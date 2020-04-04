Secret Rebate
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Vinutthapon Bumroong
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Description: Secret Rebate
Overview
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines multiple technical indicators and risk management strategies to ensure efficient trading. This Ea is Sculp for rebate and safe strangies
Key Features
-
Risk Management
- Stop Loss & Take Profit:
- Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit for pips.
- Trailing Stop:
- Dynamically adjusts Stop Loss to lock in profits as the market moves in favor of the trade.
- BreakEvent
- Stop Loss & Take Profit:
Inputs/Parameters
- Trade Parameters
- LotSize : Volume of each trade.
- StopLoss : Stop Loss in pips .
- TakeProfit : Take Profit in pips .
- TrailingStop : Distance for the trailing stop in pips .
- BreakEvent : Distance for the in pips.
Usage Recommendations
- Backtest the EA using MetaTrader 4’s Strategy Tester to ensure that it works correctly with your broker’s conditions.
- Use the EA in a demo account before deploying it on a live account.
- Adjust Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to align with your risk tolerance and market conditions.
- Default Setting Preset is Recommen in M5 XAUUSD You can see BackTest in Screenshot or BackTest by Yourself
*******if You have question or need support pls contact me.*********