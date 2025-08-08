



Product Description





Thonin Grid EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that implements a grid trading strategy combined with strong risk management and market analysis features. It has been optimized for stable performance across various market conditions, particularly effective in ranging and moderately trending markets.





Key Features





Grid Management





Dynamic ATR-based grid sizing (adjusts spacing based on volatility)





Progressive grid spacing for reduced risk at extreme levels





Smart grid recentering when price moves significantly





Configurable grid levels (up to 8 in each direction)





Independent buy and sell grid control









Risk Management





Maximum drawdown protection (configurable, default 15%)





Daily loss limiter to protect capital





Emergency stop for extreme conditions





Profit locking mechanism





Money management with risk-based position sizing





Dynamic lot sizing based on volatility









Market Analysis & Filters





Session filter (London, New York, Asian)





Market structure trend detection





ATR-based volatility filters





High-impact news avoidance (NFP, FOMC)





Trend strength calculation





Real-time market condition monitoring









Licensing & Protection





Hardware-bound single-user licensing





Anti-piracy mechanisms





MQL5 Market activation limits





Periodic license validation









Performance Features





Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), works with all forex pairs





Optimized for M5 timeframe





Intelligent position management





Real-time profit/loss tracking





Comprehensive dashboard with trading statistics









Included Preset Configurations





Every purchase includes four pre-tested presets:





1. Optimal Preset – Balanced risk, for $5,000–$10,000 accounts









2. Conservative Preset – Low risk, for $500–$1,000 accounts









3. Aggressive Preset – High risk, for $10,000+ accounts









4. Gold Optimized Preset – Medium risk, tuned for XAUUSD













Customer Benefits





Professional preset files included (no need for complex setup)





Lifetime updates and improvements





Direct support via MQL5 Market messaging system





Installation assistance





Detailed user manual









Input Parameters





Grid configuration (fixed or ATR-based)





Maximum grid levels (1–8)





Lot sizing and money management options





Risk limits (take profit, max drawdown, etc.)





Session and market structure filters





News filter settings





Emergency stop parameters









Why Thonin Grid EA MT5?





Multi-layered professional risk management





Adaptive grid system responsive to market volatility





Optimized session-aware trading





Clean, efficient code for fast execution





Comprehensive real-time monitoring





Ready-to-use presets included





Ongoing support and updates









Quick Start Guide





1. Download EA from MQL5 Market









2. Copy preset files to /MQL5/Presets/









3. Attach EA to chart









4. Load preset and start trading













Recommended Settings





Minimum deposit: $1,000 (0.01 lot)





Recommended: $5,000–$10,000





Timeframe: M5





Best pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY





Leverage: 1:100 or higher





VPS recommended for 24/5 operation









Support





Available exclusively through the MQL5 Market messaging system





Typical response within 24–48 hours





English language support









Risk Warning





Trading foreign exchange carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Presets are based on historical backtests and do not ensure profitability. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Thonin Grid EA MT5 – Advanced Grid Trading System v1.0