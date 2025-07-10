Half Dollar Smart EA

🧠 Half Dollar Smart EA – Stability and Intelligence in Every Trade
Half Dollar Smart EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor for MT4, designed to generate small but consistent profits using intelligent entry and exit strategies based on technical indicators like Moving Average and RSI.
⚙️ Key Features:
Smart entry signals based on:
RSI – for overbought/oversold detection.
Moving Average – to confirm market direction.
Fixed profit target of $0.5 per cycle
Low-risk strategy.
Perfect for small accounts or funded programs.
Excellent for cent accounts.


Cooling trades with same lot size:
Opens additional trades if the market moves against the initial entry.
Does not use martingale or lot multiplication.
Smart exit logic:
Closes all trades once total profit reaches $0.5.
Alternatively, it may close winning trades together with the first losing trade when net profit is positive.
✅ Fully hands-free:
From entry to exit, all actions are automated.
No user intervention required.
🔁 Multi-Pair Management Logic:
Half Dollar Smart EA monitors multiple pairs but trades only one pair at a time. Here's how it works:
Recommended pairs:
GBPUSD – GBPJPY – GBPAUD – EURUSD – USDJPY
You can attach the EA to all supported pairs using the same settings.
The EA scans all pairs continuously and opens a trade on the first pair that gives a valid signal.
After closing the trade in profit, it continues scanning for the next opportunity.
This method ensures reduced drawdown, better focus, and lower risk.
📈 Best Setup Recommendations:
Timeframe: M5 or M15
Minimum recommended balance: $500

Prefer to work with this broker

🔗 Start Trading Now:

https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7


Best used on: Cent, Micro, or Small Real Accounts
VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
📌 Important Notes:
No need to change settings between pairs.
Make sure to adjust lot size based on account balance.
No martingale, no grid, no high-risk tactics.
🎯 Who is this EA for?
✔️ Beginners looking for a consistent, low-risk EA
✔️ Advanced traders seeking portfolio diversification
✔️ Anyone who prefers small, steady gains over aggressive risk
🔒 Start your trading journey with Half Dollar Smart EA – Let smart logic work for your capital.

