Vondereich MT5

[MT5] Vondereich EA – Adaptive Averaging with Selectable Signal Systems

Unleash the next evolution of automated trading.
Vondereich EA for MetaTrader 5 combines precision, flexibility, and adaptive intelligence in one powerful system. Designed for traders who demand both control and automation, it merges a robust averaging engine with an Adaptive Layering System and Selectable Signal Modules, putting you fully in command of your trading strategy.

🧠 Key Features

  • Fully Automated Logic – Executes complete trade cycles automatically, from entry to profitable closure.

  • Adaptive Layering System – Dynamically adjusts Pipstep and Max Orders using real-time ATR-based volatility. Widens in high volatility, tightens in stable markets — effectively managing risk.

  • Selectable Signal Systems – Choose your preferred entry logic:

    • Stochastic Oscillator – Detect overbought/oversold reversals.

    • PSAR + EMA Trend – Follow the market’s momentum with trend confirmation.

  • Advanced Averaging & Basket Management – Sophisticated martingale-based logic manages trade baskets efficiently to reach a target profit.

  • Signal Filters On/Off – Each signal system has its own toggle (e.g., EnableStochasticFilter , EnablePsarEmaFilter ), allowing you to switch between filtered trend entries or unfiltered grid starts.

  • Adjustable Trading Hours – Trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoiding high-impact news periods.

  • Multi-Instrument Ready – Optimized for Forex majors, minors, and metals — especially effective on XAUUSD (Gold).

⚙️ Trading Strategy

Core Engine: Adaptive Averaging
The EA manages trades using progressive lot sizing based on LotMultiplier and AveragingStepPips . When the Adaptive Layering System is enabled, it automatically optimizes pipstep spacing and the maximum order count according to live volatility. The goal is consistent basket-level profit management with dynamic risk control.

Entry Logic: Your Choice
Vondereich gives you full control over how the first trade is initiated:

  • Stochastic Mode – Best for ranging or sideways markets.

  • PSAR + EMA Mode – Ideal for trend-following setups.

  • Filter Off Mode – Instantly open the first trade (no signal check) for a pure grid or martingale approach.

💼 Account Compatibility

  • Works with Standard, Micro, and Cent accounts.

  • Minimum Recommended Deposit:

    • $100 for Standard accounts

    • 10,000 USC for Cent accounts

👤 Who Is It For

  • Trend Followers – who prefer confirmation-based entries.

  • Grid Traders – who rely on layered averaging for consistent profits.

  • Martingale Users – who want full control over progression and risk logic.

Whether you trade manually or prefer a full automation setup, Vondereich EA adapts to your trading personality and risk appetite.

🧩 Source Code Option

The full, clean .mq5 source code is available for purchase directly from the developer.
Ideal for:

  • Developers seeking to customize or expand features.

  • Resellers and advanced users who want full ownership and transparency.

📩 Contact via Telegram:

https://t.me/vondereich

