Long Term Investor

IBS Strategy for NASDAQ What This EA Does

This EA uses a mean reversion strategy designed primarily for NASDAQ on the daily timeframe, though it can work on other indices as well. It looks for specific market conditions to enter long positions and holds them for 1-2 days maximum.

Performance vs Buy and Hold

From 2017 to 2025, this EA significantly outperformed the typical buy and hold strategy on NASDAQ:

EA Performance: ~1300% return with maximum drawdown of 20%

Buy and Hold: Lower returns with similar or higher drawdowns during market crashes

The key advantage is the much better return-to-drawdown ratio - you get higher returns while experiencing smaller temporary losses compared to just buying and holding NASDAQ.

Important Disclaimers

Please read this carefully before using:

Past performance does not guarantee future results - these backtest results are historical and markets change

Trading involves risk - you can lose money, potentially more than you invest

This is not financial advice - I'm sharing a strategy, not telling you what to do with your money

Test everything yourself - don't trust anyone's backtest including mine, do your own testing first

Best Settings and Usage

Timeframe: Daily (D1) - this is crucial, don't use on other timeframes

Symbol: Works best on NASDAQ (NAS100), can work on other indices but NASDAQ shows best results in my testing

February Filter: Enabled by default because February historically performs poorly, but you can disable it if you want

Lot Sizing Options

This EA provides three flexible lot sizing methods to match your trading style and risk management preferences:

1. Fixed Lot Size

Use Case: Simple, consistent position sizing

Simple, consistent position sizing How it works: Enter a fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01, 0.1, 1.0) that will be used for every trade

Enter a fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01, 0.1, 1.0) that will be used for every trade Best for: Traders who want predictable position sizes regardless of account balance

2. Percentage Match (Custom Account Size)

Use Case: Proportional risk based on a target account size

Proportional risk based on a target account size How it works: Set your desired account size (e.g., $10,000), and the EA calculates the lot size so that a 1% move in NASDAQ equals a 1% move in your specified account

Set your desired account size (e.g., $10,000), and the EA calculates the lot size so that a 1% move in NASDAQ equals a 1% move in your specified account Example: Custom Account Size: $10,000 If NASDAQ moves +2%, your account gains ~$200 (+2%) If NASDAQ moves -3%, your account loses ~$300 (-3%)

Best for: Traders who want to simulate trading with a specific account size or maintain consistent percentage-based exposure

3. Percentage Match (Current Balance)

Use Case: Dynamic risk that adjusts with your account growth

Dynamic risk that adjusts with your account growth How it works: Uses your current account balance at the time of each trade entry to calculate lot size, ensuring NASDAQ percentage moves match your account percentage moves

Uses your current account balance at the time of each trade entry to calculate lot size, ensuring NASDAQ percentage moves match your account percentage moves Example: Current Balance: $15,000 If NASDAQ moves +1.5%, your account gains ~$225 (+1.5%) As your account grows, position sizes automatically scale up proportionally

Best for: Traders who want their position size to grow/shrink with their account, maintaining constant percentage exposure

Important Notes

Backtesting Accuracy

⚠️ Known MT5 Limitation: Percentage matching calculations work perfectly in live trading but may show inflated risk in backtests on brokers using 2-decimal NASDAQ quotes (XXXXX.XX). This is a MetaTrader 5 backtesting engine limitation, not an EA issue.

✅ Live Trading: Accurate on all brokers

Accurate on all brokers ✅ Backtesting: Accurate on 1-decimal format (e.g., Darwinex: XXXXX.X)

Accurate on 1-decimal format (e.g., Darwinex: XXXXX.X) ⚠️ Backtesting: May show incorrect risk on 2-decimal format (XXXXX.XX)

Recommendation: For accurate backtest results with percentage matching, use historical data from brokers with 1-decimal NASDAQ quotes.

Risk Management

The EA trades without stop-loss by design, using time-based exits instead

by design, using time-based exits instead Percentage matching ensures your account moves proportionally with NASDAQ

Maximum historical NASDAQ drawdown has never exceeded 50% in a single event

Always test thoroughly and understand your risk exposure before live trading





What You Need to Know



This isn't a get-rich-quick system - it's a steady strategy that compounds over time You must test lot sizing - what works for a $10k account won't work for a $1k account

Why I'm Sharing This

I've been using variations of this strategy for a while and wanted to share it with the community. The IBS concept isn't new - it's been around in various forms for years. This is just my implementation of it for MT5.

I'm not promising you'll make money - I'm sharing a tool that has worked historically. What you do with it is up to you.

Final Thoughts

If you decide to use this EA:

Start with small lot sizes

Test it thoroughly on demo first

Never risk more than you can afford to lose

Keep realistic expectations

Remember that all trading involves risk

Good luck, and trade responsibly.




