Nova ICH Trader

Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision.

By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with clarity, manages risk intelligently, and exits with purpose — just as the Ichimoku system was designed to do.

Whether you trade trend continuations or breakouts through the cloud, Nova ICH Trader brings you a disciplined, all-in-one approach to price action.

Why traders choose Nova ICH Trader

  • Full Ichimoku Logic, Fully Automated:
    Uses all five components of the Ichimoku system — Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou Span A/B, and Chikou — to deliver precise, synchronized trade setups.

  • Trades with Structure, Not Hope:
    Avoids random signals and weak trends by confirming entries through multiple layers of market alignment.

  • Strong Risk Framework:
    No martingale, no grid. Each trade includes a defined stop loss and built-in exit conditions based on Ichimoku logic.

  • Multi-Asset, Multi-Timeframe Ready:
    Adaptable to currency pairs, commodities, and crypto — ideal for 1H to daily trading styles.

  • Clarity Over Complexity:
    Ichimoku is powerful, but hard to master manually. Nova ICH Trader automates the complexity while keeping logic transparent and backtested.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees future results — but Nova ICH Trader gives you a structured, time-tested framework for trading with discipline and confidence.

Try the demo today and claim your license before the discount offer ends.


