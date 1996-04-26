MultiTime Perfect Order Following
🧠 Overview
-
Symbol: USDJPY
-
Timeframes Used: M1, M5, H4
-
Strategy Type: Trend-following
-
Entry Logic:
-
All key moving averages across multiple timeframes must align in the same direction.
-
Entry is triggered when price touches the 5-period SMA on the M1 chart.
-
ATR(14) filter on M1 timeframe prevents entries during ranging markets. (All parameters are adjustable.)
-
-
Take Profit: 40 pips
-
Stop Loss: 20 pips
-
Max Positions: 1
-
Grid/Martingale Option: Included (Not recommended, can be disabled)
-
Additional Features:
-
Option to forcibly close trades at 5:55 AM (Tokyo Time) to avoid widened spreads
-
Spread filter included to prevent bad entries during high-spread conditions
-
📊 Backtest Results (2015–2025)
-
Lot Size: 0.03 (3,000 units)
-
ATR = 0.048(recommended)
-
Initial Deposit: 100,000 JPY
-
Final Balance: 218,895 JPY
-
Max Drawdown: 39,549 JPY
-
Win Rate: 35,11%
-
Total Trades: 4,039
📊 Recent Backtest (May 5 – June 7, 2025)
-
Lot Size: 0.03 (3,000 units)
-
ATR = 0.0048(recommended)
-
Initial Deposit: 100,000 JPY
-
Final Balance: 108,926 JPY
-
Max Drawdown: 7,653 JPY
-
Win Rate: 39,08%
-
Total Trades: 87
-
Tested using OANDA account, 1.0 pips spread.
🚀 Key Strengths
✅ High reward-to-risk ratio — profitable even with a 35% win rate
✅ Smart entry logic based on multi-timeframe trend confirmation
✅ Powerful in trending markets, conservative in sideways ranges via ATR filter
✅ Fully customizable values — find your own optimal conditions
✅ Simple rules — easy to use for beginners as well
💰 Pricing
180.00 USD
*Subject to change without prior notice.
💻 Recommended Environment
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Broker: MT5-compatible and EA-enabled broker (Check spreads and minimum lot size)
-
default Lot Size: 3,000 units (adjustable)
⚠️ Disclaimer
-
This EA does not guarantee future profits.
-
Losses may occur depending on market conditions.
-
Use at your own risk and discretion.
-
No refunds or returns after purchase.
-
I am not responsible for any issues caused by use on currency pairs other than USDJPY.
🎁 Ideal For:
✅ Traders seeking logical and credible entry signals
✅ Those looking for long-term EA performance
✅ Traders who want to ride strong trends
✅ Users who want to customize their parameters
📩 Contact
If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to leave a comment below!