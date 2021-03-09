Scalper Pro MACD
- Experts
- Hieu Tran Van
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Please Note that: We design this EA default for XAUUSD
- Broker 3 digits: eg: 3300.xxx
- Spread: <=160, eg:3300.000-3300.160 (if you use Broker 2-4 digits please delete 1 zero, eg: MaxSpread=160, => 16)
- Broker: Exness or any broker with small slippage, low spread. Type of Account: Pro or ECN
- Time Frame: M5
- Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting)
- Scalper Pro MACD is an Expert Advisor based on MACD Indicator. It is a very simple automatic system that uses MACD Indicator but it is used some techniques to filter bad signals, so rate of winning is more than 50%, if you use martingale with multiplier=2, certainly you win. EA uses Breakeven, Trailingstop, Takeprofit, Stoploss and risk management functions. EA has an automatic function of close trades with SmartTakeProfit or SmartStopLoss. It opens 1 trade only. if Use Martingale = true, after loss trade, next trade with lot = last lot * multiplier. It is very easy to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you. This is settings:
- EA name: MACD Scalper Pro
- Magic: 20250101
- Risk: 0.1 means with ballannce 10K $ ~ start lot: 0.1
- Use_Martingale: True
- Lot Plus: 0.01 means first lot: 0.1, if first lot is loss, second lot is 0.1+0.01
- Multiplier: 2
- Reset Level: 10 means if after 1 win or 10 loses, lot restart to begin
- AutoLot:1 (Fixed Lot:0)
- FixLot: 0.01 ( Active when AutoLot=0) Lot= FixLot
- MaxLot: 100
- Use_SmartTakeProfit =True
- SmartTakeProfit ($/0.01): 10 ; When Profit = 10 usd*lotsize/0.01 , EA close trades.
- Use_SmartStopLoss =True
- SmartStopLoss =5; When Loss = 5usd x Lotsize/0.01, EA close trade(s).
- UseTrailing: True
- TrailingStop (Points) = 5000 ;
- TrailingStep (Points) = 1000 ;
- StopLoss: 5000
- TakeProfit: 10000
- MaxSpread = 0 (0 disable)
- StartHour = 0 ;
- EndHour = 24 ;