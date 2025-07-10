🧠 Half Dollar Smart EA – Stability and Intelligence in Every Trade

Half Dollar Smart EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor for MT4, designed to generate small but consistent profits using intelligent entry and exit strategies based on technical indicators like Moving Average and RSI.

⚙️ Key Features:

✅ Smart entry signals based on:

RSI – for overbought/oversold detection.

Moving Average – to confirm market direction.

✅ Fixed profit target of $0.5 per cycle

Low-risk strategy.

Perfect for small accounts or funded programs.

Excellent for cent accounts.



✅ Cooling trades with same lot size:

Opens additional trades if the market moves against the initial entry.

Does not use martingale or lot multiplication.

✅ Smart exit logic:

Closes all trades once total profit reaches $0.5.

Alternatively, it may close winning trades together with the first losing trade when net profit is positive.

✅ Fully hands-free:

From entry to exit, all actions are automated.

No user intervention required.

🔁 Multi-Pair Management Logic:

Half Dollar Smart EA monitors multiple pairs but trades only one pair at a time. Here's how it works:

Recommended pairs:

GBPUSD – GBPJPY – GBPAUD – EURUSD – USDJPY

You can attach the EA to all supported pairs using the same settings.

The EA scans all pairs continuously and opens a trade on the first pair that gives a valid signal.

After closing the trade in profit, it continues scanning for the next opportunity.

This method ensures reduced drawdown, better focus, and lower risk.

📈 Best Setup Recommendations:

Timeframe: M5 or M15

Minimum recommended balance: $500

🔗 Start Trading Now:

Best used on: Cent, Micro, or Small Real Accounts

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

📌 Important Notes:

No need to change settings between pairs.

Make sure to adjust lot size based on account balance.

No martingale, no grid, no high-risk tactics.

🎯 Who is this EA for?

✔️ Beginners looking for a consistent, low-risk EA

✔️ Advanced traders seeking portfolio diversification

✔️ Anyone who prefers small, steady gains over aggressive risk

🔒 Start your trading journey with Half Dollar Smart EA – Let smart logic work for your capital.