on just THIS ticket, without affecting other positions on the same symbol.

Partial Take Profit (PTP) – Configure multiple hidden Take Profit levels to close percentages of your position automatically.

  • PTP Levels – Set up to 5 different price levels with specific volume amounts to close.

  • Stealth Mode – PTP levels are managed by the panel and are hidden from the broker's order book.

Support & Customization

Thank you for choosing KAB Command Center! If you have any questions during setup, or if you require specific customization for your trading strategy, please feel free to contact me anytime via Telegrem(@Brianzdw) or the Comments section. I am always happy to help and open to feature requests.

Önerilen ürünler
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Yardımcı programlar
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
TradePad hem manuel hem de algoritmik ticaret için bir araçtır. Size hızlı ticaret işlemleri ve çeşitli ticaret enstrümanlarındaki pozisyonların kontrolü için basit bir çözüm sunuyoruz. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor! Demo hesabı için uygulamanın deneme sürümü ve tüm araçların açıklaması Uygulama arayüzü yüksek çözünürlüklü monitörler için uyarlanmıştır, basit ve sezgiseldir. Rahat bir çalışma için, tüccara aşağıdaki araç seti sunulur: Ticaret işlemlerini yönetmek, ana grafi
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Yardımcı programlar
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Yardımcı programlar
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Deal Manager MT5
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Yardımcı programlar
Kapsamlı ticaret yönetimi ve bilgi paneli       Gelişmiş risk yönetimi araçları sunarken, işlem açılış ve kapanışlarını kolaylaştırmak için tasarlanmıştır. Hem işlemleri yürütmek için bir kontrol merkezi hem de hesabınızı izlemek ve riski kontrol altında tutmak için bir bilgi paneli görevi görür. Bilgi Paneli Özellikleri. Panelin       boyutu özelleştirilebilir   . Bilgi Paneli, bakiye, öz sermaye ve değişken kâr/zarar dahil olmak üzere işlem hesabınızın ayrıntılı bir genel görünümünü sunar. Te
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
MT5Eezeorder 2
Tawanda Tinarwo
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Open and close Multiple Trades on MT5 in 1 click at one price. Enter the Lot size Specify the number of trades you want to open Choose whether you want TP SL or Trailing Stop Once you are done, click Buy or Sell Create trailing stop for multiple trades  PLEASE NOTE: This is not a script, save it in the experts folder What to Always Note Check the minimum stop levels for the symbol you want to trade  Cross-Check your parameters  1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the SL and TP are great
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Yardımcı programlar
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Yardımcı programlar
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Göstergeler
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Yardımcı programlar
Sinyal veren bir göstergeniz var ve bunu Expert'e dönüştürmek mi istiyorsunuz? Bu uzmanla, göstergenizi yeniden programlamak veya uyarlamak zorunda kalmadan dönüştürebilirsiniz, doğru şekilde yapılandırmak için adımları izlemeniz yeterlidir: 1) Gösterge, göstergeler klasöründe olmalıdır. 2) Gösterge tarafından sağlanan AL ve SAT tamponlarını dikkatlice seçmelisiniz. 3) Tüm işlemleri mi yoksa sadece AL veya SATIŞ türündeki işlemleri mi almak istediğinizi seçin. 4) İşleminize bağlı olarak,
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Yardımcı programlar
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Yardımcı programlar
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Göstergeler
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Trading Assistent
Denis Khokhlov
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution. MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS Position Management: - Real-time viewing of all open positions - Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type - Visual indication of profitable and losing positions - Bulk closing operations - Breakeven function for profit protection Trading Operations: - I
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms like Apex , etc. What it does Live mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Symbol routing:  Map your chart (e.g., US100/USTEC) to the right futures contract (MNQ/NQ/MES/ES/…); roll-aware (quarterly/monthly). Position cap: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirro
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Kısmi Kapanış Uzmanı,   birçok işlevi tek bir otomatik sistemde birleştiren bir araçtır. Bu EA, risk yönetimi ve potansiyel kazançları en üst düzeye çıkarmak için birden fazla seçenek sunarak yatırımcıların pozisyonlarını daha etkili bir şekilde yönetmelerine yardımcı olabilir. Kısmi Kapanış Uzmanı ile yatırımcılar bir       kısmi kapanış       karı kilitlemek için bir seviye       takip eden durdurma       karları korumak ve kayıpları sınırlamak için bir seviye       başa baş       Fiyatın ken
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Yardımcı programlar
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
İŞLEM KLAVYESİ Finans piyasalarında çevik ve hassas işlem yapmak için gelişmiş bir araç. DAX, XAU/USD, Forex ve diğer piyasalarda (scalping, gün içi, swing vb.) işlem yapan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu tuş takımı, tek tıklamayla ve birden fazla profesyonel yapılandırmayla işlem yapmanızı sağlar. "Günlük Scalping Tuş Takımı", tek tıklamayla işlemleri açmanıza, kapatmanıza ve korumanıza olanak tanır ve zaman kaybetmeden M1/M5'te işlem yapmak için idealdir. Hedging, başabaş noktası, toplam kap
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için Binance İşlem Aracı 1. Bu ürün, websocket üzerinden canlı grafikler, geçmiş grafikler ve MT5 terminali yeniden başlatıldığında otomatik güncellemeler içerir. Bu sayede hiçbir manuel müdahale olmadan sorunsuz bir şekilde Binance'de işlem yapma deneyimi yaşarsınız. Spot ve Vadeli İşlemler için İşlem, Canlı Grafik ve Geçmiş Veriler mevcuttur. Grafik Özellikleri: 1. Websocket (wss) üzerinden Canlı OHLC Grafiği 2. API üzerinden Geçmiş Güncelleme 3. MT5'i her açtığınızda grafiklerdeki geç
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
Yardımcı programlar
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Advanced Trend & Range Analyzer for MT4/MT5 Fly With Gold Dashboard PRO is a professional indicator designed to identify Trend , Range (Lateral Market) , and overall market conditions in real time — perfect for manual trading, semi-automated systems, and Expert Advisors. This is the most advanced version ever released: ️ New Trend Engine ️ Ultra-accurate Range Detection ️ Clean Premium Dashboard ️ Push Notifications + Alerts ️ Full EA Compatibility
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Yardımcı programlar
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Profesyonel Patern Tarayıcı Genel Bakış CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10, Helios Technologies tarafından geliştirilen, akıllı trend hizalaması ile CRT (Konsolidasyon-Manipülasyon-Dağıtım) paternlerini tespit etme ve ticaretinde uzmanlaşmış gelişmiş bir çoklu sembol Expert Advisor'dır. Bu EA, birden fazla piyasada yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatları sağlamak için kurumsal ticaret kavramlarını akıllı sinyal yönetimi ile birleştirir. Ana Özellikler Trend Hizalı
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt