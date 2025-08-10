GoldEA SwissSniper Pro

This EA works on ANY symbol and ANY market available in MT5: Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks and more.

Gold was used during early development, but the strategy is universally applicable.

is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading. This expert advisor combines multiple proven strategies to achieve consistent profitability with a target win rate of over 70%.





Key Features

🎯 Multi-Strategy Approach

RSI Reversal Strategy - Identifies oversold/overbought conditions

EMA Crossover System - Captures trend momentum changes

Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion - Trades price bounces from extremes

Stochastic Momentum Filter - Confirms entry signals with momentum

Trend Confirmation System - Prevents counter-trend trading

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit calculation

Daily Trade Limit protection (up to 500 trades/day)

Spread Filter prevents trading during high spread conditions

Equity Protection with minimum account balance monitoring

Trading Hours Control for optimal market conditions

News Filter option to avoid high-impact events

⚙️ Flexible Configuration

Customizable Lot Size (default 0.01, fully adjustable)

Manual Override Mode - Disable bot instantly when needed

All Strategy Parameters are user-adjustable

Magic Number System for multi-EA compatibility

Time-based Trading Controls

📈 Real-Time Monitoring

Live Dashboard with current market conditions

Signal Status Display showing all indicator values

Performance Statistics tracking

Account Information monitoring

Trade Counter with daily limits

🎯 Target Performance

Metric Target Description Win Rate >70% High probability trades only Daily Trades 1-500 Scalable frequency Risk/Reward 1:1.5 Conservative profit targets Drawdown <15% Strict risk management Minimum Account $1,000 Accessible for most traders

📋 Strategy Details

🔍 Signal Generation Logic

The bot requires minimum 2 confirmations from different strategies before opening a position:

RSI Signals: Identifies reversal points at extreme levels (30/70) EMA Crossover: Confirms trend direction changes (9/21 periods) Bollinger Bands: Detects mean reversion opportunities Stochastic: Validates momentum shifts Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with overall market direction

🎚️ Entry Conditions

BUY: 2+ bullish signals + uptrend confirmation

SELL: 2+ bearish signals + downtrend confirmation

: 2+ bearish signals + downtrend confirmation No Position: If conditions don't meet minimum requirements