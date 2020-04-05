Volatility 75 Deluxee

Deluxe EA Volatility 75 - Professional Analysis

Overview

Deluxe EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 index, optimized for the M30 (30-minute) timeframe. This automated system combines classic technical indicators with conservative risk management, geared towards traders looking to capitalize on the volatility characteristic of synthetic indices.





Trading Specifications

Recommended Setup

Symbol: Volatility 75 Index

Timeframe: M30

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Initial Lot Size: 0.01

Leverage: 1:100

Execution Model: Every tick based on real ticks (maximum accuracy)

Latency Mode: Zero latency, ideal execution

Technical Indicators Implemented

The EA uses a robust multi-indicator strategy:





RSI (Relative Strength Index): Period of 21

Stochastic Oscillator: 5, 3, 3 settings

Bollinger Bands: Period of 20

This combination allows for the identification of overbought/oversold conditions, market momentum, and extreme volatility, generating high-probability signals.





Optimization Parameters

The EA includes optimizable variables that allow you to adapt the strategy to different market conditions:





Configurable Variables

Variable Current Value Optimization Range Description





take_profit 40000 20.0 - 200.0 (Step: 2.0) Profit target in points

stop_loss 2000000 10.0 - 100.0 (Step: 1.0) Maximum allowable loss in points

lotsize 0.1 0.03 - 0.3 (Step: 0.003) Lot size per trade

Magic_Number 9615 9615 - 96150 (Step: 1) Unique identifier of the EA

Optimization Features

Time Management: Control of trading hours (start_hour/end_hour) to trade only during the most favorable times

Flexible Risk Management: Adjustable TP/SL parameters for Adapts to different risk profiles

Scalability: Variable lot size allows for accounts ranging from micro-accounts to institutional accounts

Wide Take Profit: 40,000 points (400 pips) designed to capture significant movements in the V75

Extensive Stop Loss: 2,000,000 points indicates a long-term strategy with high tolerance for pullbacks

Key Features

System Strengths

Exceptional Consistency: 100% winning trades during the trial period

Conservative Risk Management: Maximum drawdown controlled below 14%

Defined Directional Strategy: Trades exclusively short, adapting to the characteristics of the V75

Moderate High Frequency: 21 trades generating sustained profitability

No losses: Indicative of effective signal filtering

Superior Sharpe Ratio: 40.72 indicates an excellent risk-return relationship

Optimizable Parameters: Allows customization according to the trader's risk tolerance

Time Flexibility: Control of trading hours to avoid periods of low prices Liquidity

Capital Management

The EA is designed with conservative principles:





Requires a minimum capital of $1,000 to absorb market fluctuations

Uses configurable lot sizes from 0.03 to 0.3

Maintains healthy margin levels (>300%)

Implements prudent leverage of 1:100

Wide Stop Loss to tolerate the high volatility characteristic of the V75

Exit Strategy

Take Profit: 400 pips (40,000 points) to maximize profits in strong trends

Stop Loss: 20,000 pips (2,000,000 points) offers ample room for maneuver

TP/SL Ratio: Approximately 1:50, indicating a strategy for capturing large moves

Important Considerations

Advantages

Verifiable results over an extended period (almost 2 years)

Specific adaptation to the behavior of the Volatility 75

Operational simplicity (automation) Complete)

Low initial capital requirement

Fully customizable parameters

Time control for selective trading

Conclusion

Volatility 75 Deluxe EA represents a robust automated system for the Volatility 75 Index, with consistent historical results and prudent yet aggressive risk management. Its combination of RSI, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands provides a solid technical framework for identifying trading opportunities. With a 100% success rate over the analyzed period, an exceptional Sharpe Ratio of 40.72, and fully customizable parameters, it demonstrates interesting potential.





The wide Take Profit and wide Stop Loss strategy is specifically designed for the erratic behavior of the V75, allowing trades to breathe while pursuing ambitious targets. However, this approach requires sufficient capital and patience to withstand significant temporary fluctuations.