Thonin Grid EA MT5

Thonin Grid EA MT5 – Advanced Grid Trading System v1.0

Product Description

Thonin Grid EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that implements a grid trading strategy combined with strong risk management and market analysis features. It has been optimized for stable performance across various market conditions, particularly effective in ranging and moderately trending markets.

Key Features

Grid Management

Dynamic ATR-based grid sizing (adjusts spacing based on volatility)

Progressive grid spacing for reduced risk at extreme levels

Smart grid recentering when price moves significantly

Configurable grid levels (up to 8 in each direction)

Independent buy and sell grid control


Risk Management

Maximum drawdown protection (configurable, default 15%)

Daily loss limiter to protect capital

Emergency stop for extreme conditions

Profit locking mechanism

Money management with risk-based position sizing

Dynamic lot sizing based on volatility


Market Analysis & Filters

Session filter (London, New York, Asian)

Market structure trend detection

ATR-based volatility filters

High-impact news avoidance (NFP, FOMC)

Trend strength calculation

Real-time market condition monitoring


Licensing & Protection

Hardware-bound single-user licensing

Anti-piracy mechanisms

MQL5 Market activation limits

Periodic license validation


Performance Features

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), works with all forex pairs

Optimized for M5 timeframe

Intelligent position management

Real-time profit/loss tracking

Comprehensive dashboard with trading statistics


Included Preset Configurations

Every purchase includes four pre-tested presets:

1. Optimal Preset – Balanced risk, for $5,000–$10,000 accounts


2. Conservative Preset – Low risk, for $500–$1,000 accounts


3. Aggressive Preset – High risk, for $10,000+ accounts


4. Gold Optimized Preset – Medium risk, tuned for XAUUSD



Customer Benefits

Professional preset files included (no need for complex setup)

Lifetime updates and improvements

Direct support via MQL5 Market messaging system

Installation assistance

Detailed user manual


Input Parameters

Grid configuration (fixed or ATR-based)

Maximum grid levels (1–8)

Lot sizing and money management options

Risk limits (take profit, max drawdown, etc.)

Session and market structure filters

News filter settings

Emergency stop parameters


Why Thonin Grid EA MT5?

Multi-layered professional risk management

Adaptive grid system responsive to market volatility

Optimized session-aware trading

Clean, efficient code for fast execution

Comprehensive real-time monitoring

Ready-to-use presets included

Ongoing support and updates


Quick Start Guide

1. Download EA from MQL5 Market


2. Copy preset files to /MQL5/Presets/


3. Attach EA to chart


4. Load preset and start trading



Recommended Settings

Minimum deposit: $1,000 (0.01 lot)

Recommended: $5,000–$10,000

Timeframe: M5

Best pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation


Support

Available exclusively through the MQL5 Market messaging system

Typical response within 24–48 hours

English language support


Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Presets are based on historical backtests and do not ensure profitability. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.
