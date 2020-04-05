Volatility 75 Deluxee
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Deluxe EA Volatility 75 - Professional Analysis
Overview
Deluxe EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 index, optimized for the M30 (30-minute) timeframe. This automated system combines classic technical indicators with conservative risk management, geared towards traders looking to capitalize on the volatility characteristic of synthetic indices.
Trading Specifications
Recommended Setup
Symbol: Volatility 75 Index
Timeframe: M30
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Initial Lot Size: 0.01
Leverage: 1:100
Execution Model: Every tick based on real ticks (maximum accuracy)
Latency Mode: Zero latency, ideal execution
Technical Indicators Implemented
The EA uses a robust multi-indicator strategy:
RSI (Relative Strength Index): Period of 21
Stochastic Oscillator: 5, 3, 3 settings
Bollinger Bands: Period of 20
This combination allows for the identification of overbought/oversold conditions, market momentum, and extreme volatility, generating high-probability signals.
Optimization Parameters
The EA includes optimizable variables that allow you to adapt the strategy to different market conditions:
Configurable Variables
Variable Current Value Optimization Range Description
take_profit 40000 20.0 - 200.0 (Step: 2.0) Profit target in points
stop_loss 2000000 10.0 - 100.0 (Step: 1.0) Maximum allowable loss in points
lotsize 0.1 0.03 - 0.3 (Step: 0.003) Lot size per trade
Magic_Number 9615 9615 - 96150 (Step: 1) Unique identifier of the EA
Optimization Features
Time Management: Control of trading hours (start_hour/end_hour) to trade only during the most favorable times
Flexible Risk Management: Adjustable TP/SL parameters for Adapts to different risk profiles
Scalability: Variable lot size allows for accounts ranging from micro-accounts to institutional accounts
Wide Take Profit: 40,000 points (400 pips) designed to capture significant movements in the V75
Extensive Stop Loss: 2,000,000 points indicates a long-term strategy with high tolerance for pullbacks
Key Features
System Strengths
Exceptional Consistency: 100% winning trades during the trial period
Conservative Risk Management: Maximum drawdown controlled below 14%
Defined Directional Strategy: Trades exclusively short, adapting to the characteristics of the V75
Moderate High Frequency: 21 trades generating sustained profitability
No losses: Indicative of effective signal filtering
Superior Sharpe Ratio: 40.72 indicates an excellent risk-return relationship
Optimizable Parameters: Allows customization according to the trader's risk tolerance
Time Flexibility: Control of trading hours to avoid periods of low prices Liquidity
Capital Management
The EA is designed with conservative principles:
Requires a minimum capital of $1,000 to absorb market fluctuations
Uses configurable lot sizes from 0.03 to 0.3
Maintains healthy margin levels (>300%)
Implements prudent leverage of 1:100
Wide Stop Loss to tolerate the high volatility characteristic of the V75
Exit Strategy
Take Profit: 400 pips (40,000 points) to maximize profits in strong trends
Stop Loss: 20,000 pips (2,000,000 points) offers ample room for maneuver
TP/SL Ratio: Approximately 1:50, indicating a strategy for capturing large moves
Important Considerations
Advantages
Verifiable results over an extended period (almost 2 years)
Specific adaptation to the behavior of the Volatility 75
Operational simplicity (automation) Complete)
Low initial capital requirement
Fully customizable parameters
Time control for selective trading
Conclusion
Volatility 75 Deluxe EA represents a robust automated system for the Volatility 75 Index, with consistent historical results and prudent yet aggressive risk management. Its combination of RSI, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands provides a solid technical framework for identifying trading opportunities. With a 100% success rate over the analyzed period, an exceptional Sharpe Ratio of 40.72, and fully customizable parameters, it demonstrates interesting potential.
The wide Take Profit and wide Stop Loss strategy is specifically designed for the erratic behavior of the V75, allowing trades to breathe while pursuing ambitious targets. However, this approach requires sufficient capital and patience to withstand significant temporary fluctuations.