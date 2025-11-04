- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
481
Profit Trades:
277 (57.58%)
Loss Trades:
204 (42.41%)
Best trade:
107.08 USD
Worst trade:
-70.32 USD
Gross Profit:
8 991.62 USD (12 409 421 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 960.63 USD (8 307 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (515.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
997.46 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
18.93%
Max deposit load:
0.84%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
185 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
296 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
6.30 USD
Average Profit:
32.46 USD
Average Loss:
-29.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-510.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-510.48 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
1.72%
Annual Forecast:
20.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
328.19 USD
Maximal:
1 066.16 USD (15.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.82% (1 066.16 USD)
By Equity:
5.33% (413.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|241
|BTCUSD
|240
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|1.4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|346K
|BTCUSD
|3.8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +107.08 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +515.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -510.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 114
|
Earnex-Trade
|1.57 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 16
Using https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146453 at x1.5 base risk
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
USD
7.5K
USD
USD
22
100%
481
57%
19%
1.50
6.30
USD
USD
16%
1:50