Gold Ultimate Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dror Shamir
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Gold Ultimate Pro — Momentum EA for Gold (XAUUSD)
Gold Ultimate Pro is an indicator‑based, momentum strategy built specifically for XAUUSD. Gold tends to trend impulsively; this EA aims to capture those momentum moves within a defined trading session with very low average holding time which can help avoid swap fees while keeping the setup simple and professional.
Key features
- Momentum trading on Gold using internal indicators
- Clean, compact on‑chart dashboard
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging
Recommended settings
- Symbol/TF: XAUUSD, M30
- VPS and low‑latency, low‑spread account recommended
Robustness
- The strategy was stress‑tested with Monte Carlo variations and validated on extensive out‑of‑sample data during development.
Important notes
- This is a real strategy and will have losing periods. It does not guarantee results and is not financial advice. Use appropriate risk management and test on a demo before going live. Performance depends on broker data, execution, and market conditions.