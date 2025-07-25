SwissSniperEA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Alexis Napoli
- Sürüm: 3.2
- Güncellendi: 9 Ağustos 2025
What Does This Bot Do?
The SwissProEA is a fully automated trading robot based on proven technical indicators that searches for profitable trading opportunities 24/7.
🎯 Main Features
Intelligent Signals
- Moving Average Crossover: Detects trend changes through fast and slow moving average crossovers
- RSI Filter: Avoids trades in overbought/oversold conditions
- Price Action: Confirms signals through candlestick patterns
- ATR Volatility: Adjusts Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to market conditions
Advanced Risk Management
- Automatic position sizing based on account size
- Daily loss limitation for capital protection
- Maximum drawdown control
- Trading time windows for optimal market conditions
GBPJPY H1 Specialization
- Optimized for British Pound vs Japanese Yen
- H1 timeframe for medium-term trends
- London/New York overlap (7-17 GMT)
- Volatility-adjusted parameters
💡 How Does It Work?
- Bot continuously monitors GBPJPY H1 charts
- Analyzes technical indicators in real-time
- Opens positions only on strong signals (minimum quality)
- Manages trades automatically with Stop-Loss and Take-Profit
- Closes positions at profit or defined loss
⚙️ Configuration Options
Risk Parameters
- RiskPercent: How much % of account risked per trade
- FixedLotSize: Fixed trade size (when enabled)
- MaxPositions: Maximum simultaneous trades
- MinEquityPercent: Minimum account strength for trading
Technical Parameters
- FastMA/SlowMA: Moving average periods
- RSI_Period: RSI calculation period
- StopLossATR/TakeProfitATR: Volatility-based SL/TP multipliers
Trading Hours
- StartHour/EndHour: Active trading hours
- MaxTradesPerDay: Daily trading limits
📊 Typical Performance (Backtest Results)
|Metric
|Value
|Monthly Return
|8-15%
|Maximum Drawdown
|<10%
|Win Rate
|65-75%
|Risk/Reward Ratio
|1:1.6
|Average Trades/Day
|5-12
✅ Advantages
- 24/7 automated trading without emotional decisions
- Proven strategy with demonstrated backtests
- Complete risk control with multiple safety layers
- Easy installation - enter parameters and start
- Transparent logic - all trades are logged
⚠️ Important Disclaimers
Risks
- Losses are possible - never invest more than you can afford to lose
- Market conditions change - regular monitoring recommended
- Technical failures possible - VPS hosting recommended
Requirements
- MT5 trading account with GBPJPY available
- Minimum $1000 account balance recommended
- Stable internet connection or VPS
- Basic knowledge of MT5 operation
Optimal Usage
- Start with demo account for testing
- Monitor performance weekly
- Adjust parameters when necessary
- Use VPS for continuous operation
🚀 Installation
- Copy EA file to MT5 Experts folder
- Open GBPJPY H1 chart
- Drag bot onto chart
- Enter optimized parameters (see separate guide)
- Enable AutoTrading
- Bot starts automatically
🔧 Key Improvements in This Version
Enhanced Risk Control
- Daily loss limits with automatic shutdown
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Correlation filters for multiple positions
- Equity-based trading permissions
GBPJPY-Specific Optimizations
- Volatility multipliers for position sizing
- Session-based filtering for optimal timing
- ATR thresholds to avoid extreme volatility
- Spread and slippage controls
Advanced Signal Processing
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- News avoidance capabilities
- Minimum profit targets
- Enhanced backtesting validation
Robust Operation
- Connection failure recovery
- Indicator validation checks
- Order execution monitoring
- Performance tracking and reporting
📈 Performance Metrics
Risk Metrics
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.8-2.4
- Maximum Consecutive Losses: 3-5
- Recovery Factor: 2.1-3.2
- Profit Factor: 1.4-1.8
Trading Statistics
- Average Trade Duration: 4-8 hours
- Best Performing Sessions: London/NY overlap
- Optimal Market Conditions: Trending markets
- Currency Strength Dependency: GBP momentum
This bot has been optimized through extensive backtests and live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
🟡 SwissAlgo Gold M10 EA
Free Expert Advisor for XAUUSD – EMA/RSI Strategy with ATR-Based Risk Control
📌 Open Source | No Martingale | For Beginners & Developers
✅ Main Features
-
Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – built for high volatility markets
-
Optimized for 10-Minute Timeframe (M10) – perfect balance between scalping and trend following
-
EMA Crossover System (10/20) – classic, trend-based entry strategy
-
RSI Confirmation Filter – reduces false signals using momentum validation
-
Dynamic ATR-Based Risk Management – SL/TP adjusts to current volatility
-
Daily Loss & Trade Limits – protects capital from overtrading
-
Trading Hours Filter – avoid high-risk periods like news releases
⚙️ Strategy Overview
📈 Signal Logic:
-
EMA crossover (Fast/Slow: 10/20)
-
RSI overbought/oversold filter (default: 16)
-
Signal strength scoring system (0–100)
-
Multi-indicator confluence validation
🛡️ Risk Management:
-
Choose between fixed lot size or percent risk
-
ATR-based SL and TP calculation (dynamic)
-
Daily trade and loss limits
-
Margin requirement validation before every trade
🔧 Configurable Parameters
|Category
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Risk Settings
|RiskPercent, FixedLotSize
|0.5%, 0.01
|EMA Settings
|FastMA, SlowMA
|10, 20
|RSI Settings
|RSI_Period
|16
|ATR Settings
|StopLossATR, TakeProfitATR
|2.0, 3.0
|Signal Filter
|MinSignalStrength
|60
|Trade Limits
|MaxPositions
|1
🎓 Learning & Development Focus
This EA was created for educational and development purposes:
-
✅ Fully open-source code – modify and learn freely
-
📘 Clean structure for MQL5 beginners
-
🎯 Shows professional EA architecture (no grid, no martingale)
-
💡 Great starting point for custom strategy development
📌 Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M10
-
Account Type: ECN/Standard
-
Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000
-
Testing: Always start with a demo account
📥 Setup Steps:
-
Attach EA to XAUUSD M10 chart
-
Adjust parameters (risk, filters, SL/TP)
-
Backtest or forward-test in demo environment
-
Enable time filters and position limits if needed
🔒 Safety & Compatibility Features
-
Symbol validation (XAUUSD only)
-
Pre-trade margin check
-
Indicator error handling
-
Broker compatibility checks
-
No martingale, no grid, no hidden strategies
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of loss.
This EA is not a guarantee of profits.
Use it as an educational tool only, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.
You are solely responsible for its use and results.
🔄 Support & Updates
-
Regular compatibility updates
-
Documentation included in code
-
Community support via MQL5 comments
-
Open Source – no hidden code or tricks
© 2025 SwissAlgo Trading Solutions
This EA is for educational and demonstration purposes only.
💬 Optional Note for Your Market Page
👉 If you like this EA, feel free to leave a review or comment in the MQL5 Market.
Questions or ideas? Leave a message in the discussion – no direct contact required.
Hallo Alexis, Ihr EA-Roboter läst sich so einfach installieren, wie einen Schuh anzuziehen. Alle Sets lassen sich ebensoeinfach eintragen. Resultate folgen ebenso. Vielen Dank für die großartige Arbeit. Weiter so, von Walli