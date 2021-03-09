Scalper Pro MACD

Please Note that: We design this EA  default for XAUUSD

  • https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/hieutv/all
  • Broker 3 digits: eg: 3300.xxx
  • Spread: <=160, eg:3300.000-3300.160 (if you use Broker 2-4 digits please delete 1 zero, eg:  MaxSpread=160, => 16)
  • Broker: Exness or any broker with small slippage, low spread. Type of Account: Pro or ECN 
  • Time Frame: M5
  • Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting)
  • Scalper Pro MACD is an Expert Advisor based on MACD Indicator. It is a very simple automatic system that uses MACD Indicator but it is used some techniques to filter bad signals, so rate of winning is more than 50%, if you use martingale with multiplier=2, certainly you win. EA uses Breakeven, Trailingstop, Takeprofit, Stoploss and risk management functions.  EA has an automatic function of close trades with SmartTakeProfit or SmartStopLoss. It opens 1 trade only. if Use Martingale = true, after loss trade, next trade with lot = last lot *  multiplier. It is very easy to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you. This is settings:
  • EA name: MACD Scalper Pro 
  • Magic: 20250101
  • Risk: 0.1 means with ballannce 10K $ ~ start lot: 0.1
  • Use_Martingale: True
  • Lot Plus: 0.01 means first lot: 0.1, if first lot is loss, second lot is 0.1+0.01
  • Multiplier: 2
  • Reset Level: 10 means if after 1 win or 10 loses, lot restart to begin
  • AutoLot:1 (Fixed Lot:0)
  • FixLot: 0.01  ( Active when AutoLot=0) Lot= FixLot
  • MaxLot: 100 
  • Use_SmartTakeProfit =True
  • SmartTakeProfit  ($/0.01):  10  ; When Profit =  10 usd*lotsize/0.01 , EA close trades.
  • Use_SmartStopLoss =True
  • SmartStopLoss  =5;  When Loss = 5usd  x Lotsize/0.01, EA close trade(s). 
  • UseTrailing: True
  • TrailingStop (Points) = 5000 ; 
  • TrailingStep (Points) = 1000 ; 
  • StopLoss: 5000
  • TakeProfit: 10000
  • MaxSpread = 0 (0 disable) 
  • StartHour = 0 ;  
  • EndHour = 24 ;  


