Joel Juanpere

SFE Raw Impulse

Joel Juanpere
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
481
Profit Trades:
277 (57.58%)
Loss Trades:
204 (42.41%)
Best trade:
107.08 USD
Worst trade:
-70.32 USD
Gross Profit:
8 991.62 USD (12 409 421 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 960.63 USD (8 307 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (515.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
997.46 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
18.93%
Max deposit load:
0.84%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
185 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
296 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
6.30 USD
Average Profit:
32.46 USD
Average Loss:
-29.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-510.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-510.48 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
1.72%
Annual Forecast:
20.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
328.19 USD
Maximal:
1 066.16 USD (15.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.82% (1 066.16 USD)
By Equity:
5.33% (413.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 241
BTCUSD 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD 1.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 346K
BTCUSD 3.8M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.08 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +515.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -510.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 20
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 114
Earnex-Trade
1.57 × 21
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 16
Using https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146453  at x1.5 base risk
No reviews
2025.11.05 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
