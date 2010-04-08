GOLD Precision MT4

XAU_Buy_Advanced_EA is a powerful and precise buy-only Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that uses a multi-layered filter system to ensure only high-probability trades are taken. This EA is designed for traders who value strong trend confirmation, volatility filtering, and volume-based entry logic — perfect for serious gold scalpers and swing traders.

It operates on the H1 timeframe and uses five major technical conditions to identify reliable buy signals.

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic:

✅ A buy trade is executed only when all of the following conditions are met:

  • EMA(8) > EMA(21) → Short-term trend confirmation

  • Price above EMA(200) → Long-term bullish bias

  • RSI(7) > 50 → Positive momentum

  • MACD Histogram > 0 → Bullish acceleration

  • Bollinger Band Width > 20-bar average → Market volatility is increasing

  • Current volume > 20-bar average volume → Strong market interest

🎯 Take Profit / Stop Loss:

  • TP = 30,000 points (~$30 for 0.01 lot with 0.01 USD/point)

  • SL = 10,000 points (~$10 risk)


