VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to Exel JSON

The VadineroLab MT4 Export Master (Beta Version) utility is designed for exporting reports into text files.

With this tool, traders can now analyze their trading data and history much more easily.

Available report options:

* Symbol Information

* Account Information

* Terminal Information

* Trade History (History Orders)

* Open Orders

* Global Variables

The advisor can save reports in several file formats:

* CSV (Excel)

* JSON

Report files are saved in the MQL5/Files terminal folder or in the Terminal's shared folder (the location for saving files can be specified in the settings).

In the Expert Advisor settings, you can:

* Set custom names for exported report files

* Select the required table fields

* Define the field delimiter for CSV reports

* Define the decimal separator for CSV reports


Technical support, settings, changes, bug fixes and more can send an e-mail to  vadinerolab@gmail.com



Советник MQL5


Risk Controller Free
Georgii Garanin
Yardımcı programlar
This is a fully functional evaluation version for working on "CADCHF". Full version - Risk Controller If there are active deals on the account when the robot is launched, then all of them except CADCHF will be closed! Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions. Main advantages Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed. Limitation of losses per day. Limitation of los
FREE
MerkaStudent
Merkabot
Uzman Danışmanlar
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
FREE
TradeSnap
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Yardımcı programlar
TradeSnap, bir SATIN AL/SAT emri yürütüldüğünde ekranı otomatik olarak yakalar ve kaydeder. Basitçe tablo üzerinde ayarlayın ve herhangi bir ekstra çalışma olmadan otomatik olarak kaydedilecektir. Grafikteki çizgiler, oklar vb. de görüntüde olduğu gibi kaydedilir. 10000x10000 piksel olabilen resim boyutu, böylece fiyat hareket geçmişini gösteren yatay bir resim kaydedebilirsiniz. Parametre bilgisi --Olay Parametresi-- Sihirli sayı (0=ALL): Herhangi bir EA'nız varsa, Mugic Number'ı ayarlay
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Yardımcı programlar
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Yardımcı programlar
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
Yardımcı programlar
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.14 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps. There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Sanırım herkes böyle bir para yönetimi kuralını «Kasa» olarak biliyor. Bilmeyenler için kasa, işlemdeki kazançlar ayak büyüklüğüyle eşitlendikten sonra pozisyonun yarısını kapatmayı varsayar. Böylece, fiyat açılıp dursa bile, artık para kaybetmeyeceksiniz, çünkü pozisyonun bir kısmı daha önce kapandığında tam olarak aynı miktarda kar elde edildi. Güvenlik Danışmanının yalnızca bir ayarı vardır – kapanış lotu. Onu 0 konumunda bırakarak, danışman anlaşmanın tam yarısını kapatacaktır. Danışmanın
FREE
Countdown Bar Timer
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Bar kapanışına kadar geri sayım timerı, + ilerleme durumu %:  #1 çok fonksiyonlu araç :   66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız varsa bana ulaşın    |    MT5 sürümü Göstergenin ayarlarında şu şekilde yapılandırma yapabilirsiniz: Hesaplama için zaman dilimi; true / false: Daha yüksek zaman dilimi seçeneği (şu anda kullanılan sonrakine: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Konum: 1 = Sol alt köşe; 2 = Sağ alt köşe; 3 = Sol üst köşe; 4 = Sağ üst köşe; Yazı tipi boyutu; Renk; Yazı tipi stili; ``` ​​​​​​​​​​
FREE
Ind4 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.75 (8)
Göstergeler
INFOPad, MetaTrader 4 terminalinde seçilen döviz çifti hakkında bilgi oluşturan bir bilgi panelidir. Bu göstergenin 5 işlevi vardır: Seçilen sembol üzerinde ana ve ana bilgileri gösterir: Teklif Sor, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick değeri, Komisyon fiyatları; SL hedefinin ve TP Hedefinin gelecekteki hedeflerini gösterir (Kurulan zararı durdur ve kârı al puanlarının sayısı, dolar tutarı); Dönemler için alınan karı gösterir: Bugün, Hafta, Ay, Yıl, Seçilen para birimi için toplam kâr; Mevcut açık p
FREE
PositionClose
Etsushi Ishizuka
Yardımcı programlar
PositionClose | MT4 Tüm Pozisyonları Kapatma Scripti PositionClose, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platformunda işlem yapan yatırımcıların pozisyonlarını verimli şekilde yönetmelerine yardımcı olmak için geliştirilmiş bir yardımcı skripttir. Tek bir tıklamayla tüm açık pozisyonlarınızı anında kapatabilir veya sadece alış (buy) ya da sadece satış (sell) pozisyonlarını topluca kapatmayı seçebilirsiniz. Ani piyasa hareketlerinde, önemli haber akışlarında veya hızlı risk azaltımı ve pozisyon düzenlemesi gerekti
FREE
Daily Sacrifice Pro
Jesse Frank Cornelson
Yardımcı programlar
This is an expanded version of my Daily Sacrifice EA that closes old losing trades at the expense of a portion of your profits. This helps to slowly work away drawdown and accelerate the closure of martingale grids *** Pro Features *** Include/Exclude symbols.   These fields are empty by default, but if populated allow you to include only specific symbols or alternatively exclude specific symbols Execute on an hourly interval.   Allows the EA to be ran every so many hours rather than on a fixed
FREE
Trade Full Buttons free demo
Cuong Pham
Yardımcı programlar
This is a free demo version for USDJPY only. Here is the link to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25912 This product has no input parameters. The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders. It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button. Buttons List BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders. BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
PSI Close By Hedge Partial Closes
Damyan Malinov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
PSI  Close by Hedge script closes out balanced trades. It is much more easier and cost efficient to use hedges (limit order by the One Click Trading) to partially exit at better prices. As you get filled and control you break even price and net position with PSI Average Price  the script will close the positions from oldest to newest. It also prints valuable information in the Expert tab about the overall position before and after the script. You can chose to cancel automatically any remaining
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
GGODForex Market Information CH
Zhou Liang Ji
Yardımcı programlar
这是中文简体版本 为了让新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一个交易平台账户信息面板，不收取任何费用。 首先，您必须在交易前了解平台。 各平台报价及商品规格与账户交易规则不同。 您可以调整面板的颜色和大小，如果您尝试按下，面板可能会移动。 面板不会下单，放心加载EXPERTS 如果我升级了免费产品，您需要先将我的旧产品从市场上移除，然后重新启动 MT4，然后再次下载以使用我升级的免费产品。 In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees. First of all, you must understand the platform before trading. The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account tra
FREE
Time Scale
Taras Slobodyanik
4.86 (14)
Göstergeler
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. Parameters Hours (time
FREE
SpreadChartOscillator
Sergii Krasnyi
Göstergeler
SpreadChartOscillator, osilatörün alt penceresinde sembolün yayılma çizgisini görüntüleyen bir göstergedir. Parametrelerde, yayılma çizgisinin yayınlanacağı başka bir sembol belirtmek mümkündür. "Sembol" parametresi boş bırakılırsa, yayılma çizgisi, göstergenin ayarlandığı mevcut sembolden görüntülenecektir. Bu araç, spread dinamiklerini osilatör formatında görmek ve spread büyük olduğunda kendilerini piyasaya girmekten korumak için kullanmak isteyen tüccarlar için idealdir.
FREE
Smart Auto Trailing Stop Loss
Dejan Boshkov
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA manage your trailing stop loss on every manual opened position and he lead your position to profit. This is free tool that can be used from any trader and is special good for rookie traders. You must to try it and you can feel how your positions go to profit.  I'm a professional forex trader for about 4 years now and I'm specialized in automated trading systems (EA's) and scalping trading strategies. I've tried a lot in my journey and finally found the tools that make consistent results
FREE
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basic Theme Builder: Grafik Özelleştirmeyi Kolaylaştırın Ticaret deneyiminizi   Basic Theme Builder   göstergesi ile dönüştürün; MetaTrader 4'te grafik görünümünüzü basit bir panel aracılığıyla kişiselleştirmenizi sağlayan çok yönlü bir araçtır. Bu sezgisel gösterge, çeşitli temalar ve renk şemaları arasında zahmetsizce geçiş yapmanıza olanak tanır ve ticaret ortamınızın görsel çekiciliğini ve işlevselliğini artırır.    Free MT5 version Basic Theme Builder   göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 grafiklerin
FREE
MQLTA One Click Trade
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.44 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
AUTO BE Utility – By KALIFX Secure Profits. Reduce Risk. Trade Smarter. The AUTO BE is a lightweight, efficient tool for MetaTrader 4 that automatically moves the stop-loss level to breakeven once the market price reaches a specified profit target. This ensures you protect your trades from reversals while still giving them room to run. Key Features Automatic Breakeven – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven at a user-defined profit point, locking in gains while reducing risk. Automatic SL & TP Place
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
VR Renk Seviyeleri, trend çizgisi, dikdörtgen ve metin gibi unsurları kullanarak teknik analiz uygulayanlar için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Grafiğe doğrudan metin eklemek ve ekran görüntüsü almak mümkündür. Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonları, talimatlar, problem çözme, adresinden edinilebilir. [Blog] İncelemeleri şu adresten okuyabilir veya yazabilirsiniz: [bağlantı] Sürümü [MetaTrader 5] Göstergeyle çalışma tek tıklamayla gerçekleştirilir. Bunu yapmak için, çizginin bulunduğu düğmeye tıkl
FREE
Keyboard Trading
Victor Christiaanse
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Keyboard Trading  Open and Close orders with your keyboard. This tool allows you to open and close orders with your keyboard. As opening and closing orders with your keyboard is faster than with your mouse, this tool is very useful for Scalpers. How does it work? If you press the key "b", it will open a buy order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "s", it will open a sell order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "c
FREE
Close all trades buttons
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Yardımcı programlar
This EA creates two buttons in a panel that you can drag to any part of the chart (simply click on the panel and drag with the mouse to the part of the chart you want) with which you can close all the open operations in the account with a simple click, or close only the trades that are currently in profit. Check out my new trade dashboard assistant :  Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Tell me if you like the product and how it could be improved, Thanks :) 
FREE
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT4 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 4 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
