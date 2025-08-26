EA Stork
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mikhail Rudyk
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Güncellendi: 26 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators.And checks the price speed.
It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results).
Input parameters:
Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot
Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot
Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions
For currencies you can not increase this parameter.For every 1000 $ 0.01 lot
The robot in the tester and in real was checked.
Excellent results were on the EURUSD and Gold.
For Gold, you need to make mines distance between deals = 100