- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
222
Profit Trades:
125 (56.30%)
Loss Trades:
97 (43.69%)
Best trade:
482.36 USD
Worst trade:
-300.78 USD
Gross Profit:
5 983.38 USD (1 681 971 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 797.12 USD (1 206 199 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (399.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
607.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
54.51%
Max deposit load:
3.26%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.75
Long Trades:
180 (81.08%)
Short Trades:
42 (18.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
9.85 USD
Average Profit:
47.87 USD
Average Loss:
-39.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-173.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-449.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.50%
Annual Forecast:
345.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
159.83 USD
Maximal:
794.58 USD (77.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.86% (794.44 USD)
By Equity:
12.74% (316.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|212
|BTCUSD
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|27
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|100K
|BTCUSD
|375K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +482.36 USD
Worst trade: -301 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +399.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.95 × 19
This signal from EA 100%
Robot https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159404
Robot https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159404
