Aroon Cross Signal EA MT4

Important notes:

  • 1-"You can test the EA for free in demo mode directly from your terminal. Please make sure you're satisfied before making a purchase."

  • 2-"Live results for the EA are available in the signal shared in the comments section."

    		•






    Aroon Cross Signal EA v1.50     - The Ultimate Grid Trading System

    Revolutionary Grid Trading Powered by Advanced Aroon Signal Technology

    Transform your trading with the most sophisticated grid trading system ever developed for MetaTrader 4. The Aroon Cross Signal EA combines cutting-edge signal detection with intelligent grid management, delivering consistent performance through all market conditions.

    Core Trading Strategy

    Aroon Oscillator Signal Generation

    • Precision Signal Detection: Uses the powerful Aroon Up/Down oscillator to identify market momentum shifts
    • Customizable Threshold: Set your preferred Aroon threshold (default 70) for signal sensitivity
    • Smart Signal Timing: Built-in bars delay system prevents over-trading and false signals
    • Cross-Signal Validation: Only trades when Aroon Up crosses above threshold while Aroon Down stays below inverse threshold

    How It Works

    1. Signal Detection: EA monitors Aroon Up/Down values continuously
    2. Signal Validation: When Aroon cross conditions are met, EA validates trading conditions
    3. First Grid Entry: Places initial order based on validated signal
    4. Grid Expansion: Automatically places additional orders as price moves against position
    5. Intelligent Exit: Uses advanced VWAP-based virtual TP/SL system for optimal exits

    Revolutionary Grid System

    Progressive Grid Distance Technology

    Unlike traditional fixed-distance grids, our EA uses exponential spacing that adapts to market volatility:

    • Level 1: Base grid distance (e.g., 50 points)
    • Level 2: Base + (Base × Multiplier) = 150 points total
    • Level 3: Previous total + (Previous total × Multiplier) = 450 points total
    • Level 4: Exponential expansion continues = 1,350 points total
    • Level 5: Maximum spacing reached = 4,050 points total

    Why Progressive Grids Work Better:

    • Captures small reversals with tight initial spacing
    • Protects against large moves with expanding distances
    • Reduces grid density in volatile conditions
    • Maximizes profit potential while minimizing risk

    Signal-Based Grid Logic

    • First Order: Requires valid Aroon signal - ensures quality entry
    • Subsequent Orders: Triggered by grid levels only - no signal needed
    • Independent Operation: Grid system operates autonomously after signal confirmation

    Advanced Virtual TP/SL System

    VWAP-Based Collective Management

    Revolutionary approach that treats all grid orders as a single position:

    • Volume Weighted Average Price: Calculates true average entry price across all orders
    • Collective Profit Targets: Single TP/SL for entire grid position
    • Cost Integration: Automatically includes swap, commission, and fees in calculations
    • Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous price and profit-based exit triggers
    • Double-Check Safety: Dual verification system prevents missed exits

    Flexible TP/SL Modes

    Points Mode (Default):

    • Take Profit: 50 points from VWAP
    • Stop Loss: 3,800 points from VWAP (or disabled)
    • Automatic cost adjustment in points

    Money Mode:

    • Take Profit: $10 target profit
    • Stop Loss: $100 maximum loss
    • Perfect for account percentage management

    Professional Lot Management

    Four Advanced Lot Calculation Methods

    1. Fixed Lot Size

    • Consistent lot size for all grid levels
    • Perfect for conservative risk management
    • Predictable position sizing

    2. Martingale System

    • Lot size increases exponentially: 0.1 → 0.2 → 0.4 → 0.8
    • Accelerated recovery from losing positions
    • Customizable multiplier (default 2.0)

    3. Lot Reduction Method

    • Decreasing lot sizes: 0.1 → 0.05 → 0.025
    • Reduces risk as grid expands
    • Ideal for uncertain market conditions

    4. Lot Sums Method

    • Arithmetic progression: 0.1 → 0.2 → 0.3 → 0.4
    • Balanced growth approach
    • Moderate risk escalation

    Comprehensive Safety Features

    Risk Management

    • Maximum Lot Limit: Hard cap prevents over-leveraging
    • Margin Safety Factor: 150% margin buffer prevents margin calls
    • Order Limits: Separate limits for buy/sell orders (default 5 each)
    • Grid Level Limits: Maximum 5 levels prevents runaway grids

    Trading Controls

    • Bidirectional Control: Choose single or dual-direction trading
    • One Trade Per Bar: Prevents over-trading on single bar
    • Freeze Level Protection: Respects broker limitations
    • Magic Number System: Perfect for multi-EA setups

    Market Condition Adaptation

    • Spread Monitoring: Automatic spread-based adjustments
    • Margin Level Checks: 200% minimum margin level enforcement
    • Trade Permission Validation: Respects trading session restrictions

    Professional Visual Panel

    Real-Time Information Display

    • EA Status: Live working confirmation
    • Current Aroon Values: Up/Down readings in real-time
    • Grid Status: Active buy/sell grid counts
    • Signal Information: Last signal type and timing
    • Bars Counter: "Bars since last signal" tracking
    • Signal History: Last 3 valid signals with timestamps

    Customizable Interface

    • Position Control: Choose any chart corner
    • Color Themes: Professional dark theme with customizable colors
    • Font Sizing: Adjustable for any screen size
    • Protected Elements: Non-movable, non-selectable interface
    • Clean Design: 330×220 pixel optimized layout

    Advanced Configuration Options

    Grid Parameters

    • Grid Size: Base distance between levels (default 50 points)
    • Distance Multiplier: Exponential expansion factor (default 2.0)
    • Maximum Levels: Risk control limit (default 5)
    • Volume Multiplier: Additional lot scaling option

    Aroon Settings

    • Period: Lookback period for calculations (default 14)
    • Threshold: Signal sensitivity level (default 70)
    • Bars Delay: Minimum bars between signals (default 30)

    Trading Controls

    • Both Directions: Allow simultaneous buy/sell grids
    • Order Limits: Individual buy/sell position limits
    • One Per Bar: Signal frequency control
    • Magic Number: Multi-EA compatibility

    Perfect For These Trading Styles

    Range Trading

    • Excels in sideways markets
    • Progressive grid captures multiple reversals
    • VWAP exits optimize range profits

    Trend Following

    • Aroon signals catch trend beginnings
    • Grid system averages into strong moves
    • Virtual TP system captures trend profits

    Volatility Trading

    • Progressive grids adapt to volatility
    • Multiple lot methods for different conditions
    • Safety features prevent volatility disasters

    Set-and-Forget Trading

    • Autonomous operation after signal
    • Complete risk management built-in
    • Visual panel for easy monitoring

    Key Performance Advantages

    Intelligent Entry System

    • Quality signals from proven Aroon methodology
    • No random entries - every trade has a reason
    • Customizable sensitivity for different markets

    Superior Risk Management

    • VWAP-based exits eliminate single-order risks
    • Progressive grids reduce average risk per level
    • Multiple safety layers prevent catastrophic losses

    Operational Excellence

    • Zero-maintenance operation
    • Professional visual feedback
    • Complete customization control
    • Broker-agnostic compatibility

    Technical Specifications

    • Platform: MetaTrader 4
    • Compatibility: All currency pairs and timeframes
    • Broker Type: Works with all broker types
    • Minimum Deposit: Flexible - depends on lot size settings
    • CPU Usage: Optimized for minimal resource consumption
    • Memory Usage: Efficient virtual order management

    Why Choose Aroon Cross Signal EA?

    Professional Development

    • Written by experienced MQL4 developers
    • Follows industry best practices
    • Extensively tested and optimized
    • Regular updates and improvements

    Complete Solution

    • No additional indicators required
    • All necessary functions built-in
    • Professional visual interface included
    • Comprehensive documentation

    Flexible Implementation

    • Works with any trading strategy
    • Adaptable to all market conditions
    • Suitable for all account sizes
    • Perfect for beginners and professionals

    Ready to Transform Your Trading?

    The Aroon Cross Signal EA represents the pinnacle of automated grid trading technology. With its sophisticated signal detection, progressive grid system, and advanced risk management, it's designed to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions.

    Don't settle for basic grid EAs when you can have the most advanced system available.

    Transform your trading today with the Aroon Cross Signal EA - where precision meets profitability.

    Version 1.50 | Professional Grade | Fully Automated | Risk Managed


    Önerilen ürünler
    Grid HLevel
    Sergey Ermolov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5 versiyonu  |  Valable ZigZag göstergesi   |  FAQ Grid HLevel   Expert Advisor, Forex piyasasında her ay istikrarlı bir kar elde etmek isteyen tüccarlar için mükemmeldir. Expert Advisor, ortalama alma stratejisine göre çalışır ve onu doğru kullanmanızı öneririm. Bunu "doğru" kullanmak, piyasanın tersine dönme noktasında ortalama ile alım satım açmak ve yalnızca küresel bir trend yönünde ticaret yapmak anlamına gelir. Ana eğilimin yönüne gelince, bunu H4 zaman dilimindeki Valable ZigZag göste
    MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
    Adam Benjamin Kildare
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
    TrendLines And Volumes
    Alexander Nikolaev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    PairsTrading
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    3.67 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    EA123 Snipper MACD
    Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
    Ichimoku 3D
    Anton Karabeinikov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
    Ict Gold Scalper
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
    GoldenTrend
    Aliaksandr Sych
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Macd Pro I
    Steve Zoeger
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
    IMA Recover Loss
    Paranchai Tensit
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
    Unicorn XU
    Andrii Garkusha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
    Oil Pumper H4
    Marek Kupka
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This EA has been developed for LIGHT CRUDE OIL (WTI) H4 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on   BREAKOUT of the HIGHEST LEVEL after some time of consolidation .  It uses   STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS . To catch more profit there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are
    So good EURUSD
    Mr Pornchai Boonsom
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This EA is designed to work with EURUSD timeframe H1 only. Other uses are not recommended. The results obtained from the backtest Satisfactory, but does not guarantee that the results of the implementation will be the same as the backtest. Because but when testing the brocker, the results are not the same. only that the value that is put into the supplied, if managing money in the port To fit, there will be a relatively stable profit. If adjusting the higher lot, the risk will be higher as well,
    Night Rocker EA
    Sergey Sobakin
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
    EA Dynamic Pulsar MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
    Ilanis
    Mikhail Sergeev
    4.74 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
    Turbo Scalper PRO
    Leven Yavorov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    MACD Strategy EA MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MACD Strategy EA MT4 , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama-Iraksama (MACD) göstergesini kullanarak piyasa trendlerini değerlendirir. EA, MACD çizgisinin sinyal çizgisinin üstüne veya altına geçtiğinde işlemler gerçekleştirir ve sırasıyla alım veya satım sinyalleri tetikler, önceden tanımlanmış MACD tabanlı stratejilere göre etkin işlem yönetimi sağlar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış
    SemiEA Sure Fire Strategy
    Tan Chee Ho
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    THIS IS SEMI-AUTO EXPERT ADVISOR Please change the back test setting to " False " in the parameter. SURE-FIRE STRATEGY (ZONE RECOVERY TRADING METHOD) The forex trading technique below is simply...awesome. If you are able to look at a chart and identify when the market is  trending , then you can make a bundle using the below technique. If we had to pick one single trading technique in the world, this would be the one! Make sure to use proper position sizing and money management with this one an
    ForexXcelerator
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    VR Black Box
    Vladimir Pastushak
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VR Black Box ticaret robotu, popüler ve zaman içinde test edilmiş trend takip stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Birkaç yıl boyunca, düzenli güncellemeler ve yeni fikirlerin tanıtılması yoluyla canlı ticaret hesaplarında iyileştirildi. Bu sayede VR Black Box, hem yeni başlayanları hem de deneyimli yatırımcıları etkileyebilecek güçlü ve benzersiz bir ticaret robotu haline geldi. Robotu tanımak ve etkinliğini değerlendirmek için onu bir demo hesabına kurmak ve sonuçları birkaç gün veya hafta boyunca gözl
    FSG Expert
    Sergey Shergin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FSG Expert   - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, которая особенно эффективна при торговле на популярной валютной паре: GBPUSD. Система использует в торговле основные закономерности рынка Форекс - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении, с использованием Фибосетки и ее уровней. Рекомендации Настройки по умолчанию на скрине ( можно поиграть с настройками) Символ: GBPUSD  Таймфрейм: H1 Минимальный депозит: $100 Тип счета: ECN Минимальный депозит составляет $100 при
    Bar Boss
    Iurii Tokman
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.94 (34)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.73 (1064)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
    Capybara
    Sergey Kasirenko
    4.67 (46)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
    Quantum Dark Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    4 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Gold on Ichimoku
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
    Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
    Sergey Kasirenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (627)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
    EA Gold NRJ
    Fanur Galamov
    4.55 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
    AW Classic MACD EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    3.5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Super Hedge Fighter EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    **Çok Önemli: "Siparişler Arası Mesafe" ayarını lütfen düzenleyin. İyi sonuçlar almak için bunu 2 ile 10 arasında bir değere düşürün.** Forex ve volatil piyasalarla işlem yapmak çok karmaşık ve riskli olabilir. Neredeyse tüm stratejiler %100 başarılı olmayabilir! Yeni uzman danışmanımız "Super Hedge Fighter EA" ile piyasayı yeni bir açıdan göreceksiniz! Volatiliteyi artık korkulacak bir şey olarak görmeyeceksiniz, çünkü bu sizin gelir kaynağınız olacak. "Super Hedge Fighter EA", özellikle d
    Happy and Steady
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
    Safe and Steady Profits Pro
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
    Penny Collector EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
    Penny Collector Pro
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
    Drag Race Scalper
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
    Against The Surf EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
    Cent Collector
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
    Yen Collector
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
    Market Master EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    2.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Çok önemli: "Siparişler arasındaki mesafeyi" ayarlayın... İyi sonuçlar almak için mesafeyi küçültün. Daha yüksek mesafeler, EA'yı çok daha güvenli hale getirecektir. Forex ticareti, milyonlarca yol sunar! Yenilikçi yollardan biri, akıntıya karşı gitmektir! Burada piyasaya karşı savaşıyoruz ve ondan ekmeğimizi ve tereyağımızı kazanıyoruz :) (Ticaret risklidir ve kaybedebilirsiniz!) İşte buradan çıktı fikir! Piyasaya karşı savaşmak. Expert Advisor, Hedging, Grid ve trend stratejilerinin bir kombin
    Magnet Scalper Pro
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
    Speedy EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
    Diamond EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
    Impala EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
    EX Pro EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Fox EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
    Good Mood Trading EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Hope EA MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Moderate EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    More Pro EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Nu Pro EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Shooting Star EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Tiger EA MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Treasure EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
    Basic SMA Price Cross EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
    Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Göstergeler
    Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
    Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Göstergeler
    Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
    Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Göstergeler
    Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
    Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Göstergeler
    The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt