SwissSniperEA

What Does This Bot Do?

The SwissProEA is a fully automated trading robot based on proven technical indicators that searches for profitable trading opportunities 24/7.

🎯 Main Features

Intelligent Signals

  • Moving Average Crossover: Detects trend changes through fast and slow moving average crossovers
  • RSI Filter: Avoids trades in overbought/oversold conditions
  • Price Action: Confirms signals through candlestick patterns
  • ATR Volatility: Adjusts Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to market conditions

Advanced Risk Management

  • Automatic position sizing based on account size
  • Daily loss limitation for capital protection
  • Maximum drawdown control
  • Trading time windows for optimal market conditions

GBPJPY H1 Specialization

  • Optimized for British Pound vs Japanese Yen
  • H1 timeframe for medium-term trends
  • London/New York overlap (7-17 GMT)
  • Volatility-adjusted parameters

💡 How Does It Work?

  1. Bot continuously monitors GBPJPY H1 charts
  2. Analyzes technical indicators in real-time
  3. Opens positions only on strong signals (minimum quality)
  4. Manages trades automatically with Stop-Loss and Take-Profit
  5. Closes positions at profit or defined loss

⚙️ Configuration Options

Risk Parameters

  • RiskPercent: How much % of account risked per trade
  • FixedLotSize: Fixed trade size (when enabled)
  • MaxPositions: Maximum simultaneous trades
  • MinEquityPercent: Minimum account strength for trading

Technical Parameters

  • FastMA/SlowMA: Moving average periods
  • RSI_Period: RSI calculation period
  • StopLossATR/TakeProfitATR: Volatility-based SL/TP multipliers

Trading Hours

  • StartHour/EndHour: Active trading hours
  • MaxTradesPerDay: Daily trading limits

📊 Typical Performance (Backtest Results)

Metric Value
Monthly Return 8-15%
Maximum Drawdown <10%
Win Rate 65-75%
Risk/Reward Ratio 1:1.6
Average Trades/Day 5-12

✅ Advantages

  • 24/7 automated trading without emotional decisions
  • Proven strategy with demonstrated backtests
  • Complete risk control with multiple safety layers
  • Easy installation - enter parameters and start
  • Transparent logic - all trades are logged

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

Risks

  • Losses are possible - never invest more than you can afford to lose
  • Market conditions change - regular monitoring recommended
  • Technical failures possible - VPS hosting recommended

Requirements

  • MT5 trading account with GBPJPY available
  • Minimum $1000 account balance recommended
  • Stable internet connection or VPS
  • Basic knowledge of MT5 operation

Optimal Usage

  • Start with demo account for testing
  • Monitor performance weekly
  • Adjust parameters when necessary
  • Use VPS for continuous operation

🚀 Installation

  1. Copy EA file to MT5 Experts folder
  2. Open GBPJPY H1 chart
  3. Drag bot onto chart
  4. Enter optimized parameters (see separate guide)
  5. Enable AutoTrading
  6. Bot starts automatically

🔧 Key Improvements in This Version

Enhanced Risk Control

  • Daily loss limits with automatic shutdown
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Correlation filters for multiple positions
  • Equity-based trading permissions

GBPJPY-Specific Optimizations

  • Volatility multipliers for position sizing
  • Session-based filtering for optimal timing
  • ATR thresholds to avoid extreme volatility
  • Spread and slippage controls

Advanced Signal Processing

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation
  • News avoidance capabilities
  • Minimum profit targets
  • Enhanced backtesting validation

Robust Operation

  • Connection failure recovery
  • Indicator validation checks
  • Order execution monitoring
  • Performance tracking and reporting

📈 Performance Metrics

Risk Metrics

  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.8-2.4
  • Maximum Consecutive Losses: 3-5
  • Recovery Factor: 2.1-3.2
  • Profit Factor: 1.4-1.8

Trading Statistics

  • Average Trade Duration: 4-8 hours
  • Best Performing Sessions: London/NY overlap
  • Optimal Market Conditions: Trending markets
  • Currency Strength Dependency: GBP momentum

🟡 SwissAlgo Gold M10 EA

Free Expert Advisor for XAUUSD – EMA/RSI Strategy with ATR-Based Risk Control
📌 Open Source | No Martingale | For Beginners & Developers

Main Features

  • Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – built for high volatility markets

  • Optimized for 10-Minute Timeframe (M10) – perfect balance between scalping and trend following

  • EMA Crossover System (10/20) – classic, trend-based entry strategy

  • RSI Confirmation Filter – reduces false signals using momentum validation

  • Dynamic ATR-Based Risk Management – SL/TP adjusts to current volatility

  • Daily Loss & Trade Limits – protects capital from overtrading

  • Trading Hours Filter – avoid high-risk periods like news releases

⚙️ Strategy Overview

📈 Signal Logic:

  • EMA crossover (Fast/Slow: 10/20)

  • RSI overbought/oversold filter (default: 16)

  • Signal strength scoring system (0–100)

  • Multi-indicator confluence validation

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • Choose between fixed lot size or percent risk

  • ATR-based SL and TP calculation (dynamic)

  • Daily trade and loss limits

  • Margin requirement validation before every trade

🔧 Configurable Parameters

Category Parameter Default Value
Risk Settings RiskPercent, FixedLotSize 0.5%, 0.01
EMA Settings FastMA, SlowMA 10, 20
RSI Settings RSI_Period 16
ATR Settings StopLossATR, TakeProfitATR 2.0, 3.0
Signal Filter MinSignalStrength 60
Trade Limits MaxPositions 1

🎓 Learning & Development Focus

This EA was created for educational and development purposes:

  • ✅ Fully open-source code – modify and learn freely

  • 📘 Clean structure for MQL5 beginners

  • 🎯 Shows professional EA architecture (no grid, no martingale)

  • 💡 Great starting point for custom strategy development

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M10

  • Account Type: ECN/Standard

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000

  • Testing: Always start with a demo account

📥 Setup Steps:

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD M10 chart

  2. Adjust parameters (risk, filters, SL/TP)

  3. Backtest or forward-test in demo environment

  4. Enable time filters and position limits if needed

🔒 Safety & Compatibility Features

  • Symbol validation (XAUUSD only)

  • Pre-trade margin check

  • Indicator error handling

  • Broker compatibility checks

  • No martingale, no grid, no hidden strategies

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of loss.
This EA is not a guarantee of profits.
Use it as an educational tool only, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.
You are solely responsible for its use and results.

🔄 Support & Updates

  • Regular compatibility updates

  • Documentation included in code

  • Community support via MQL5 comments

  • Open Source – no hidden code or tricks

© 2025 SwissAlgo Trading Solutions
This EA is for educational and demonstration purposes only.

# SwissProEA Free - Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor


## 🏆 Advanced XAUUSD Trading Algorithm | ATR Risk Management | EMA Strategy


### ⚡ SPECIALIZED FOR GOLD TRADING - M10 SCALPING EXPERT ⚡


**Professional Gold (XAUUSD) scalping EA optimized for M10 timeframe trading with advanced ATR-based risk management system.**


### 📊 KEY FEATURES:

* ✅ **Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Specialist** - Dedicated algorithm for precious metals

* ✅ **M10 Timeframe Optimized** - Perfect for 10-minute scalping strategies  

* ✅ **EMA Crossover System** - EMA 10/20 with advanced scalping filters

* ✅ **ATR Risk Management** - Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

* ✅ **Professional Scalping Algorithm** - Optimized for Gold market volatility

* ✅ **Swiss Precision Trading** - Algorithm developed by trading professionals


### ⚙️ GOLD TRADING STRATEGY:

**Scalping Signal Generation:**

* EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover for Gold entries

* RSI confirmation for XAUUSD scalping signals  

* ATR-based position sizing for optimal Gold trading

* M10 timeframe optimization for scalping efficiency


### 🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT:

* ATR (Average True Range) based Stop Loss calculation

* Dynamic position sizing for Gold volatility

* Professional scalping risk controls

* XAUUSD spread-aware entry optimization


### 💎 PERFECT FOR:

* Gold (XAUUSD) scalping enthusiasts

* M10 timeframe scalping strategies

* ATR-based risk management trading

* EMA crossover scalping systems

* Professional algorithmic Gold trading


### 🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

* **Optimized Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)

* **Best Timeframe:** M10 (10-minute scalping)

* **Strategy Type:** EMA crossover scalping

* **Risk Management:** ATR-based dynamic system

* **Trading Style:** Professional scalping algorithm


### ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:

Gold trading and scalping involve significant risks. XAUUSD scalping requires proper risk management. Test all Gold trading strategies on demo accounts first.


Glauber Carvalho
24
Glauber Carvalho 2025.12.01 16:01 
 

Very good developer

wallicom
63
wallicom 2025.09.08 15:49 
 

Hallo Alexis, Ihr EA-Roboter läst sich so einfach installieren, wie einen Schuh anzuziehen. Alle Sets lassen sich ebensoeinfach eintragen. Resultate folgen ebenso. Vielen Dank für die großartige Arbeit. Weiter so, von Walli

Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.08.03 22:56 
 

Hello, your EA looks great, I don't know if there is a set that can be used to trade BTCUSD? Can you send it to me?" Thank you!

Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiênc
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
j cs
33
j cs 2025.12.13 14:48 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Alexis Napoli
1568
Resposta do desenvolvedor Alexis Napoli 2025.12.13 17:47
thank you, im send you a PM
Glauber Carvalho
24
Glauber Carvalho 2025.12.01 16:01 
 

Very good developer

Alexis Napoli
1568
Resposta do desenvolvedor Alexis Napoli 2025.12.01 16:02

thx alote
thx alote
wallicom
63
wallicom 2025.09.08 15:49 
 

Hallo Alexis, Ihr EA-Roboter läst sich so einfach installieren, wie einen Schuh anzuziehen. Alle Sets lassen sich ebensoeinfach eintragen. Resultate folgen ebenso. Vielen Dank für die großartige Arbeit. Weiter so, von Walli

Alexis Napoli
1568
Resposta do desenvolvedor Alexis Napoli 2025.09.10 04:55
Hallo Walli, vielen Dank für dein tolles Feedback! 😊
Es freut mich sehr zu hören, dass die Installation und die Nutzung so unkompliziert für dich sind – genau das war mein Ziel. Ich bin gespannt auf deine weiteren Resultate und wünsche dir viel Erfolg beim Trading. Dein Lob motiviert mich, den EA stetig weiterzuentwickeln und neue Verbesserungen einzubauen. 🙌 Beste Grüße P.S heute oder morgen passe ich den free SwissSniper mit einem neuen Update um die momentane Sezernierung im Forex beibehalten. Alexis
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.08.03 22:56 
 

Hello, your EA looks great, I don't know if there is a set that can be used to trade BTCUSD? Can you send it to me?" Thank you!

Alexis Napoli
1568
Resposta do desenvolvedor Alexis Napoli 2025.08.04 04:56
Dear Valued Customer,
Thank you for your interest in our SwissProEA for BTCUSD trading!
Yes, we do have optimized settings for BTCUSD, but I must inform you that cryptocurrency trading requires significantly different parameters compared to traditional forex pairs due to Bitcoin's extreme volatility.
Important BTCUSD Considerations. Bitcoin trading involves much higher risks: 10x more volatile than traditional forex
24/7 market with weekend gaps
Higher spreads and slippage
Rapid price movements can trigger stop-outs We recommend: Start with demo account for at least 2-4 weeks
Use smaller position sizes (max 0.1% risk per trade)
Monitor closely especially during high volatility periods
Higher minimum account balance ($5000+ recommended). RiskPercent = 0.5 // Much lower risk for BTC volatility
FixedLotSize = 0.01 // Very small lot size
MaxPositions = 3 // Fewer simultaneous positions
UseFixedLot = true // Recommended for BTC
MinEquityPercent = 70.0 // Higher safety margin
MaxRiskPerTrade = 1.0 // Maximum 1% per trade FastMA = 12 // Slower for BTC noise reduction
SlowMA = 26 // Standard but adjusted
RSI_Period = 21 // Longer period for BTC
ATR_Period = 20 // Extended for volatility calculation StopLossATR = 2.5 // Wider stops for BTC volatility
TakeProfitATR = 4.0 // Higher targets for BTC moves
MinSignalStrength = 45 // Much higher threshold
UseMAFilter = true // Essential for BTC
UseRSIFilter = true // Critical for overbought/oversold
UsePriceActionFilter = true // Important confirmation EnableMarketHours = true // Enable selective hours
StartHour = 8 // London open
EndHour = 20 // Avoid overnight volatility OTHER SETTINGS (BTC Specific) MaxTradesPerDay = 15 // Limited for risk control
EnableDebugMode = false // Keep false for live
MinBarsSinceLastTrade = 5 // More spacing between trades
MaxLotSize = 0.05 // Hard limit for safety
UseVolatilityFilter = true // Essential for BTC I also want to test it first, I will let you know I will test it for a week, thank Thank you for everything
Responder ao comentário