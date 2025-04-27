SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Breakout H1 All Green
Daophet Seng Athit

Gold Breakout H1 All Green

Daophet Seng Athit
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 211%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
222
Profit Trades:
125 (56.30%)
Loss Trades:
97 (43.69%)
Best trade:
482.36 USD
Worst trade:
-300.78 USD
Gross Profit:
5 983.38 USD (1 681 971 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 797.12 USD (1 206 199 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (399.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
607.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
54.51%
Max deposit load:
3.26%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.75
Long Trades:
180 (81.08%)
Short Trades:
42 (18.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
9.85 USD
Average Profit:
47.87 USD
Average Loss:
-39.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-173.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-449.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.50%
Annual Forecast:
345.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
159.83 USD
Maximal:
794.58 USD (77.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.86% (794.44 USD)
By Equity:
12.74% (316.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 212
BTCUSD 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD 27
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 100K
BTCUSD 375K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +482.36 USD
Worst trade: -301 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +399.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
67 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal from EA 100%
Robot https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159404
No reviews
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.14 01:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.13 23:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 12:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.02 22:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.30 01:41
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.22 22:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 21:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.05 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.02 22:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.02 02:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 19:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.06 18:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.06 18:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Breakout H1 All Green
30 USD per month
211%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
34
100%
222
56%
55%
1.57
9.85
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.