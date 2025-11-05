Vondereich MTF Strenght
- Göstergeler
- Mohd Hakim Johari
- Sürüm: 8.0
- Güncellendi: 5 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📈 Vondereich MTF Strength System – The Ultimate BBMA Dashboard for MT4
🔍 Overview
Stop wasting time scanning dozens of charts manually!
The Vondereich MTF Strength System is a professional dashboard designed for traders who follow the BBMA (Bollinger Bands & Moving Averages) methodology.
It automatically scans multiple pairs and timeframes, highlighting high-probability setups such as Re-entry, CSM, MHV, and Extreme. With a clean and responsive interface, you’ll instantly see market momentum and potential trade opportunities — all in one place.
🌟 Key Features
🔹 100% Pure BBMA Multi-Timeframe Core
-
Built entirely on pure BBMA logic, no extra indicators.
-
Analyze up to 10 customizable timeframes (you choose which ones to display to avoid a cluttered chart).
-
Choose any currency pairs supported by your broker.
-
Detects all classic BBMA setups: CSM, Re-entry, MHV, Extreme.
🔹 NEW! Blinking Alerts for “Very Strong / Very Weak”
-
When a pair’s overall status changes to Very Strong or Very Weak, its entire row blinks for 10 seconds.
-
Keeps your focus on the highest-probability market shifts instantly.
🔹 Intelligent Auto-Symbol Detection
-
Works seamlessly with any broker format, including suffixes like .pro, .ecn, .m.
-
Just attach it to a chart — no manual configuration needed.
🔹 Clear & Actionable Trade Dashboard
-
Strength Panel: See BBMA conditions (Buy, Sell, Neutral) across all chosen pairs & timeframes.
-
Recommendation Panel: Summarizes the dominant setup, overall strength (Very Strong, Strong, Weak, etc.), and includes trade suggestions with explicit timeframe, SL, and TP based on ATR for adaptive risk management.
🔹 Dynamic & Self-Adjusting UI
-
Panels automatically reposition when you resize the chart or run the Strategy Tester.
-
Optimized formatting ensures full display of SL/TP and lot size without truncation.
-
Always clean, stable, and professional looking.
🔹 Real-Time Push Notifications
-
Send instant alerts to your mobile for high-priority signals.
-
Trade confidently without being glued to your screen.
📘 How to Use the Vondereich MTF System
-
Install the Indicator
Drag the indicator from Navigator onto any chart.
-
Customize Your Settings
-
Pairs & Timeframes: Select exactly which pairs and which timeframes you want to monitor.
-
BBMA Settings: Adjust Bollinger Bands & MA periods to match your strategy.
-
UI Settings: Personalize font sizes, colors, and panel layout.
-
-
Understand the Panels
-
Strength Panel:
-
🟢 Green = Bullish BBMA setup
-
🔴 Red = Bearish BBMA setup
-
🟣 Purple = Neutral/Reversal (Extreme / MHV)
-
-
Recommendation Panel:
-
Shows the strongest signals (blinking for “Very Strong / Very Weak”).
-
Includes timeframe, SL, and TP suggestions for structured risk management.
-
-
-
Trade the Signals
-
Strong Buy/Sell: Ideal entries for trend continuation.
-
Potential Reversal: Extreme/MHV signals — wait for confirmation.
-
Use the suggested SL/TP as a solid baseline for risk control.
-
✅ Why Traders Love the Vondereich MTF System
-
⏱ Save Hours: Automates the entire BBMA multi-pair, multi-timeframe analysis.
-
📊 100% Pure BBMA Logic: Built by a BBMA trader, for BBMA traders.
-
🔔 Never Miss Key Moves: Blinking alerts highlight the strongest momentum instantly.
-
🌍 Works on Any MT4 Broker: No symbol issues, plug-and-play ready.
-
🎯 Clean, Professional & Stable: High-quality coding with ongoing updates and support.