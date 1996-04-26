MultiTime Perfect Order Following

🧠 Overview

  • Symbol: USDJPY

  • Timeframes Used: M1, M5, H4

  • Strategy Type: Trend-following

  • Entry Logic:

    • All key moving averages across multiple timeframes must align in the same direction.

    • Entry is triggered when price touches the 5-period SMA on the M1 chart.

    • ATR(14) filter on M1 timeframe prevents entries during ranging markets. (All parameters are adjustable.)

  • Take Profit: 40 pips

  • Stop Loss: 20 pips

  • Max Positions: 1

  • Grid/Martingale Option: Included (Not recommended, can be disabled)

  • Additional Features:

    • Option to forcibly close trades at 5:55 AM (Tokyo Time) to avoid widened spreads

    • Spread filter included to prevent bad entries during high-spread conditions

📊 Backtest Results (2015–2025)

  • Lot Size: 0.03 (3,000 units)

  • ATR = 0.048(recommended)

  • Initial Deposit: 100,000 JPY

  • Final Balance: 218,895 JPY

  • Max Drawdown: 39,549 JPY

  • Win Rate: 35,11%

  • Total Trades: 4,039

📊 Recent Backtest (May 5 – June 7, 2025)

  • Lot Size: 0.03 (3,000 units)

  • ATR = 0.0048(recommended)

  • Initial Deposit: 100,000 JPY

  • Final Balance: 108,926 JPY

  • Max Drawdown: 7,653 JPY

  • Win Rate: 39,08%

  • Total Trades: 87

  • Tested using OANDA account, 1.0 pips spread.

🚀 Key Strengths

✅ High reward-to-risk ratio — profitable even with a 35% win rate
✅ Smart entry logic based on multi-timeframe trend confirmation
✅ Powerful in trending markets, conservative in sideways ranges via ATR filter
✅ Fully customizable values — find your own optimal conditions
✅ Simple rules — easy to use for beginners as well

💰 Pricing

180.00 USD


*Subject to change without prior notice.

💻 Recommended Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Broker: MT5-compatible and EA-enabled broker (Check spreads and minimum lot size)

  • default Lot Size: 3,000 units (adjustable)

⚠️ Disclaimer

  • This EA does not guarantee future profits.

  • Losses may occur depending on market conditions.

  • Use at your own risk and discretion.

  • No refunds or returns after purchase.

  • I am not responsible for any issues caused by use on currency pairs other than USDJPY.

🎁 Ideal For:

✅ Traders seeking logical and credible entry signals
✅ Those looking for long-term EA performance
✅ Traders who want to ride strong trends
✅ Users who want to customize their parameters

📩 Contact

If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to leave a comment below!


