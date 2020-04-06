GoldEA SwissSniper Pro
- エキスパート
- Alexis Napoli
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
XAUUSD Professional Bot is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAU/USD) trading. This expert advisor combines multiple proven strategies to achieve consistent profitability with a target win rate of over 70%.
Key Features
🎯 Multi-Strategy Approach
- RSI Reversal Strategy - Identifies oversold/overbought conditions
- EMA Crossover System - Captures trend momentum changes
- Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion - Trades price bounces from extremes
- Stochastic Momentum Filter - Confirms entry signals with momentum
- Trend Confirmation System - Prevents counter-trend trading
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
- Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit calculation
- Daily Trade Limit protection (up to 500 trades/day)
- Spread Filter prevents trading during high spread conditions
- Equity Protection with minimum account balance monitoring
- Trading Hours Control for optimal market conditions
- News Filter option to avoid high-impact events
⚙️ Flexible Configuration
- Customizable Lot Size (default 0.01, fully adjustable)
- Manual Override Mode - Disable bot instantly when needed
- All Strategy Parameters are user-adjustable
- Magic Number System for multi-EA compatibility
- Time-based Trading Controls
📈 Real-Time Monitoring
- Live Dashboard with current market conditions
- Signal Status Display showing all indicator values
- Performance Statistics tracking
- Account Information monitoring
- Trade Counter with daily limits
🎯 Target Performance
|Metric
|Target
|Description
|Win Rate
|>70%
|High probability trades only
|Daily Trades
|1-500
|Scalable frequency
|Risk/Reward
|1:1.5
|Conservative profit targets
|Drawdown
|<15%
|Strict risk management
|Minimum Account
|$1,000
|Accessible for most traders
📋 Strategy Details
🔍 Signal Generation Logic
The bot requires minimum 2 confirmations from different strategies before opening a position:
- RSI Signals: Identifies reversal points at extreme levels (30/70)
- EMA Crossover: Confirms trend direction changes (9/21 periods)
- Bollinger Bands: Detects mean reversion opportunities
- Stochastic: Validates momentum shifts
- Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with overall market direction
🎚️ Entry Conditions
- BUY: 2+ bullish signals + uptrend confirmation
- SELL: 2+ bearish signals + downtrend confirmation
- No Position: If conditions don't meet minimum requirements
🚀 Installation & Setup
📁 Step 1: Installation
- Download the EA file
- Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Attach to XAUUSD chart
⚙️ Step 2: Configuration
- Set your preferred lot size
- Adjust risk parameters
- Configure trading hours
- Enable/disable manual override
- Set magic number (if using multiple EAs)
📊 Step 3: Optimization
- Run Strategy Tester on H1 timeframe
- Optimize parameters for your broker
- Test on demo account first
- Monitor initial live performance
💻 System Requirements
📋 Minimum Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+)
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1-H4 (M15 recommended)
- Account Type: Any (ECN preferred)
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
🌐 Broker Requirements
- Spreads: <30 points average
- Execution: Market execution
- Slippage: <5 points
- Commission: Any structure
- Trading Hours: 24/5 Gold trading
📊 Backtest Results
📈 Performance Summary (2023-2024)
- Total Trades: 2,847
- Win Rate: 73.2%
- Profit Factor: 1.84
- Maximum Drawdown: 12.7%
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.67
- Average Trade: +$23.45
📉 Risk Analysis
- Consecutive Losses: Max 7 trades
- Largest Loss: -$180
- Recovery Time: <2 weeks average
- Monthly Consistency: 89% profitable months
🎯 Target Audience
👥 Perfect For:
- Retail Traders seeking automated Gold trading
- Professional Traders wanting portfolio diversification
- Fund Managers requiring consistent performance
- Beginners needing hands-off trading solutions
- Experienced Traders wanting additional income streams
💼 Use Cases:
- Primary Trading Strategy for Gold specialists
- Portfolio Diversification for forex traders
- Passive Income Generation for investors
- Risk Management Tool with strict controls
- Learning Platform for strategy development
🛠️ Support & Updates
📞 Customer Support
- Technical Support: 24/7 via MQL5 messages
- Setup Assistance: Complete installation guide
- Parameter Optimization: Personalized recommendations
- Performance Monitoring: Monthly reports available
🔄 Regular Updates
- Strategy Improvements based on market changes
- Bug Fixes and performance optimizations
- New Features added regularly
- Market Adaptation for changing conditions
- Free Updates for 12 months
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Always test on demo accounts first.