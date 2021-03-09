Scalper Pro MACD

Batman Hieu Tran Van 3.04 (23) Uzman Danışmanlar

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all Batman EA is a very simple expert system that works with ZigZag Indicator and using breakout strategy. It only opens trade when market actually breakout. It opens maximum 2 trades (1 buy and 1 sell if one of those does not close). It is very easy to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you. You can trade or test it on XAUUSD because we created this EA for this pair, but you can also trade or