The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real33 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real18 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real28 0.00 × 8 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 12 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.00 × 7 Eightcap-Live 0.00 × 2 STARTRADERINTL-Live 0.00 × 9 UltimaMarkets-Live 1 0.00 × 7 OctaFX-Real 0.00 × 2 Weltrade-Real 0.00 × 20 FBS-Real 0.00 × 2 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 9 XMGlobal-MT5 2 0.00 × 22 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.00 × 1 VantageFX-Live 0.00 × 4 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 0.34 × 114 Earnex-Trade 1.57 × 21 Exness-MT5Real31 2.38 × 8 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 2.38 × 16 5 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor