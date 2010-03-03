GainMachine

🔹 GainMachine EA – Precision-Powered Profit Automation

GainMachine is a smart, automated trading system designed to strategically detect market dips and exploit them through scaled-in buy orders and a dynamic profit target based on the duration positions are held.

Key Features:

  • Buy on Dip: Takes advantage of both pip-based and percentage-based price drops.

  • Dynamic Profit Target: The required profit increases over time, preventing premature position closures.

  • Automated Position Management: Opens and closes trades based on dip detection and profitability rules.

  • Easy Customization: All key parameters (lot size, pip drop, profit targets) are user-configurable.

  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers and runs 24/7.

  • Ideal for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major pairs.

📌 Recommended Use Cases:

  • Scalping in calm market conditions

  • Swing trading with staggered entries

  • Fully automated trading without the need for constant monitoring

🎯 Slogan:
"Turn every dip into gain – automatically."


