GOLD Precision MT4

XAU_Buy_Advanced_EA is a powerful and precise buy-only Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that uses a multi-layered filter system to ensure only high-probability trades are taken. This EA is designed for traders who value strong trend confirmation, volatility filtering, and volume-based entry logic — perfect for serious gold scalpers and swing traders.

It operates on the H1 timeframe and uses five major technical conditions to identify reliable buy signals.

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic:

✅ A buy trade is executed only when all of the following conditions are met:

EMA(8) > EMA(21) → Short-term trend confirmation

Price above EMA(200) → Long-term bullish bias

RSI(7) > 50 → Positive momentum

MACD Histogram > 0 → Bullish acceleration

Bollinger Band Width > 20-bar average → Market volatility is increasing

Current volume > 20-bar average volume → Strong market interest

🎯 Take Profit / Stop Loss:

TP = 30,000 points (~$30 for 0.01 lot with 0.01 USD/point)

SL = 10,000 points (~$10 risk)



