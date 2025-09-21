SFE Swing EA MT5
- Joel Juanpere
- Sürüm: 1.5
- Güncellendi: 21 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements.
Live setup
The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked.
The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on M5 timeframe.
The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.