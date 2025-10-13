Dynamic Fibo Retracement

Name: Dynamic Fibo Retracement

Short Description: An intelligent tool that automates the plotting of Fibonacci Retracement levels to help you effortlessly identify key potential support and resistance zones.

Full Description: Tired of manually drawing Fibonacci lines for every new market swing? The Dynamic Fibo Retracement indicator automates this crucial process for you. It intelligently scans a user-defined number of past bars to find the most recent significant high and low, then instantly plots the Fibo levels on your chart.

The indicator is fully dynamic—it updates with every new bar and seamlessly adjusts to any timeframe, ensuring your analysis is always current and objective.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automatic: No manual drawing required.

  • Timeframe Adaptive: Instantly recalculates and redraws when you switch timeframes.

  • Dynamic Updates: Levels are adjusted in real-time as new price action forms.

  • Trend-Aware Coloring: Uses distinct colors for uptrends (low-to-high) and downtrends (high-to-low).

  • Highly Customizable: Easily adjust the lookback period, colors, line style, and toggle price labels to fit your trading strategy.

Option 3: Benefit-Oriented

Name: Fibo Finder Pro

Description: Save time and remove subjectivity from your analysis with Fibo Finder Pro. This indicator automatically detects the most relevant swing points in the market and plots precise Fibonacci Retracement levels for you.

Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, simply adjust the lookback period to focus on short-term or long-term market structure. Fibo Finder Pro works on any symbol and timeframe, providing a consistent and reliable way to pinpoint potential entry, target, and stop-loss levels.


