Gold Ultimate Pro

INDEX MAGIC PRO - Simple Strategy for NAS100 Trading monitor here: tinyurl.com/3zezmn3h ( copy and past in the url ) Hey traders! I want to be completely honest about what this EA does and doesn't do. What This EA Actually Is: This is a simple trading system I built for index trading, mainly the NASDAQ 100. It looks for strong momentum candles (candles with small wicks) and trades around the key levels of these candles using two basic approaches: Rejection Strategy - Waits for price to come back