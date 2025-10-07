Scorpion 75 MQL5

# Scorpion 75 - Advanced Adaptive Grid Trading Robot. ## 🦂 Product Overview





Scorpion 75 is a sophisticated fully automated grid trading Expert Advisor that employs adaptive algorithms to dynamically adjust trading positions based on market conditions. Unlike traditional grid systems, Scorpion 75 features intelligent repositioning, comprehensive risk management, and multiple operational modes to optimize performance across various market environments.





## 🚀 Key Features





### **Adaptive Grid Technology**

- **Smart Position Sizing**: Automatically adjusts grid placement based on current market exposure

- **Dynamic Case Logic**: Implements 4 intelligent trading scenarios based on net exposure

- **Auto-Repositioning**: Continuously optimizes pending orders as price moves





### **Multiple Calculation Modes**

- **Fixed Points Mode**: Traditional fixed distance between grid levels

- **ADR Percentage Mode**: Advanced mode using Average Daily Range for dynamic grid spacing

- **Customizable Parameters**: Adjust ADR period and percentage for precision tuning





### **Advanced Risk Management**

- **Lock Breakeven**: Automatically locks profits at specified levels

- **Trailing Stop System**: Implements dynamic trailing stops to protect profits

- **Target Profit Taking**: Closes all positions at predefined profit targets

- **Real-time Risk Monitoring**: Continuous assessment of exposure and margin levels





### **Intelligent Repositioning System**

- **Distance-Based Repositioning**: Moves grid based on price movement thresholds

- **X Multiplier Options**: Uses ADR multiples or fixed point multipliers

- **Cooldown Protection**: Prevents excessive repositioning during volatile periods





### **Comprehensive Control Panel**

- **Real-time Statistics**: Live display of positions, profits, and order counts

- **One-Click Controls**: Instant access to all trading functions

- **Visual Status Indicators**: Color-coded displays for quick monitoring

- **Message Log**: Detailed activity tracking and error reporting





## ⚙️ Trading Parameters





### **Grid Configuration**

- `Grid Count`: Number of pending orders each side (default: 20)

- `Lot Size`: Trade volume for each position (default: 0.1)

- `Grid Distance`: Distance between trades in points (default: 100)





### **Risk Management Settings**

- `Lock BE Profit`: Lock breakeven at specified profit level

- `Trail Profit`: Activate trailing stop at target profit

- `Target Profit`: Close all trades at overall profit target





### **Repositioning Settings**

- `Reposition Distance`: Price movement threshold for repositioning

- `Use X for Reposition`: Enable ADR-based repositioning distances

- `X Multiplier`: Multiplier for repositioning distance calculation





### **X Mode Parameters**

- `ADR Period`: Period for Average Daily Range calculation (default: 50)

- `ADR Percentage`: ADR percentage for grid distance (default: 1.0%)





## 🎯 Operational Modes





### **Adaptive Trading Logic**

The EA implements four intelligent trading cases:





1. **Case 1 - Fresh Start**: No existing positions - places balanced grid with initial hedge

2. **Case 2 - Hedged Position**: Net exposure zero - maintains balanced grid placement

3. **Case 3 - Moderate Exposure**: Net exposure within grid capacity - balanced placement

4. **Case 4 - High Exposure**: Significant net exposure - asymmetric grid favoring opposite side





### **Time Management**

- **Time Filter**: Restrict trading to specific hours

- **Auto Time Check**: Periodic verification of trading conditions

- **Session Control**: Define active trading sessions





## 📊 Dashboard Features





### **Real-time Monitoring**

- Position summary with buy/sell lots and profits

- Current and highest profit tracking

- Average price calculations and breakeven levels

- Order count displays for pending orders





### **Account Protection**

- Live equity and balance monitoring

- Margin level tracking with color alerts

- Today's profit calculation

- Risk management status indicators





### **Trading Controls**

- One-click order management

- Individual buy/sell position closing

- Profit-based position closing

- Emergency stop and disable functions





## 🛡️ Risk Disclosure





**Important**: Grid trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of leverage in forex trading can lead to substantial losses. Users should:





- Test thoroughly in demo accounts before live trading

- Understand grid trading risks including margin calls

- Use appropriate risk management settings

- Monitor performance regularly

- Only risk capital they can afford to lose





## 💡 Recommended Usage





### **Ideal Conditions**

- High liquidity currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

- H1 or H4 timeframes for stable operation

- Low spread ECN accounts

- Stable internet connection and VPS recommended





### **Initial Setup**

1. Start with demo account to verify settings

2. Use conservative lot sizes initially

3. Enable time filter during testing

4. Set appropriate risk management parameters

5. Monitor performance for first few days





## 🔧 Technical Requirements





- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5

- **Account**: Hedge account mode recommended

- **Symbols**: Forex majors and minors

- **Timeframes**: M15 and above (H1 recommended)

- **VPS**: Recommended for 24/7 operation





## 📈 Performance Notes





- Performance varies based on market conditions and settings

- Regular monitoring and adjustment recommended

- Backtest results may not guarantee future performance

- Proper risk management is essential for long-term success





## 🆘 Support





For technical support and documentation:

- Comprehensive user manual included

- Detailed parameter explanations

- Recommended setting templates

- Regular updates and improvements





---





**Scorpion 75 represents the evolution of grid trading technology, combining sophisticated algorithms with user-friendly controls to deliver professional-grade automated trading capabilities.**





*Trade responsibly. Past performance does not guarantee future results.*