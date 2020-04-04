Secret Rebate

Description: Secret Rebate

You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85

Overview

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines multiple technical indicators and risk management strategies to ensure efficient trading. This Ea is Sculp for rebate and safe strangies

Key Features

  1. Risk Management

    • Stop Loss & Take Profit:
      • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit for pips.
    • Trailing Stop:
      • Dynamically adjusts Stop Loss to lock in profits as the market moves in favor of the trade.
    • BreakEvent

Inputs/Parameters

  • Trade Parameters
    • LotSize : Volume of each trade.
    • StopLoss : Stop Loss in pips  .
    • TakeProfit : Take Profit in pips  .
    • TrailingStop : Distance for the trailing stop in pips .
    • BreakEvent :  Distance for the in pips.

    Usage Recommendations

    • Backtest the EA using MetaTrader 4’s Strategy Tester to ensure that it works correctly with your broker’s conditions.
    • Use the EA in a demo account before deploying it on a live account.
    • Adjust Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to align with your risk tolerance and market conditions.
    • Default Setting Preset is Recommen in M5 XAUUSD You can see BackTest in Screenshot or BackTest by Yourself
    *******if You have question or need support pls contact me.*********













