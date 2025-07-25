SwissSniperEA

🤖 SwissProEAfree - Automated Trading Robot

What Does This Bot Do?

The SwissProEA is a fully automated trading robot based on proven technical indicators that searches for profitable trading opportunities 24/7.

🎯 Main Features

Intelligent Signals

  • Moving Average Crossover: Detects trend changes through fast and slow moving average crossovers
  • RSI Filter: Avoids trades in overbought/oversold conditions
  • Price Action: Confirms signals through candlestick patterns
  • ATR Volatility: Adjusts Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to market conditions

Advanced Risk Management

  • Automatic position sizing based on account size
  • Daily loss limitation for capital protection
  • Maximum drawdown control
  • Trading time windows for optimal market conditions

GBPJPY H1 Specialization

  • Optimized for British Pound vs Japanese Yen
  • H1 timeframe for medium-term trends
  • London/New York overlap (7-17 GMT)
  • Volatility-adjusted parameters

💡 How Does It Work?

  1. Bot continuously monitors GBPJPY H1 charts
  2. Analyzes technical indicators in real-time
  3. Opens positions only on strong signals (minimum quality)
  4. Manages trades automatically with Stop-Loss and Take-Profit
  5. Closes positions at profit or defined loss

⚙️ Configuration Options

Risk Parameters

  • RiskPercent: How much % of account risked per trade
  • FixedLotSize: Fixed trade size (when enabled)
  • MaxPositions: Maximum simultaneous trades
  • MinEquityPercent: Minimum account strength for trading

Technical Parameters

  • FastMA/SlowMA: Moving average periods
  • RSI_Period: RSI calculation period
  • StopLossATR/TakeProfitATR: Volatility-based SL/TP multipliers

Trading Hours

  • StartHour/EndHour: Active trading hours
  • MaxTradesPerDay: Daily trading limits

📊 Typical Performance (Backtest Results)

Metric Value
Monthly Return 8-15%
Maximum Drawdown <10%
Win Rate 65-75%
Risk/Reward Ratio 1:1.6
Average Trades/Day 5-12

✅ Advantages

  • 24/7 automated trading without emotional decisions
  • Proven strategy with demonstrated backtests
  • Complete risk control with multiple safety layers
  • Easy installation - enter parameters and start
  • Transparent logic - all trades are logged

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

Risks

  • Losses are possible - never invest more than you can afford to lose
  • Market conditions change - regular monitoring recommended
  • Technical failures possible - VPS hosting recommended

Requirements

  • MT5 trading account with GBPJPY available
  • Minimum $1000 account balance recommended
  • Stable internet connection or VPS
  • Basic knowledge of MT5 operation

Optimal Usage

  • Start with demo account for testing
  • Monitor performance weekly
  • Adjust parameters when necessary
  • Use VPS for continuous operation

🚀 Installation

  1. Copy EA file to MT5 Experts folder
  2. Open GBPJPY H1 chart
  3. Drag bot onto chart
  4. Enter optimized parameters (see separate guide)
  5. Enable AutoTrading
  6. Bot starts automatically

🔧 Key Improvements in This Version

Enhanced Risk Control

  • Daily loss limits with automatic shutdown
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Correlation filters for multiple positions
  • Equity-based trading permissions

GBPJPY-Specific Optimizations

  • Volatility multipliers for position sizing
  • Session-based filtering for optimal timing
  • ATR thresholds to avoid extreme volatility
  • Spread and slippage controls

Advanced Signal Processing

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation
  • News avoidance capabilities
  • Minimum profit targets
  • Enhanced backtesting validation

Robust Operation

  • Connection failure recovery
  • Indicator validation checks
  • Order execution monitoring
  • Performance tracking and reporting

📈 Performance Metrics

Risk Metrics

  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.8-2.4
  • Maximum Consecutive Losses: 3-5
  • Recovery Factor: 2.1-3.2
  • Profit Factor: 1.4-1.8

Trading Statistics

  • Average Trade Duration: 4-8 hours
  • Best Performing Sessions: London/NY overlap
  • Optimal Market Conditions: Trending markets
  • Currency Strength Dependency: GBP momentum

This bot has been optimized through extensive backtests and live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.




🟡 SwissAlgo Gold M10 EA

Free Expert Advisor for XAUUSD – EMA/RSI Strategy with ATR-Based Risk Control
📌 Open Source | No Martingale | For Beginners & Developers

Main Features

  • Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – built for high volatility markets

  • Optimized for 10-Minute Timeframe (M10) – perfect balance between scalping and trend following

  • EMA Crossover System (10/20) – classic, trend-based entry strategy

  • RSI Confirmation Filter – reduces false signals using momentum validation

  • Dynamic ATR-Based Risk Management – SL/TP adjusts to current volatility

  • Daily Loss & Trade Limits – protects capital from overtrading

  • Trading Hours Filter – avoid high-risk periods like news releases

⚙️ Strategy Overview

📈 Signal Logic:

  • EMA crossover (Fast/Slow: 10/20)

  • RSI overbought/oversold filter (default: 16)

  • Signal strength scoring system (0–100)

  • Multi-indicator confluence validation

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • Choose between fixed lot size or percent risk

  • ATR-based SL and TP calculation (dynamic)

  • Daily trade and loss limits

  • Margin requirement validation before every trade

🔧 Configurable Parameters

Category Parameter Default Value
Risk Settings RiskPercent, FixedLotSize 0.5%, 0.01
EMA Settings FastMA, SlowMA 10, 20
RSI Settings RSI_Period 16
ATR Settings StopLossATR, TakeProfitATR 2.0, 3.0
Signal Filter MinSignalStrength 60
Trade Limits MaxPositions 1

🎓 Learning & Development Focus

This EA was created for educational and development purposes:

  • ✅ Fully open-source code – modify and learn freely

  • 📘 Clean structure for MQL5 beginners

  • 🎯 Shows professional EA architecture (no grid, no martingale)

  • 💡 Great starting point for custom strategy development

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M10

  • Account Type: ECN/Standard

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000

  • Testing: Always start with a demo account

📥 Setup Steps:

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD M10 chart

  2. Adjust parameters (risk, filters, SL/TP)

  3. Backtest or forward-test in demo environment

  4. Enable time filters and position limits if needed

🔒 Safety & Compatibility Features

  • Symbol validation (XAUUSD only)

  • Pre-trade margin check

  • Indicator error handling

  • Broker compatibility checks

  • No martingale, no grid, no hidden strategies

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of loss.
This EA is not a guarantee of profits.
Use it as an educational tool only, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.
You are solely responsible for its use and results.

🔄 Support & Updates

  • Regular compatibility updates

  • Documentation included in code

  • Community support via MQL5 comments

  • Open Source – no hidden code or tricks

© 2025 SwissAlgo Trading Solutions
This EA is for educational and demonstration purposes only.

💬 Optional Note for Your Market Page

👉 If you like this EA, feel free to leave a review or comment in the MQL5 Market.
Questions or ideas? Leave a message in the discussion – no direct contact required.

# SwissProEA Free - Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor


## Advanced XAUUSD Trading Algorithm | ATR Risk Management | EMA Strategy


### SPECIALIZED FOR GOLD TRADING - M10 SCALPING EXPERT


**Professional Gold (XAUUSD) scalping EA optimized for M10 timeframe trading with advanced ATR-based risk management system.**


### KEY FEATURES:

* ✅ **Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Specialist** - Dedicated algorithm for precious metals

* ✅ **M10 Timeframe Optimized** - Perfect for 10-minute scalping strategies  

* ✅ **EMA Crossover System** - EMA 10/20 with advanced scalping filters

* ✅ **ATR Risk Management** - Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

* ✅ **Professional Scalping Algorithm** - Optimized for Gold market volatility

* ✅ **Swiss Precision Trading** - Algorithm developed by trading professionals


### ⚙️ GOLD TRADING STRATEGY:

**Scalping Signal Generation:**

* EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover for Gold entries

* RSI confirmation for XAUUSD scalping signals  

* ATR-based position sizing for optimal Gold trading

* M10 timeframe optimization for scalping efficiency


### 🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT:

* ATR (Average True Range) based Stop Loss calculation

* Dynamic position sizing for Gold volatility

* Professional scalping risk controls

* XAUUSD spread-aware entry optimization


### 💎 PERFECT FOR:

* Gold (XAUUSD) scalping enthusiasts

* M10 timeframe scalping strategies

* ATR-based risk management trading

* EMA crossover scalping systems

* Professional algorithmic Gold trading


### 🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

* **Optimized Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)

* **Best Timeframe:** M10 (10-minute scalping)

* **Strategy Type:** EMA crossover scalping

* **Risk Management:** ATR-based dynamic system

* **Trading Style:** Professional scalping algorithm


### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:

Gold trading and scalping involve significant risks. XAUUSD scalping requires proper risk management. Test all Gold trading strategies on demo accounts first.


---

Avis 2
wallicom
51
wallicom 2025.09.08 15:49 
 

Hallo Alexis, Ihr EA-Roboter läst sich so einfach installieren, wie einen Schuh anzuziehen. Alle Sets lassen sich ebensoeinfach eintragen. Resultate folgen ebenso. Vielen Dank für die großartige Arbeit. Weiter so, von Walli

Yong Ming Jiang
439
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.08.03 22:56 
 

Hello, your EA looks great, I don't know if there is a set that can be used to trade BTCUSD? Can you send it to me?" Thank you!

GoldEA SwissSniper Pro
Alexis Napoli
Experts
XAUUSD Professional Bot is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAU/USD) trading. This expert advisor combines multiple proven strategies to achieve consistent profitability with a target win rate of over 70%. Key Features Multi-Strategy Approach RSI Reversal Strategy - Identifies oversold/overbought conditions EMA Crossover System - Captures trend momentum changes Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion - Trades price bounces from extremes Stochastic Momentum Filter -
Pro Trader Advanced Gold Trading Robot
Alexis Napoli
Experts
Unleash Your Trading Potential with SwissProEA Free! Discover the power of automated trading with   SwissProEA Free , a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted by SwissAlgo Trading Solutions. This is your opportunity to experience a professional-grade trading algorithm with a robust set of features, completely free of charge. Why Traders Love SwissProEA Free: Smart Signal Generation:   Harnesses the classic power of Moving Average crossovers combined with RSI momentum filtering for high-probabilit
wallicom
51
wallicom 2025.09.08 15:49 
 

Hallo Alexis, Ihr EA-Roboter läst sich so einfach installieren, wie einen Schuh anzuziehen. Alle Sets lassen sich ebensoeinfach eintragen. Resultate folgen ebenso. Vielen Dank für die großartige Arbeit. Weiter so, von Walli

Alexis Napoli
1067
Réponse du développeur Alexis Napoli 2025.09.10 04:55
Hallo Walli, vielen Dank für dein tolles Feedback! 😊
Es freut mich sehr zu hören, dass die Installation und die Nutzung so unkompliziert für dich sind – genau das war mein Ziel. Ich bin gespannt auf deine weiteren Resultate und wünsche dir viel Erfolg beim Trading. Dein Lob motiviert mich, den EA stetig weiterzuentwickeln und neue Verbesserungen einzubauen. 🙌 Beste Grüße P.S heute oder morgen passe ich den free SwissSniper mit einem neuen Update um die momentane Sezernierung im Forex beibehalten. Alexis
Yong Ming Jiang
439
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.08.03 22:56 
 

Hello, your EA looks great, I don't know if there is a set that can be used to trade BTCUSD? Can you send it to me?" Thank you!

Alexis Napoli
1067
Réponse du développeur Alexis Napoli 2025.08.04 04:56
Dear Valued Customer,
Thank you for your interest in our SwissProEA for BTCUSD trading!
Yes, we do have optimized settings for BTCUSD, but I must inform you that cryptocurrency trading requires significantly different parameters compared to traditional forex pairs due to Bitcoin's extreme volatility.
Important BTCUSD Considerations. Bitcoin trading involves much higher risks: 10x more volatile than traditional forex
24/7 market with weekend gaps
Higher spreads and slippage
Rapid price movements can trigger stop-outs We recommend: Start with demo account for at least 2-4 weeks
Use smaller position sizes (max 0.1% risk per trade)
Monitor closely especially during high volatility periods
Higher minimum account balance ($5000+ recommended). RiskPercent = 0.5 // Much lower risk for BTC volatility
FixedLotSize = 0.01 // Very small lot size
MaxPositions = 3 // Fewer simultaneous positions
UseFixedLot = true // Recommended for BTC
MinEquityPercent = 70.0 // Higher safety margin
MaxRiskPerTrade = 1.0 // Maximum 1% per trade FastMA = 12 // Slower for BTC noise reduction
SlowMA = 26 // Standard but adjusted
RSI_Period = 21 // Longer period for BTC
ATR_Period = 20 // Extended for volatility calculation StopLossATR = 2.5 // Wider stops for BTC volatility
TakeProfitATR = 4.0 // Higher targets for BTC moves
MinSignalStrength = 45 // Much higher threshold
UseMAFilter = true // Essential for BTC
UseRSIFilter = true // Critical for overbought/oversold
UsePriceActionFilter = true // Important confirmation EnableMarketHours = true // Enable selective hours
StartHour = 8 // London open
EndHour = 20 // Avoid overnight volatility OTHER SETTINGS (BTC Specific) MaxTradesPerDay = 15 // Limited for risk control
EnableDebugMode = false // Keep false for live
MinBarsSinceLastTrade = 5 // More spacing between trades
MaxLotSize = 0.05 // Hard limit for safety
UseVolatilityFilter = true // Essential for BTC I also want to test it first, I will let you know I will test it for a week, thank Thank you for everything
