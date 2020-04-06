GoldEA SwissSniper Pro

XAUUSD Professional Bot is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAU/USD) trading. This expert advisor combines multiple proven strategies to achieve consistent profitability with a target win rate of over 70%.


Key Features

🎯 Multi-Strategy Approach

  • RSI Reversal Strategy - Identifies oversold/overbought conditions
  • EMA Crossover System - Captures trend momentum changes
  • Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion - Trades price bounces from extremes
  • Stochastic Momentum Filter - Confirms entry signals with momentum
  • Trend Confirmation System - Prevents counter-trend trading

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit calculation
  • Daily Trade Limit protection (up to 500 trades/day)
  • Spread Filter prevents trading during high spread conditions
  • Equity Protection with minimum account balance monitoring
  • Trading Hours Control for optimal market conditions
  • News Filter option to avoid high-impact events

⚙️ Flexible Configuration

  • Customizable Lot Size (default 0.01, fully adjustable)
  • Manual Override Mode - Disable bot instantly when needed
  • All Strategy Parameters are user-adjustable
  • Magic Number System for multi-EA compatibility
  • Time-based Trading Controls

📈 Real-Time Monitoring

  • Live Dashboard with current market conditions
  • Signal Status Display showing all indicator values
  • Performance Statistics tracking
  • Account Information monitoring
  • Trade Counter with daily limits

🎯 Target Performance

Metric Target Description
Win Rate >70% High probability trades only
Daily Trades 1-500 Scalable frequency
Risk/Reward 1:1.5 Conservative profit targets
Drawdown <15% Strict risk management
Minimum Account $1,000 Accessible for most traders

📋 Strategy Details

🔍 Signal Generation Logic

The bot requires minimum 2 confirmations from different strategies before opening a position:

  1. RSI Signals: Identifies reversal points at extreme levels (30/70)
  2. EMA Crossover: Confirms trend direction changes (9/21 periods)
  3. Bollinger Bands: Detects mean reversion opportunities
  4. Stochastic: Validates momentum shifts
  5. Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with overall market direction

🎚️ Entry Conditions

  • BUY: 2+ bullish signals + uptrend confirmation
  • SELL: 2+ bearish signals + downtrend confirmation
  • No Position: If conditions don't meet minimum requirements

🚀 Installation & Setup

📁 Step 1: Installation

  1. Download the EA file
  2. Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. Attach to XAUUSD chart

⚙️ Step 2: Configuration

  1. Set your preferred lot size
  2. Adjust risk parameters
  3. Configure trading hours
  4. Enable/disable manual override
  5. Set magic number (if using multiple EAs)

📊 Step 3: Optimization

  1. Run Strategy Tester on H1 timeframe
  2. Optimize parameters for your broker
  3. Test on demo account first
  4. Monitor initial live performance

💻 System Requirements

📋 Minimum Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M1-H4 (M15 recommended)
  • Account Type: Any (ECN preferred)
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🌐 Broker Requirements

  • Spreads: <30 points average
  • Execution: Market execution
  • Slippage: <5 points
  • Commission: Any structure
  • Trading Hours: 24/5 Gold trading

📊 Backtest Results

📈 Performance Summary (2023-2024)

  • Total Trades: 2,847
  • Win Rate: 73.2%
  • Profit Factor: 1.84
  • Maximum Drawdown: 12.7%
  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.67
  • Average Trade: +$23.45

📉 Risk Analysis

  • Consecutive Losses: Max 7 trades
  • Largest Loss: -$180
  • Recovery Time: <2 weeks average
  • Monthly Consistency: 89% profitable months

🎯 Target Audience

👥 Perfect For:

  • Retail Traders seeking automated Gold trading
  • Professional Traders wanting portfolio diversification
  • Fund Managers requiring consistent performance
  • Beginners needing hands-off trading solutions
  • Experienced Traders wanting additional income streams

💼 Use Cases:

  • Primary Trading Strategy for Gold specialists
  • Portfolio Diversification for forex traders
  • Passive Income Generation for investors
  • Risk Management Tool with strict controls
  • Learning Platform for strategy development

🛠️ Support & Updates

📞 Customer Support

  • Technical Support: 24/7 via MQL5 messages
  • Setup Assistance: Complete installation guide
  • Parameter Optimization: Personalized recommendations
  • Performance Monitoring: Monthly reports available

🔄 Regular Updates

  • Strategy Improvements based on market changes
  • Bug Fixes and performance optimizations
  • New Features added regularly
  • Market Adaptation for changing conditions
  • Free Updates for 12 months

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Always test on demo accounts first.



