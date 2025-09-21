SFE Raw Impulse

This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.


This system only use 1 setup conditon and 1 filter, and a management of the opened position. Therefore is more likely to develop in forward close to the backtest, in comparison to other systems which usually uses a lot of rules. This also make the EA is quite active.

Live setup


The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked.

The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on M5 timeframe.

The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.



