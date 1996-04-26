Hon Risk manager

Advanced Risk Manager EA - Complete User Guide

Table of Contents

  1. What is Advanced Risk Manager EA?
  2. Key Features
  3. Who Should Use This EA?
  4. Installation & Setup
  5. Dashboard Overview
  6. Telegram Control System
  7. Risk Management Features
  8. Mobile Protection System
  9. Trading Scenarios & Use Cases
  10. Troubleshooting
  11. Best Practices

What is Advanced Risk Manager EA?

The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a professional risk management and account protection system for MetaTrader 5. It's NOT a trading robot that opens trades - instead, it protects your account by monitoring your trading activity and enforcing strict risk limits.

Core Purpose

  • Prevent account blowups by enforcing daily loss limits
  • Protect profits with automatic profit targets
  • Monitor trading remotely via Telegram
  • Close unauthorized trades automatically
  • Track daily performance with detailed statistics

What It Does

Monitors all your trading activity 24/7
Calculates real-time daily P&L and risk exposure
Enforces daily loss limits by closing trades automatically
Protects against emotional overtrading
Notifies you via Telegram of all important events
Provides mobile control of your trading account
Tracks detailed trading statistics and performance

What It Doesn't Do

❌ Does NOT open new trades for you
❌ Does NOT provide trading signals
❌ Does NOT predict market movements
❌ Does NOT replace your trading strategy

Key Features

🛡️ Account Protection

  • Daily Loss Limits: Automatically stop trading when daily loss reaches set percentage
  • Profit Targets: Lock in profits when daily target is achieved
  • Position Monitoring: Track all open positions in real-time
  • Emergency Closure: Instantly close all positions via Telegram or dashboard

📱 Mobile Control via Telegram

  • Remote Monitoring: Check account status from anywhere
  • Trade Control: Close positions, pause trading, lock account
  • Real-time Alerts: Get notified of important events instantly
  • Command Center: 25+ Telegram commands for complete control

📊 Advanced Analytics

  • Daily P&L Tracking: Precise calculation of daily performance
  • Trade Statistics: Win rate, profit factor, trade analysis
  • Risk Metrics: Real-time risk usage and remaining limits
  • Performance History: Detailed logging of all trading activity

🔒 Mobile Protection System

  • Unauthorized Trade Detection: Automatically close trades opened while account is locked
  • Multi-device Safety: Protects against accidental mobile trading
  • Override Protection: Prevents manual trading during risk limits

🎛️ Professional Dashboard

  • Real-time Display: Live account metrics and risk status
  • Visual Risk Meter: Color-coded risk usage indicators
  • Quick Controls: One-click emergency actions
  • Status Monitoring: Trading status, protection level, system health

Who Should Use This EA?

Perfect For:

  • Day Traders who need strict daily risk limits
  • Scalpers who make many trades and need protection from overtrading
  • Prop Firm Traders who must follow strict risk rules
  • Mobile Traders who trade on phones and need protection
  • Professional Traders who want institutional-level risk management
  • Anyone who has ever blown an account and wants protection

Trading Styles Supported:

  • Manual Trading (Primary use case)
  • Semi-Automated Trading (with other EAs)
  • Copy Trading (with risk protection)
  • Mobile Trading (with mobile protection)
  • Multiple Strategy Trading (unified risk management)

Account Types:

  • Live Accounts (Main purpose)
  • Demo Accounts (For testing and learning)
  • Prop Firm Challenges (Perfect for passing challenges)
  • FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc. (Meets all prop firm requirements)

Installation & Setup

Step 1: Download and Install

  1. Download the AdvancedRiskManager.ex5 file
  2. Copy to MetaTrader5/MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. Drag EA onto any chart (timeframe doesn't matter)

Step 2: Basic Configuration

Essential Settings:

Risk Management: - Max Risk Per Trade: 1.0% (Recommended for beginners) - Max Daily Risk: 3.0% (Adjust based on your risk tolerance) - Daily Profit Target: 0.0% (0 = disabled, or set like 2.0%) - Enable Daily Lockout: true Telegram Settings: - Bot Token: [Get from @BotFather on Telegram] - Chat ID: [Your Telegram chat ID] - Control Password: [Change from default ARM2024] - Enable Telegram Control: true Display Settings: - Show Dashboard: true (Recommended) - Dashboard Corner: 0 (Top-left)

Step 3: Telegram Setup (Optional but Recommended)

Create Telegram Bot:

  1. Message @BotFather on Telegram
  2. Send /newbot
  3. Name your bot (e.g., "My Trading Risk Manager")
  4. Get the bot token (looks like: 123456789:ABCdef... )
  5. Copy token to EA settings

Get Your Chat ID:

  1. Start chat with your bot
  2. Send any message
  3. Visit: https://api.telegram.org/bot[YOUR_BOT_TOKEN]/getUpdates
  4. Find your chat ID in the response
  5. Copy to EA settings

Step 4: Initial Setup

  1. Attach EA to chart
  2. Send QUICKSETUP via Telegram (or use dashboard button)
  3. Send STATUS to verify everything works
  4. Start trading with protection active!

Dashboard Overview

Main Sections:

🏦 Account Overview

  • Balance: Current account balance
  • Equity: Current equity (including unrealized P&L)
  • Free Margin: Available margin percentage
  • Margin Level: Current margin usage

📊 Daily Performance

  • Daily P&L: Today's profit/loss in dollars and percentage
  • Calculated automatically from start-of-day balance
  • Color-coded: Green (profit), Red (loss), Yellow (warning)

⚡ Risk Management

  • Risk Used: Percentage of daily risk limit used
  • Visual Progress Bar: Shows risk usage graphically
  • Remaining Risk: How much risk budget is left
  • Max Risk Setting: Your configured daily limit

🛡️ Protection Status

  • Mobile Guard: Shows if unauthorized trade protection is active
  • Trades Closed: Count of unauthorized trades closed today
  • Status Indicator: ACTIVE, PAUSED, or LOCKED

📈 Trading Performance

  • Trades Today: Total number of completed trades
  • Win Rate: Percentage of winning trades
  • Open Positions: Current number of open positions

🔘 Control Buttons

  • RESET: Reset daily counters (use carefully)
  • PAUSE: Temporarily pause new trading
  • STATS: Show detailed trading statistics
  • SETUP: Quick system setup and initialization
  • CALC P&L: Manual P&L recalculation
  • 🚨 CLOSE: Emergency close all positions

Telegram Control System

Information Commands (No Password Required):

Basic Status

  • STATUS - Complete account and system status
  • QUICK - Mobile-friendly quick overview
  • PING - Test bot connectivity
  • HELP - Show all available commands

Detailed Information

  • ACCOUNT - Account details (balance, equity, margin)
  • POSITIONS - List all open positions with details
  • STATS - Detailed trading statistics and performance
  • DEBUG - System diagnostics and troubleshooting info
  • VERSION - EA version and configuration settings

Control Commands (Password Required):

Trading Control

  • STOP [password] - Stop opening new trades
  • LOCK [password] - Lock all trading completely
  • UNLOCK - Resume trading (no password needed)
  • PAUSE [password] [minutes] - Pause trading temporarily
  • RESUME - Resume from pause (no password needed)

Position Management

  • CLOSEALL [password] - Close all open positions
  • CLOSEPROFITS [password] - Close only profitable positions
  • CLOSELOSSES [password] - Close only losing positions
  • FORCECLOSE [password] - Force close with multiple attempts
  • EMERGENCY [password] - Emergency shutdown and close all

System Management

  • RESET [password] - Reset daily counters and limits
  • SETBALANCE [password] [amount] - Manually set start balance
  • RESCAN [password] - Rescan trade history for today
  • QUICKSETUP - Automatic system setup (no password)
  • CALCPNL - Manual P&L calculation (no password)

Quick Recovery Commands:

  • FIXPNL - Repair P&L calculation system
  • ARRAYCHECK - Validate system integrity
  • ARRAYCLEAN [password] - Emergency cleanup

Risk Management Features

Daily Loss Protection

How It Works:

  1. Start Balance: Recorded at beginning of each trading day
  2. Real-time Monitoring: Calculates P&L every tick
  3. Automatic Action: When daily loss reaches your limit:
    • All positions closed immediately
    • Trading locked for the rest of the day
    • Telegram notification sent
    • Dashboard shows LOCKED status

Example:

Account Balance: $10,000
Daily Risk Limit: 2%
Maximum Daily Loss: $200

If daily loss reaches $200 (2%):
→ All positions automatically closed
→ No new trades allowed until next day
→ Account protected from further losses

Daily Profit Protection

How It Works:

  1. Optional Feature: Set daily profit target (e.g., 1.5%)
  2. Automatic Locking: When target reached, trading stops
  3. Profit Protection: Prevents giving back daily gains
  4. Next Day Reset: Automatically unlocks for new trading day

Position Size Management

Risk Per Trade:

  • Calculates optimal position size based on your risk percentage
  • Considers stop loss distance for accurate risk calculation
  • Prevents oversized positions that could blow your account
  • Works with any trading strategy or timeframe

Example Calculation:

Account: $10,000 Risk Per Trade: 1% Risk Amount: $100 Stop Loss: 50 pips on EURUSD → Calculated Position Size: 0.20 lots

Mobile Protection System

The Problem It Solves:

Many traders accidentally open trades on their phone or tablet while their account should be locked due to risk limits. This can lead to:

  • Exceeding daily loss limits
  • Ruining a good trading day
  • Breaking prop firm rules
  • Emotional revenge trading

How Mobile Protection Works:

Unauthorized Trade Detection:

  1. Monitor New Positions: Constantly checks for new trades
  2. Time-based Logic: If a trade opens after lockout, it's unauthorized
  3. Automatic Closure: Immediately closes unauthorized trades
  4. Instant Notification: Sends Telegram alert with details

Protection Scenarios:

  • ✅ Daily loss limit reached → Account locked → Mobile trade opened → Immediately closed
  • ✅ Manual pause activated → Phone trade opened → Immediately closed
  • ✅ Telegram LOCK command sent → Desktop trade opened → Immediately closed

Smart Recognition:

  • Legitimate Trades: Opened before lockout are left alone
  • Manual Overrides: Can be temporarily disabled if needed
  • Multiple Attempts: Handles rapid-fire mobile trading attempts

Trading Scenarios & Use Cases

Scenario 1: Day Trader Protection

Situation: You're a day trader who tends to overtrade when losing

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 2%
  • Risk Per Trade: 0.5%
  • Daily Profit Target: 1.5%
  • Mobile Protection: ON

How It Helps:

  • Stops you after 4 losing trades (2% daily limit)
  • Locks profits when you're up 1.5%
  • Prevents emotional overtrading
  • Telegram alerts keep you informed

Scenario 2: Prop Firm Challenge

Situation: You're trying to pass an FTMO or similar challenge

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 4% (slightly below prop firm limit)
  • Risk Per Trade: 1%
  • Daily Profit Target: 0% (disabled)
  • Mobile Protection: ON

How It Helps:

  • Ensures you never break daily loss rules
  • Protects against account termination
  • Provides detailed statistics for review
  • Remote monitoring during challenge

Scenario 3: Mobile Trader

Situation: You trade primarily on mobile devices

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 3%
  • Risk Per Trade: 1%
  • Mobile Protection: ON
  • Telegram Control: ACTIVE

How It Helps:

  • Quick status checks via Telegram
  • Emergency position closure from anywhere
  • Protection against accidental trades
  • Complete mobile account management

Scenario 4: Multiple Strategy Trader

Situation: You run several EAs plus manual trading

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 5%
  • Risk Per Trade: 1%
  • Unified monitoring of all strategies
  • Mobile Protection: ON

How It Helps:

  • Monitors combined risk from all sources
  • Protects against strategy correlation
  • Unified P&L calculation
  • Emergency shutdown of all activity

Scenario 5: Copy Trading Protection

Situation: You copy other traders but want risk protection

Setup:

  • Max Daily Risk: 3%
  • Position monitoring: ACTIVE
  • Telegram alerts: ON

How It Helps:

  • Monitors copied trades for risk
  • Closes all positions if daily limit reached
  • Protects against bad copy trading days
  • Maintains control over your account

Troubleshooting

Common Issues and Solutions:

P&L Not Showing

Symptoms: Dashboard or Telegram shows blank P&L Solution:

  1. Send FIXPNL via Telegram
  2. If that fails, try QUICKSETUP
  3. Check with PNLDEBUG for detailed info

Array Out of Range Error

Symptoms: EA stops working, error in Expert tab Solution:

  1. Send ARRAYCHECK to validate system
  2. If issues found, use ARRAYCLEAN [password]
  3. Restart EA if needed

Telegram Not Working

Symptoms: No responses from bot Solution:

  1. Check bot token and chat ID in settings
  2. Verify internet connection
  3. Test with PING command
  4. Ensure Telegram bot is not blocked

Dashboard Not Updating

Symptoms: Static dashboard display Solution:

  1. Check if EA is running (smile icon in top-right)
  2. Verify "AutoTrading" is enabled
  3. Try CALCPNL to force update
  4. Restart EA if needed

False Risk Calculations

Symptoms: Risk percentages seem wrong Solution:

  1. Use SETBALANCE [password] [amount] to set correct start balance
  2. Run CALCPNL to recalculate
  3. Check account balance vs. equity for unrealized P&L

Best Practices

Daily Routine:

  1. Morning: Check STATUS before trading
  2. During Trading: Monitor dashboard risk meter
  3. Evening: Review STATS for daily performance
  4. Weekly: Run ARRAYCHECK for system health

Risk Management Tips:

  • Start Conservative: Begin with 1-2% daily risk limits
  • Gradual Increase: Only increase limits as you prove consistency
  • Respect Lockouts: Don't try to override daily limits
  • Use Profit Targets: Lock in good trading days

Telegram Usage:

  • Keep Bot Token Secret: Never share your bot credentials
  • Change Default Password: Use a strong, unique password
  • Regular Testing: Send PING weekly to ensure connectivity
  • Emergency Contacts: Ensure you can access Telegram in emergencies

Prop Firm Trading:

  • Set Limits Below Maximum: Leave buffer room (e.g., 4% limit for 5% rule)
  • Document Everything: Use STATS for performance reports
  • Test on Demo First: Ensure EA works with your broker
  • Monitor Closely: Watch for any unusual behavior during evaluation

Multiple Account Management:

  • Separate Bots: Use different Telegram bots for each account
  • Unique Passwords: Different passwords for each EA instance
  • Clear Naming: Name your bots clearly (e.g., "Live Account Bot", "Demo Bot")

Advanced Features

Global Variables:

The EA saves important data in MT5 global variables:

  • ARM_TradingLocked - Current lockout status
  • ARM_DailyStartBalance - Today's starting balance
  • ARM_SetupComplete - Initialization status

File System:

Daily data is saved to files for persistence:

  • AdvancedRiskManager/DailyData_[DATE].json - Trading history
  • AdvancedRiskManager/Settings.json - EA configuration

Integration with Other EAs:

The EA provides functions for other experts:

  • ARM_IsTradingAllowed() - Check if trading is permitted
  • ARM_CalculatePositionSize() - Get safe position size
  • ARM_GetDailyPnLPercent() - Current daily performance

Support and Updates

Getting Help:

  1. Check This Guide: Most questions are answered here
  2. Use Debug Commands: DEBUG , PNLDEBUG , ARRAYCHECK
  3. Check Expert Tab: Look for error messages in MT5 logs
  4. Test Commands: Use PING and STATUS to verify functionality

System Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or higher)
  • Internet: Required for Telegram functionality
  • Permissions: Allow WebRequests for Telegram API
  • AutoTrading: Must be enabled for position management

Regular Maintenance:

  • Weekly: Send ARRAYCHECK to verify system integrity
  • Monthly: Review and update risk settings as needed
  • Quarterly: Test all Telegram commands for functionality
  • Annually: Update passwords and review security settings

Conclusion

The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a comprehensive account protection system designed to prevent trading disasters and enforce disciplined risk management. It's not a "get rich quick" tool, but rather a professional safety net that allows you to trade with confidence knowing your account is protected.

Key Benefits:

  • ✅ Prevents account blowups through automated risk management
  • ✅ Enables professional-level discipline and control
  • ✅ Provides peace of mind for active traders
  • ✅ Meets all major prop firm requirements
  • ✅ Offers complete mobile control and monitoring

Remember: The EA protects you from yourself - your biggest enemy in trading is often emotional decision-making. By automating risk management, you remove emotion from the equation and trade like a professional.

Start conservatively, test thoroughly, and trade with discipline!



Produits recommandés
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilitaires
I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
Set Panel
Miron Silviu Colceriu
Utilitaires
Expert for setting stop loss and take profit simultaneously for all orders or positions of a currency pair ​Once attached to the graph, the expert panel will appear on which there are buttons for setting and a green horizontal line, if you click on the line you can move it on the graph and choose the stop loss or take profit threshold with it, move the cursor over the panel and the value will be set where you have positioned the horizontal green line, press the button for the setting you want t
Break Even and Trailing Stop EA MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
1 (1)
Utilitaires
This EA sets breakeven or breakeven plus and Trailing stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. To use the breakeven function of the EA , type in the number 3, under BlockID in inputs, when initializing the EA. To use the trailing stop , type in 2.   You cannot use both functions on the same chart. BEPoffsetPips:   Leave it at 0, to use as breakeven. Type in a value in pips, to use as a breakeven plus. INPUT PARAMETERS 1. Magic Number - 0 (Leave as it is or blank) 2. inp2_OnProfitPips -
FJ Universe LOT Price Analyzer
Frantisek Juris
Utilitaires
FJUNIVERSE | MT5 Outil de capture instantanée du prix minimum par lot Une manière simple et efficace de comprendre votre risque par transaction. Ce script est conçu pour aider les traders débutants à visualiser clairement le risque potentiel associé au trading de la taille de lot minimum pour chaque symbole répertorié dans leur fenêtre "Observation du marché". En un seul clic, le script calcule la valeur estimée d'une position ouverte avec la taille de lot minimum, en utilisant le prix actuel d
BreakEven ProSync
Rosen Kanev Kanev
5 (1)
Utilitaires
For DEMO - please contact me and I will send you demo version to test the product. BreakEven ProSync – Advanced Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 Overview The  BreakEven ProSync  is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in   MetaTrader 5 . It provides   one-click break-even functionality ,   hotkey trading ,   position synchronization , and   visual SL/TP tracking —all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want   faster execution   and   better r
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here; https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 ️ Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy—automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Exp
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilitaires
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub
George Liviu Geambasu
5 (1)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub   is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Telegram account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates Setup guide A setup guide is available here . Key Features: Instan
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
MT5 to Binance
Roman Zhitnik
4 (4)
Utilitaires
The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges. To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and Futures symbols into the Symbols section. To start trading, select your desired instrument fr
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitaires
TeleBotx5 - MetaTrader5 to Telegram  Trade Copier [MANUAL] Overview: Very easy-to-use Mt5 to Telegram Trade Copier. This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move.  TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram.   **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for ev
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilitaires
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilitaires
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Utilitaires
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
Risck Manger
Bilel Hallaci
Utilitaires
THIS RISK MANAGER WILL HELP YOU IN YOUR DAILLY TRADING, BY CALCULATING THE RISK AND THE LOTS, AND SET STOPLOSS, AND TAKE PROFIT, AND CAN CLOSE TRADES FOR YOU. RISK PERCENTAGE CASHRISK LOTS STOPLOSS TAKE PROFIT SELL AND BUY BUTTONS LOSE IN PROFIT BUTTON WICH WILL CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT SET BY THE USER CLOSE ON PROFIT BUTTON WICH WILL CLOSE ALL TRADES WHEN THE EQUALITY IS IN PROFIT SET BY THE USER AS WELL CLOSE TRADES BUTTON
Ota A2
Sander Maehle Andresen
Bibliothèque
OTA A2 - Optimiseur Avancé de Terminal OTA A2 est un outil d'optimisation de terminal de trading conçu pour améliorer les performances de MetaTrader pendant les opérations de trading intensives. L'optimiseur traite les problèmes de performance communs qui surviennent lors de l'exécution de multiples stratégies, de la conduite de backtests étendus ou de la gestion de nombreux graphiques simultanément. Approche Technique L'optimiseur emploie des techniques sophistiquées de gestion de mémoire via l
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
Utilitaires
L'utilitaire Close Buttons est un utilitaire MQL5 compact et flexible pour la gestion manuelle des positions et des ordres en attente, directement depuis le graphique. Ce panneau vous permet de clôturer des groupes d'ordres et des positions sur le symbole actuel ou un groupe de symboles sélectionnés en un seul clic. Il fonctionne avec tous les ordres, ainsi qu'avec une liste spécifiée de numéros magiques ou des ordres manuels. Le panneau peut être réduit ou déplacé sur l'écran. Les thèmes clair
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Bibliothèque
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Position Man Utility
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Utilitaires
Position Manager serves as an expert advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by providing a user-friendly panel for intuitive management of your positions. This tool empowers you with a seamless interface, allowing for efficient handling of trades and improved control over your trading positions. The primary objective of Position Manager is to simplify and streamline the management of your positions, enabling you to make informed decisions with ease. Through its intuitive design
Virgilio Trading Helper
Luigi Lopez
Utilitaires
Virgilio is a multifunction control panel consisting of several panels, each of which performs one of the most useful functions used by traders. Its aesthetic is unique, designed to blend into any working environment and offer a user experience that makes work even more enjoyable. Its operativity is simple and intuitive, developed with attention to details to be as userfriendly as possible. Its main panel displays all the basic account and chart data. The first panel offers the user the possib
Order Risk Panel Pro MT5
Young Ho Seo
Utilitaires
Introduction to Order Risk Panel Pro EA Order Risk Panel Pro EA is the professional version of the simple Order Risk Management EA. Order Risk Panel Pro EA incorporate three powerful features in one. The three powerful features include the visual trading & Risk Management, the Harmonic Volatility Line indicator and Trade Statistics Panel. For all these three features, you get the price of one. Firstly, Order Risk Panel Pro provides the highly efficient visual trading feature. You do not have to
Trailing Stop EA MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilitaires
This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades.  This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your
Portfolio Stats Analytics
VALU VENTURES LTD
Utilitaires
EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro - Advanced Multi-EA Performance Monitor EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 tool designed for advanced portfolio management and real-time performance analytics. Monitor all your Expert Advisors simultaneously with institutional-grade metrics. Key Benefits: Multi-EA Performance Matrix:   Track unlimited EAs and their statistics in a single view. Real-Time Risk Analytics:   Monitor key metrics like Sharpe Ratio, Value at Risk (V
BoTutor
Janos Peter Bartucz
Utilitaires
Introducing BoTutor - Simplify Candlestick Data Collection and Export!   Are you tired of the hassle of manually collecting and exporting candlestick data from your charts? Look no further, because BoTutor is here to revolutionize your data mining experience . BoTutor offers a user-friendly graphical interface that is intuitive, clean, and easy to navigate. Say goodbye to complex data extraction procedures, and effortlessly gather candlestick data with just a few clicks.   BoTutor lets you expo
Trading Panel SL TP
Sirojiddin Sobitov
Utilitaires
MQL5 Trading Panel SL TP — это мощный инструмент, призванный помочь трейдерам эффективно управлять своими позициями на платформе MetaTrader 5. Эта торговая панель предоставляет простой в использовании интерфейс для установки уровней Stop Loss (SL) и Take Profit (TP) для открытых позиций. MQL5 Trading Panel SL TP обладает широкими возможностями настройки и может быть адаптирована к конкретным потребностям отдельных трейдеров. Панель можно изменять в размере, перемещать и настраивать с помощью ра
Auto Line Trader Spider Pro
Tetsushi O-nishi
Utilitaires
Main Features Auto Entry & Exit Automatically enters and closes positions when price reaches a trendline or horizontal line you draw. Note: Your PC and MT5 must remain running. Quick & Easy Setup Configure everything via on-chart input fields and buttons. Advanced Entry Controls Includes trigger lines to refine entry conditions, invalidation lines to block unwanted entries, trailing stops, entry-time restrictions, and time-specified exits. How to Set Up Lines Draw your desired entry, exit, t
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilitaires
Click trade manager est notre meilleur produit à ce jour ! La meilleure solution pour les traders débutants et professionnels ! Protégez votre société d'accessoires FTMO/MFF ou vos comptes personnels contre le dépassement des limites de drawdown. L'EA ferme automatiquement toutes les transactions, afin qu'elles n'atteignent jamais vos limites de drawdown. Vous avertit si une transaction risque de dépasser votre limite de drawdown. Ferme automatiquement les transactions lorsque votre objectif d
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitaires
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilitaires
Outil multifonctionnel : plus de 65 fonctions, dont : calcul de lot, price action, facteur R/R, gestionnaire des trades, zones d'offre et de demande Version de démonstration   |   Manuel de l'Utilisateur   |    MT4 L'utilitaire ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie : vous pouvez télécharger la version de démonstration ICI pour tester le produit. Contactez-moi   pour toutes questions / idées d'amélioration / en cas de bug trouvé Simplifiez, accélérez et automatisez votre processus de tra
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
CLAVIER DE TRADING Un outil avancé pour un trading agile et précis sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders qui négocient des instruments tels que le DAX, le XAU/USD, le Forex et d'autres marchés (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), ce clavier vous permet d'exécuter des transactions d'un simple clic et avec de multiples configurations professionnelles. Le « Clavier de Scalping Quotidien » vous permet d'ouvrir, de clôturer et de protéger vos transactions d'un simple clic, idéal pour trad
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Évitez le surtrading, le FOMO et les comportements compulsifs, en imposant des limites de risque avancées à votre compte de trading à l'aide d'EmoGuardian. Ajoutez automatiquement   des Stop Loss aux positions, gérez les pertes d'EA, chargez/déchargez automatiquement les EA. Limitez le risque par position, par tradedd, par Time Range, par jour. Les options de gestion des risques ont été développées pour lutter spécifiquement contre les comportements compulsifs qui conduisent les traders à faire
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Le MT5 to Discord Signal Provider est un outil convivial et entièrement personnalisable conçu pour envoyer directement des signaux de trading à Discord. Cet outil transforme votre compte de trading en un fournisseur de signaux efficace. Personnalisez les formats de messages pour qu'ils correspondent à votre style ! Pour plus de facilité, choisissez parmi des modèles pré-conçus et décidez quels éléments du message inclure ou exclure. [ Démo ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Telegram ]  New:
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Plus de l'auteur
Hon PropDesk Manager
Christopher Adie
Utilitaires
Hon PropDesk Manager - Prop Firm Professional Trading Control System The Problem: Prop traders lose funded accounts due to rule violations, poor risk management, and emotional trading decisions. The Solution: Hon PropDesk Manager protects your funded account with automated compliance monitoring, one-click trade execution, and built-in psychology safeguards. Key Benefits: Never violate prop firm rules again - Automatic daily loss and drawdown monitoring Trade faster and smarter - One-click BUY/SE
Hon Risk manager MT4
Christopher Adie
Utilitaires
Who Should Use This EA Manual Traders Perfect for traders who execute trades manually but need automated protection Protects against emotional trading decisions Enforces discipline when under pressure Prevents revenge trading after losses Provides emergency position closure via mobile Prop Firm Traders Essential protection for funded traders with strict rules Automatically enforces daily loss limits Prevents account violations that could result in funding loss Real-time risk monitoring to stay
Hon Telegram Signal Copier MT4
Christopher Adie
Utilitaires
Hon Telegram Signal Copier  Complete User Guide & Documentation Who Is This For? Ideal Users: Forex Traders - Copy signals from Telegram channels automatically Signal Subscribers - Execute trades instantly from premium signal providers Trading Teams - Distribute signals across multiple accounts Scalpers - Need instant execution without manual intervention Algorithm Traders - Want to combine manual signals with automated execution Key Features & Benefits Core Capabilitie
Hon Telegram Signal Copier
Christopher Adie
Utilitaires
Telegram Signal Copier v1.0 - Professional Trading Automation Transform Any Telegram Channel Into Your Personal Trading Robot Universal Signal Parser - Works with 95% of signal providers 100% Automated Trading - Never miss a signal again ️ Advanced Risk Management - Protect your capital with smart controls Real-Time Performance Tracking - Daily/Weekly/Monthly reports Lightning Fast Execution - 2-second signal detection 24/7 Operation - Trade around the clock Key Features
Hon ProTrader
Christopher Adie
Utilitaires
ProTrader Command Professional Trading Analytics & Risk Management System Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional trading platform with real-time analytics, automated risk management, and performance tracking. Core Features Real-Time Trading Dashboard Professional MT5 Interface Enhancement Live account metrics displayed directly on your chart Performance indicators with color-coded status alerts Position overview showing all trades at a glance Risk status monitoring with visual war
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis