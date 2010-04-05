Idiom
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Idiom bot (for EURUSD) works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread in the Forex market. The bot is based on a complex transaction control algorithm. Many indicators are used as the main entry signal (Envelopes, ADX, Bands, MA, RSI, AD, Alligator, BearsPower, Fractals, Momentum).
Environment for the bot:
- Currency pair - EURUSD.
- TimeFrame - H1.
- The maximum spread is 20 pips.
- The required deposit is $10,000 (or equivalent).
- The maximum drawdown is 12%.
Peculiarities:
- Built-in mathematical algorithm for averaging pips (PIPS AVERAGING ALGORITHM).
- Built-in Fast-In-Fast-Out scalping technique (inside the candle).
- Built-in module for self-adjusting artificial intelligence processing (the neural network is built into the advisor and trained for EURUSD).
- Trades both buy and sell simultaneously. That is, it has two independent analysis systems.
Options:
- StartVolume: initial lot size.
- OnRisk: used to enable automatic lot determination depending on the deposit.
- LimitBalanceForRisk: maximum balance limit.
- PercentRisk: percentage of risk, relative to which starting deposit the risk should be calculated.
- Risk: money management options.
- LotDecimal: lot precision (rounding to how many digits).
- Stop Loss: spot loss (in points).
- Take Profit: take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Virt: virtual take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Scalping Virt: virtual take profit for scalping (in points).
- Trail Start: trailing start (in points).
- Trail Stop: trailing stop (in points).
- Grid Step: minimum grid step (in points).
- MaxTrades: order limit.
- Min Stops Level: forced minimum distance level for stops.
- Max Spread: the maximum spread at which an order can be opened.
- TotalEquityRisk: critical drawdown.
- TotalEquityProfit: profit for closing all transactions.
- TotalCloseMonth: closing a small minus at the end of the month.
- WorkTF: timeframe on which the bot works.
- Magic: magic number for all transactions.