GoldEA SwissSniper Pro
- Experts
- Alexis Napoli
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
This EA works on ANY symbol and ANY market available in MT5: Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks and more.
Gold was used during early development, but the strategy is universally applicable.
is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading. This expert advisor combines multiple proven strategies to achieve consistent profitability with a target win rate of over 70%.
Key Features
🎯 Multi-Strategy Approach
- RSI Reversal Strategy - Identifies oversold/overbought conditions
- EMA Crossover System - Captures trend momentum changes
- Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion - Trades price bounces from extremes
- Stochastic Momentum Filter - Confirms entry signals with momentum
- Trend Confirmation System - Prevents counter-trend trading
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
- Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit calculation
- Daily Trade Limit protection (up to 500 trades/day)
- Spread Filter prevents trading during high spread conditions
- Equity Protection with minimum account balance monitoring
- Trading Hours Control for optimal market conditions
- News Filter option to avoid high-impact events
⚙️ Flexible Configuration
- Customizable Lot Size (default 0.01, fully adjustable)
- Manual Override Mode - Disable bot instantly when needed
- All Strategy Parameters are user-adjustable
- Magic Number System for multi-EA compatibility
- Time-based Trading Controls
📈 Real-Time Monitoring
- Live Dashboard with current market conditions
- Signal Status Display showing all indicator values
- Performance Statistics tracking
- Account Information monitoring
- Trade Counter with daily limits
🎯 Target Performance
|Metric
|Target
|Description
|Win Rate
|>70%
|High probability trades only
|Daily Trades
|1-500
|Scalable frequency
|Risk/Reward
|1:1.5
|Conservative profit targets
|Drawdown
|<15%
|Strict risk management
|Minimum Account
|$1,000
|Accessible for most traders
📋 Strategy Details
🔍 Signal Generation Logic
The bot requires minimum 2 confirmations from different strategies before opening a position:
- RSI Signals: Identifies reversal points at extreme levels (30/70)
- EMA Crossover: Confirms trend direction changes (9/21 periods)
- Bollinger Bands: Detects mean reversion opportunities
- Stochastic: Validates momentum shifts
- Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with overall market direction
🎚️ Entry Conditions
- BUY: 2+ bullish signals + uptrend confirmation
- SELL: 2+ bearish signals + downtrend confirmation
- No Position: If conditions don't meet minimum requirements
🚀 Installation & Setup
📁 Step 1: Installation
- Download the EA file
- Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Attach to XAUUSD chart
⚙️ Step 2: Configuration
- Set your preferred lot size
- Adjust risk parameters
- Configure trading hours
- Enable/disable manual override
- Set magic number (if using multiple EAs)
📊 Step 3: Optimization
- Run Strategy Tester on H1 timeframe
- Optimize parameters for your broker
- Test on demo account first
- Monitor initial live performance
💻 System Requirements
📋 Minimum Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+)
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1-H4 (M15 recommended)
- Account Type: Any (ECN preferred)
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
🌐 Broker Requirements
- Spreads: <30 points average
- Execution: Market execution
- Slippage: <5 points
- Commission: Any structure
- Trading Hours: 24/5 Gold trading
📊 Backtest Results
📈 Performance Summary (2023-2024)
- Total Trades: 2,847
- Win Rate: 73.2%
- Profit Factor: 1.84
- Maximum Drawdown: 12.7%
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.67
- Average Trade: +$23.45
📉 Risk Analysis
- Consecutive Losses: Max 7 trades
- Largest Loss: -$180
- Recovery Time: <2 weeks average
- Monthly Consistency: 89% profitable months
🎯 Target Audience
👥 Perfect For:
- Retail Traders seeking automated Gold trading
- Professional Traders wanting portfolio diversification
- Fund Managers requiring consistent performance
- Beginners needing hands-off trading solutions
- Experienced Traders wanting additional income streams
💼 Use Cases:
- Primary Trading Strategy for Gold specialists
- Portfolio Diversification for forex traders
- Passive Income Generation for investors
- Risk Management Tool with strict controls
- Learning Platform for strategy development
🛠️ Support & Updates
📞 Customer Support
- Technical Support: 24/7 via MQL5 messages
- Setup Assistance: Complete installation guide
- Parameter Optimization: Personalized recommendations
- Performance Monitoring: Monthly reports available
🔄 Regular Updates
- Strategy Improvements based on market changes
- Bug Fixes and performance optimizations
- New Features added regularly
- Market Adaptation for changing conditions
- Free Updates for 12 months
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Always test on demo accounts first.