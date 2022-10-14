ArchIntel Pivot Point

This tool draws all the pivot point lines on chart. It is important to remind/tell you that there are 5 pivot method according to BabyPips website. All these methods have their unique mathematical formula.

1. Floor Method.

2. Woodie Method.

3. Camarilla Method.

4. DeMark Method.

5. Fibonacci Method.

What makes this pivot tool unique is that you can click the "Fibonacci" button to select the pivot method you want. You can click the "Monthly" button to select the Period you want to use for the pivot calculation. If you click "<" it will go to history to draw pivot line, you can click ">" to come back to the current/latest day or week or month. Click reset to reinitialized the settings.

Önerilen ürünler
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ArchIntel Dashboard
Raphael Adetunji Olaiyapo
Göstergeler
ArchIntel Strength meter is different from the conventional strength meter. It displays correlation index for currency pair and individual currencies, see image 4 and image 6 for the currency pair correlation index and currency strength index. This strength meter displays correlated pair. EURJPY is used to explain the formula, EURUSD and USDJPY must be going up before I can buy (Long ) EURJPY , vice-versa is for sell. When any of the currency pair is correlated using this formular the the rectan
Filtrele:
jonclark365
207
jonclark365 2023.01.25 14:17 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

sabah2001
989
sabah2001 2022.11.17 05:54 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Raphael Adetunji Olaiyapo
608
Geliştiriciden yanıt Raphael Adetunji Olaiyapo 2022.11.17 06:56
When did it stop working? Did it work yesterday?
İncelemeye yanıt