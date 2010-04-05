Storm Peak EA MT4

Storm Peak EA – A Versatile Trading Tool for Optimization Enthusiasts

Storm Peak EA is a fully automated trading system designed for traders who enjoy fine-tuning and optimizing their strategies. This EA provides a strong foundation, allowing you to refine settings and tailor it to your market conditions. It does not come pre-optimized, giving you full control over its performance.

Trading Logic & Strategy
Storm Peak EA operates using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), a popular momentum-based indicator. The strategy focuses on identifying potential reversal points by analyzing overbought and oversold market conditions.

  • Buy Signal: Generated when the CCI crosses above the oversold threshold, indicating a potential uptrend.
  • Sell Signal: Triggered when the CCI crosses below the overbought level, suggesting a possible downtrend.
  • Trade Execution: The EA ensures orders are placed only if sufficient time has passed since the last signal, reducing false entries and improving signal reliability.

Key Features

  • Customizable Risk Management: Set your own Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing according to your risk appetite.
  • Visual Trading Panel: Stay informed with real-time trade updates and signal history displayed directly on the chart.
  • Built-in Notifications: Receive alerts via pop-ups, sound signals, or push notifications for instant trade updates.
  • Automatic Trade Validation: The EA checks margin requirements, trade volume accuracy, and broker limitations before placing an order.

Who Should Use Storm Peak EA?
This EA is perfect for traders who:

  • Prefer to customize and optimize their strategies.
  • Understand the importance of tuning indicators for different market conditions.
  • Want an automated system with built-in safety mechanisms.

Price: $130 – This is an excellent investment for traders looking for a solid foundation to build upon and optimize their own strategy.

Important: This EA is not pre-optimized. It is designed for traders who enjoy experimenting with different parameters to maximize performance.

Visit my profile here to explore more expert advisors and trading tools!


