Please Note that: We design this EA default for XAUUSD, but you can run any pairs, please pm to me after purchasing EA to get setting files.

Broker 3 digits: eg: 3700.xxx, (if Broker 2 digits, please delete 1 zero, eg : Grid Step: 1000 --> 100)

Spread: As low as possible

Broker: Any broker with hedging account type and with "close by" function.

Time Frame: M1

Ballace: 20.000 usd/20.000 cent

Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting)

Pyramid Hedging is an Expert Advisor based on Algorithm to close all trades with profit, and hedging if market has not direction clearly. After that EA will use Martingale to open, and close all buy and sell with profit. You can choose Account Total Stoploss Money (10.000), EA will close all trades to protect your account when Loss > Account Total Stoploss Money . It is a very simple to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you.

Settings:

EAname = "Pyramid Hedging EA";



Magic= 2025;

Manage Manual Orders: True/false ; (True: All Manual Orders are considered EA Orders; False: All Manual Orders are not influent by EA)

Max Spread=0; (0: disable)

Lots= 0.01;

MaxLots = 1.0;

Use MultiCloseby = True/False (Just True with some account has "Close By" Function.

Use Grid=True/False;

Grid Step 1= 1000 (Points)

Order Layer 1= 10 (10 first orders with Grid step 1000 points)



Grid Step 2= 1500 (Points)

Order Layer 2= 10 (10 next orders with Grid step 1500 points)



Grid Step 3= 2000 (Points)

Grid Max Trades= 100 ( 80 next orders with Grid step 2000 points)

Grid Lot Multiplier=1.2;

TakeProfit Money PerLot =100; (profit=100$/lot, EA close all)

Account Total Profit Money= 100; ( profit=100$, EA close all)

Account Total Stoploss Money= 10.000 (10.000 $ or 10.000 cent)





Start = 0:00;

End = 24:00; You can trade 24/5

Recommend Minimum Ballance is 20.000$, or 20.000 cent deposit, Initial Lots: 0.01 with default setting and MaxLots = 1.0