Two Star Galaxy
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Lee Ka Ying
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
- User friendly Interface.
- On panel fat finger protection.
- High speed for sending manual orders.
- Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel.
- Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders.
- Customized money management system.
- Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions.
- Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology to make transaction decisions.
- Users can limit the number of symbols to be traded by the EA for better risk management.